Notice anything remarkable about these improvs by Joe Biden, on the occasions of his first and second jabs?

December 21, 2020:

October 25, 2022:

Now, compare Biden’s performance at those two moments with his patently demented effort some 20 months later, when “debating” Trump.

June 28, 2024:

Yes, Joe Biden was a quite old Chief Executive—like Ronald Reagan, whose dementia posed a problem for the Reagan/Bush regime, especially after his first term. And yes, presidential service puts enormous strain on both the mind and body, mercilessly aging them, as we can clearly see from the before-and-after photos of (say) Bill Clinton, Bush the Younger and the ever-whitening Obama.

While true enough, both those banalities have been deployed as propaganda, to obscure the far more catastrophic factor of the “vaccination” that both men pushed incessantly on all the rest of us (Biden more aggressively than Trump), and that both men willingly received (Biden getting more of them, reportedly, than Trump).

Let’s start with “Sleepy Joe.” While it could be mere coincidence, the flagrancy and timing of his cognitive meltdown suggest an all-but-crippling “vaccine” injury, such as we’ve also seen with Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and John Fetterman (just to name a few). While his most fanatical defenders still won’t face it (their brains also having been impaired), Biden has been so heavily injected—four COVID shots, as well as shots for flu and RSV—that it would be surprising if his mind did not become a vegetable purée. This summary by ChatGPT confirms the likelihood that Biden was a presidential casualty of Dr. Fauci’s operation:

The first two videos above are striking not just for the absolute untruthfulness of Biden’s every claim, but, in particular, for his comparative lucidity, as he then sounded like a (sort of) leader who could easily make it up the stairs of Air Force One, hold press conferences, and then find his own way offstage. To watch those moments now, since his collapse, is, in its own way, just as startling as it was whenever Dubya stopped trying to sound like a caring person, concerned about the have-nots, peace and education, and let himself speak freely about war, punishment, revenge and/or hardball politics (or baseball)—topics he was able to discuss in perfect English, with no script, whereas the strain of trying to sound like a decent person had him making all those comic public “gaffes” (e.g., “I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family,” or, “Rarely is the question asked: Is our children learning?”). In short, Bush the Younger often talked so funny not because of unintelligence or ignorance (not that he was any genius), but because he didn’t have the politician’s knack for making idealistic statements that he didn’t actually believe. (Bush the Elder had the same problem, unlike Clinton or Obama, who were very good at sounding like they actually believed that they weren’t lying.)

If you want more on Dubya’s peculiar use of language, please check out my book, The Bush Dyslexicon:

Now let’s turn from Biden’s “cognitive decline” to Trump’s, noting how he sounded at that first debate.