Trump was diagnosed with Chronic venous insufficiency after visible swelling and bruises. How serious is it?

August 29, 2025

Distasteful rumours about the death of US President Donald Trump trended on social media after the MAGA chief remained out of the public eye for more than 72 hours amid mounting concerns about his health. Hashtags like #trumpisdead #whereistrump and #hesdead trended on X as Trump was not seen after the three-hour White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Speculations and rumours about the 79-year-old President went triggered by concerns about his health over the past few weeks. Many TV cameras have shown him with bruises and purple patches on his hands and swollen legs and ankles, sparking concerns about the President’s health. In July, the White House announced that President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after public speculation grew over visible swelling in the president’s legs and bruises on his hands. Trump is the oldest person to serve a second term, has faced intensifying scrutiny over his age and cognitive fitness. Though his physician recently declared him “fully fit” after a comprehensive physical that included a perfect score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, public concern about his health has remained.



Researcher’s Note – Trump Admits Getting Covid Vaccine Booster—After Earlier Saying He ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t: Link

Link

Bill Clinton seen with defibrillator at Hamptons airport — sparking new concerns over ex-prez’s health

August 29, 2025

Bill Clinton is facing renewed questions about his health after he and his wife, Hillary, were spotted leaving the Hamptons this week with a portable defibrillator bag in tow — just two months after the 79-year-old former president was seen stumbling on a Big Apple sidewalk. The longtime Democratic power couple was photographed Thursday carrying what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag — a transport monitor and defibrillator commonly used in emergencies — as they boarded a private plane. The sighting immediately reignited concerns about the ex-president’s fragile condition, given his long history of heart trouble. Clinton has battled serious health problems for more than two decades, including a quadruple bypass and multiple hospitalizations. Clinton has never publicly disclosed needing a portable defibrillator.



Researcher’s Note - Former Presidents and First Ladies ‘It’s Up To You’ :60 | Ad Council and COVID Collaborative:

Link

Update: Robert Mueller Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Has Difficulty Speaking, Living in Memory-Care Facility and Unable to Testify to Congress

August 31, 2025

As TGP reported earlier this month, Robert Mueller, former FBI Director who was tapped as special counsel to investigate President Trump’s 2016 ‘collusion’ with Russia is reportedly in a memory-care facility. The news of Mueller’s health decline comes as House Oversight Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for those involved in the Russiagate hoax. Comer said Mueller was subpoenaed to appear for a deposition on September 2. Earlier this month RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry revealed Robert Mueller, 80, has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years. On Sunday evening The New York Times reported that Mueller got diagnosed with Parkinson’s four years ago and has had difficulty speaking in the last few months. Mueller will not be able to testify to Congress this week. “Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022,” Mueller’s family said in a statement to The New York Times.



Researcher’s Note - June 15, 2021: UVA Outlines Vaccine [sic] Policy for Faculty and Staff in the Academic Division: Link

Link

Nicole Eggert Underwent Mastectomy During Fight to Combat Breast Cancer

August 28, 2025

Nicole Eggert [53] says she underwent a major surgery this past weekend ... sharing a photo from after her mastectomy. The actress shared a pic Wednesday in which she’s wearing just a sports bra and a small pair of underwear ... no smile on her face. She captioned the photo, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?” – so, she’s putting on a pretty calm front despite the recent surgery. Nicole revealed in early 2024 that she was going through cancer ... after which numerous celebrities sent money to support her during the difficult time. She’s provided updates on her cancer battle over the last couple years ... including letting fans know that she had a “full complete response” to chemotherapy last year. She did say she would need the mastectomy in the future. Looks like she finally got the surgery ... and she’s recovering quite well!

Researcher’s Note – Actress Nicole Eggert, best known for roles in Charles in Charge and Baywatch, posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter, Keegan, 10, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] in November 2021. “Too bad all the adults didn’t step up for the youth but here we are,” Eggert wrote. “If simple chicken pox leaves a forever living virus in u like shingles what is COVID’s long term affects?” In another image, Keegan holds up her vaccine [sic] card and showing off her Band-Aid from the jab: Link

Link

Who is Mike McFarland? Dragon Ball voice actor diagnosed with glioblastoma, GoFundMe raises over $219,000

August 30, 2025

Mike McFarland [55] is a popular American voice actor, ADR director, and producer. He has been in many anime series with English dubbing for more than twenty years. His most notable parts were as Yajirobe and Master Roshi in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. McFarland’s diagnosis of glioblastoma in 2025 put his health into question. It is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Since then, he has required skilled nursing care, surgeries, and medical treatment. A GoFundMe page was established to assist with his medical bills. In early 2025, Mike McFarland was admitted to the hospital when doctors found a brain tumor. The tumor was surgically removed, but subsequently it was found that he had glioblastoma. He has undergone several surgeries and is still undergoing treatment.

Link

Donate to Kofi’s Medical and Recovery

August 30, 2025

Beloved entertainer and drag excellence Kofi (Terry Nabors) is in need of love and support from the community. In early June, Kofi (Terry) had a stroke and spent 2 months in the hospital trying to build strength so he could return to entertaining the community he loves. He is now resting at home but is not yet able to live independently and requires multiple daily in-home assisted living visits to help with daily care, along with 3 weekly trips to the medical center for dialysis. Terry has spent over 35 years entertaining and supporting the Houston community, Texas, and the country, as well as being a promoter for Miss Gay Texas UsofA.

Researcher’s Note – Terry Kofi Ray – March 1, 2021 Yay! Just got my 1st COVID vaccine [sic]! It Was so quick and easy.😊: Link

Link

Former Ravens LB Diagnosed With Cancer

August 29, 2025

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Sergio Kindle has been diagnosed with cancer, the Dallas Morning News reports. Kindle, 37, had reportedly been experiencing stomach pain for months now, leading him to get a CT scan. Tragically, the scan found he had early-stage colon cancer. Kindle previously lost his father, Johnny Walker, to cancer, which made the diagnosis all the more frightening.

Link

Former Braves Coach Revealed to Have Had Heart Surgery

August 27, 2025

Former Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington [73] made his long-awaited return to visit the Angels since he stepped away for medical reasons. It has been revealed that he stepped away due to a heart issue, and he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery on June 30. The procedure game shortly after he stepped away from managing. Washington has been cleared after eight weeks to spend time with the coaches and players. According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Washington was in a Southern California hospital from June 23 to July 7 before returning home to New Orleans to recover. He has had to make lifestyle changes, including to his diet and giving up smoking.

Researcher’s Note – MLB requires managers and coaches to be ‘up to date’ with COVID-19 vaccines [sic] in spring training: Link

Link