News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
6h

Like most of the vaccinated, I think Trump is suffering from brain damage. He seems to be getting more and more impulsive every day.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
5h

Trump is a malignant narcissist, he was trained for years to never admit when he's wrong. He's a zionist jewish Netanyahu ass kisser.

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