Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Correction: While we had included a report that Bristol Palin suffers from facial paralysis, she recently revealed that she has not been “vaccinated.”

Bristol Palin says her facial paralysis struck 'completely out of the blue' with no warning signs

July 19, 2025

During an Instagram Q&A, Palin [34] was asked specific questions about how she is dealing with her battle with facial paralysis and what specific symptoms she felt prior to experiencing the weakness in her facial muscles. "I woke up and it was paralyzed completely out of the blue – no warning, wasn’t sick didn’t get the v@x, no recent Botox ... just paralyzed," she said in response to one question asking about what symptoms she felt.

Link

Actress Carrie Preston reveals she underwent surgery to remove skin cancer on her cheek

July 16, 2025

Carrie Preston is sharing about her experience being recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. The “Elsbeth” actor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Busy Philipps’ streaming series “Busy This Week” donning a strip of jewels on her cheek, which she explained were there to cover a scar she had after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous mole. Preston told Philipps that she found out that a mole on her cheek was basal cell carcinoma on the last day of shooting the second season of “Elsbeth,” and that she opened up to her costars Mary-Louise Parker, Retta, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Lail about it while on set. Preston continued to say she underwent a Mohs procedure to remove the mole, and that while the scar on her cheek is healing, she has to wear silicone scar strips.

No age reported.

Researcher’s Note – Carrie Preston @mscarriepreston: Despite being symptomatic & swabbing 30sec on tonsils, 30sec 2” in each nostril, I only had 1 faint positive. I expect it’s combined Omicron characteristics w/VERY low viral load from 3 full Moderna doses. Most ppl would never look close enough to see the barely visible lines……let alone do B&W/contrast, thus they would consider it negative and would infect others. Everyone needs to be made very aware of this possible “phenomenon” of false negatives among 3x-full dose vax’d [sic]. It’s a sad and risky side effect of being heavily protected from vaccination [sic]: Link

Link

General Hospital Star Tristan Rogers Diagnosed with Cancer: ‘Support Means More to Him Now Than Ever’

July 17, 2025

Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer. The Australian actor’s representative, Anthony Turk, shared the news with fans in a press release on Thursday, July 17, according to Deadline and TVLine. Rogers, 79, portrayed Robert Scorpio on General Hospital and its spinoff series, General Hospital: Night Shift. His last on-screen appearance was on November 12, 2024. “While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the statement began. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

Researcher’s Note – Tristan Rogers was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Malevolent Creation’s Phil Fasciana Remains In ICU Following Bacterial Pneumonia Diagnosis

July 19, 2025

Guitarist Phil Fasciana [57] of long-running Florida death metallers Malevolent Creation remains in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Montpelier, France, after developing a severe case of bacterial pneumonia. As a result of Phil’s hospitalization, the other members of the band — Ronnie Parmer (drums),Jolly (and Chris Cannella (guitar) — are playing the remaining shows of the band’s in-progress European tour as a three-piece, beginning with this past Thursday night’s (July 17) concert at Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Spain.

Link

BRAZIL

Rodrigo Constantino updates his health status

July 17, 2025

In the video, Constantino [49] says he has an infection and is taking blood-thinning medication to combat an embolism. The journalist remains hospitalized, but reveals his desire to be discharged in the coming days to host the program 4 por 4.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Scots comedian Fred MacAulay diagnosed with prostate cancer

July 20, 2025

Scots comic Fred MacAulay said he has the “best chance for a good outcome” after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 68-year-old is encouraging other men to get checked after the disease was detected fol­low­ing a reg­u­lar check-up. The stand-up legend added: “I’m determ­ined not to let a pro­state can­cer dia­gnosis get me down. I’ve even man­aged to stay away from the inter­net because I’d just scare myself to death.” Despite having no symptoms, recent tests for the disease came back positive.

Link

Lisa McHugh shares details of diagnosis after ‘scary and difficult’ few weeks in hospital

July 15, 2025

Country music singer Lisa McHugh [37] has shared that she has been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (NFD). The mum-of-two shared photos and videos with her followers on Instagram from “an incredibly scary and very difficult couple of weeks in hospital”. Lisa said she underwent multiple CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, blood tests, lumbar punctures and “every kind of test you could imagine”, leading to her FND diagnosis. She said: “As well as Trigeminal Neuralgia that I was diagnosed with earlier this year. FND is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system work, leading to a range of neurological symptoms such as limb weakness, paralysis, seizures, walking difficulties, spasms, sensory issues, cognitive problems and more. The specific cause for FND is unknown but one of the main triggers is stress, trauma & anxiety. And while there is no cure, it is treatable providing you adapt your life as much as possible to manage it.

Researcher’s Note - Pregnant Lisa McHugh opens up about her ‘scary’ battle with Covid-19. The 33-year-old confessed she was “totally floored” by the virus, and said: “I hate to think what would have happened me if I wasn’t doubly vaccinated [sic].”

Link

ITALY

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri suddenly ill, hospitalized at the Villa Mafalda clinic after managing Lazio’s training session

July 16, 2025

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri [66] is hospitalized at the Villa Mafalda clinic in Rome following a sudden illness. Staff at the private clinic, affiliated with the club, reportedly performed tests on the coach. The cause of the illness and his health condition have not yet been disclosed. Vanoli suddenly fell ill during Torino-Venezia after an argument with Maripan, the coach collapsed on the sidelines. When news of his hospitalization spread, many users searched for information to understand whether the illness could be linked to the COVID vaccine, in light of recent studies showing an increase in the number of cases of illness and cardiovascular disease. Many now recall rumors circulating on social media in 2021 that the Figline coach was very worried about the Coronavirus and wanted to wait for the COVID vaccine before accepting a new job. Dr. Barbaro: Since the beginning of the year, at least 22 sudden deaths have been recorded, among people under 60 alone, but autopsy tests to investigate the causes remain superficial.

Link

INDIA

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, say reports: What do young people in their 30s need to watch out for?

July 16, 2025

Actor Aasif Khan, who is a known face on OTT with his work in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday evening. However, the 34-year-old actor is now stable and out of danger and has assured fans of his road to recovery in his Instagram post. He wrote, “Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better.” “Heart attacks in the 30s are no longer an exception. In fact, these are mostly lifestyle and stress-driven that are tipping young people over the edge,” says Dr Nishith Chandra, Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Famous Actor Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer Reveals Why He Couldn’t Even Tell His Family

July 16, 2025

On the July 16 episode of MBC’s variety program “Radio Star,” actor Jang Geun Suk, FTISLAND’s Lee Hongki, TXT’s Soobin, and comedian Kim Shinyoung appeared as guests. Jang Geun Suk [37] began by saying, “I was a bit sick last year. I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but thankfully, it was discovered early when it was still very small.” He continued, “I tried to have surgery early, but due to the medical crisis, I had to wait about 10 months without being able to get surgery. I delayed projects and waited, and then suddenly a surgery slot opened, so I had the surgery right away.” Kim Gura then comforted him by saying, “It’s a relief it didn’t spread to other areas.”

Link

PHILIPPINES

Kris Aquino reveals she now has 11 autoimmune diseases

July 21, 2025

TV host/actress Kris Aquino [54] shared that she now has 11 autoimmune diseases, even as she announced that her son Bimby Aquino-Yap will be taking over her Instagram account for the meantime. In her latest Instagram post since May, Aquino said that her nine primary autoimmune diseases she has been battling had resulted in her having two more additional health conditions, but she had yet to give details on these two newly discovered ones. She, however, said in her new post that her rheumatoid arthritis got worse because of Typhoon Crising. Aside from rheumatoid arthritis, Aquino previously listed down her other autoimmune conditions as the following: thyroiditis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, EGPA (Churg-Strauss Syndrome/eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis), systemic sclerosis/scleroderma, lupus (SLE), fibromyalgia, polymyositis, and mixed connective tissue disease. In the comments of her post, Aquino said her additional diseases were due to her conditions, resulting in her being wheelchair-bound. Still, she was in high spirits, saying she will keep on fighting for her sons.

Researcher’s Note – Kris Aquino receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

Link

NEW ZEALAND

‘Nasty bout of vertigo’ leads Collins to hospital stay

July 16, 2025

Wellington – Minister Judith Collins was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday evening due to a “nasty bout of vertigo”.She was in Wellington Hospital where she remained overnight, but was now recovering at her Wellington home, and said she was “on the mend”. Collins posted on social media on Wednesday evening saying she “found out the hard way” that a “virus followed by several flights” can cause vertigo. Collins described it on social media as “like seasickness multiplied.” Over the weekend, Collins visited a range of Defence Force bases using a combination of NZ Defence Force and Commercial flights in her capacity as Defence Minister.

No age reported.

Link