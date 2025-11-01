Yesterday I posted an exchange between ChatGPT and a friend of mine, who put some very lucid questions to the former, forcing its near-admission that there is no documentary evidence that Charlie Kirk is dead. (Posted yesterday, that piece is entitled, “ChatGPT can find NO evidence that Charlie Kirk is dead.)

Last night, a reader of these posts sent me his own exchange with Grok—which contradicts ChatGPT’s survey. Grok’s first reply:

Dr. Deirdre Amaro, the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Utah, signed Charlie Kirk’s death certificate. As the lead pathologist, she performed the autopsy on September 11, 2025, following the homicide at Utah Valley University, and certified the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. This aligns with Utah state protocols for violent deaths, where the Office of the Medical Examiner issues the official certificate. Rumors of a hospital doctor signing it stem from misinterpretations of early dispatch audio, but official records confirm Dr. Amaro’s role.

Dr. Deirdre Amaro in her Utah office:

This is the first I’ve heard of Kirk’s death by “multiple gunshot wounds” (which Grok then revised to “a single gunshot wound.” I’m also struck by Dr. Amaro’s having conducted her (alleged) autopsy way back on 9/11, the day after that horrific show at Utah Valley University. Why did it take so long for this news to be reported (by Grok)?

My reader asked Grok for a more detailed account of that long-missing document, bearing Dr. Amaro’s signature; and he received this very long and detailed answer:

Based on available public information from official investigations and state processes [sic], Charlie Kirk (full name Charles James Kirk) died on September 10, 2025, from a gunshot wound during an assassination at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. As a case involving homicide (an unnatural death), the death certificate was certified by Utah’s Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Deirdre Amaro (sometimes spelled Deirdre Weiss Amaro in reports), who also oversaw the forensic autopsy performed the same day at the state medical examiner’s office.

Key Details from Official Processes

Certifying Authority: Dr. Amaro, as Chief Medical Examiner, is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death in such cases under Utah Code Ann. § 26B-8-201 et seq. She signed off on the certificate, listing the cause as a single gunshot wound to the head (initial reports specify a .30-06 caliber rifle bullet, though some details remain under seal due to the ongoing investigation).

Filing Location: The certificate was filed with the Utah Office of Vital Records and Statistics (part of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services). It includes standard fields such as date/time of death (approximately 7:45 PM MDT on September 10, 2025) [So Charlie lingered for seven and a half hours after the “shooting”?] place of death (Utah Valley University campus), and demographic details (age 32, born October 14, 1993, in Chicago, IL).

Manner of Death: Ruled homicide, with suspect Tyler James Robinson charged with aggravated murder.

Autopsy Integration: The autopsy report (conducted under Dr. Amaro’s supervision) was incorporated into the certificate. It confirmed no other contributing factors (e.g., toxicology negative), and the bullet was recovered just beneath the skin. [So where’s the bullet?—MCM] Full autopsy details are not public due to the active FBI and Utah County Attorney’s investigation, but the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed its completion and debunked rumors of no autopsy being performed.

[Grok then offered guidance as to how one might send inquiries to state offices in Utah, and also repeated an entire paragraph—bits excised from this long quotation.]

A single gunshot wound “to the head”? Both the Official Story and the counter-narrative online agree that Kirk was wounded in the neck.

Informed (if that’s the word) by Grok’s long summary, I turned back to ChatGPT, and asked if Dr. Amaro signed Kirk’s death certificate: ChatGPT could find “no official confirmation of publicly released documentation” verifying that Dr. Amaro signed that crucial document:

Dr. Deirdre Amaro, Utah’s Chief Medical Examiner, oversaw Charlie Kirk’s autopsy, but it has not been publicly confirmed whether she personally signed his death certificate.

The autopsy of Charlie Kirk was conducted under the authority of Dr. Deirdre Amaro, who serves as Utah’s Chief Medical Examiner. Her involvement is central to the investigation surrounding Kirk’s death, which has drawn scrutiny due to the lack of transparency about key forensic details—including whether the bullet that struck him was recovered.

However, there is no official confirmation or publicly released documentation stating that Dr. Amaro signed the death certificate herself. Some reports and social media speculation have questioned the timeline and procedures, including claims that the autopsy may not have been completed before the death certificate was issued. These claims remain unverified and have not been substantiated by official sources.

One must wonder, then, how Grok, in the paragraph headed “Filing Location,” could provide so detailed a description of Kirk’s “death certificate” (if any), almost as if that AI assistant had itself somehow glimpsed the document.

In any case, there is still no solid evidence that Kirk was really killed.