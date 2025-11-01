News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
California Girl's avatar
California Girl
3h

How fascinating that Grok and ChatGPT disagree. That should do wonders for their reputation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
KundaliniAndCellTowers's avatar
KundaliniAndCellTowers
3hEdited

Thank you, Professor Miller for spending some ink on this story. I do smell a rat at this Utah campus, what with the erasure of the crime scene; no bullet identification, flawed FBI surveillance footage and a 100 other things that don't add up and spell PROPAGANDA. Thank you for setting me on my path toward TRUTH when I bought your book, PROPAGANDA, back in 2004. You have had a nose for TRUTH since before the Internet existed, and certainly before Amy Goodman told her staff that 9/11 and geoengineering were outside the bounds of what her Ford and other foundation funding sources would allow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture