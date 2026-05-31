Last time around, I was annoyed by the Democrats’ shrill comparisons of Trump with Hitler, which suggested that they knew too little about both of them.

But that was then. This time around, having been both jabbed and boosted, and with a fierce new grievance vis-a-vis his (alleged) loss of the 2020 election (I’m not persuaded yet that he did really lose that race), Trump is, in these United States, an unprecedented menace—or partly precedented by Richard Nixon at his drunkest and most grandiose. It’s no hyperbole to say that he and his toadies, while claiming to “love America,” actually detest it, and have done everything they can to trash our founding documents, and the very rule of law, and the best American traditions.

It’s therefore startling, to put it mildly, that, in his latest lunatic harangue on “Truth Social’ [sic], his megalomaniacal AI slop includes a portrait of himself alongside George Washington, Old Glory behind them, and the American Eagle perched on Trump’s left leg like a ventriloquist’s dummy. Thus he represents himself as the culmination of the history that (as he might say) he’s crapped all over.

We’ve seen this sort of thing before, from other despots: Hitler did the same with propaganda posters of himself as the fulfillment of Prussian history, posed along side Frederick the Great and Otto von Bismarck; and Stalin did the same with posters of himself as the fulfillment of the history of socialism, posed alongside Marx, Engels and Lenin.

The major difference between those latter two examples and Trump’s version would appear to be that those two were surely cynical, Hitler and Stalin both seeking to downplay their radicalism by implying kinship with forebears who would have disapproved of the comparison. For example, Frederick believed that “all religions should be tolerated,” while Bismarck was in favor of the legal emancipation of the Jews in Germany. And though Marx was a hardliner, and often violent in his rhetoric, and Lenin’s rule was very brutal, Marx would have disapproved of Stalin’s dictatorship, and the latter’s parochial ideal of “socialism in one country,” while Lenin had, and expressed, strong qualms about Stalin’s personality and contempt for other Bolsheviks, and so tried to maneuver him out of the position of General Secretary of the party.

On the other hand, Trump, though an avid vandal of the Constitution and the rule of law, and otherwise contemptuous of American tradition, probably believes himself the heir of Washington, “the father of his country,” who would have been disgusted, unto nausea, by what that “heir” has done, including this insane dual portrait.