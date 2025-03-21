Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/newsfromunderground

UNITED STATES

Trump filmed stumbling up Marine One steps as health fears continue to grow

March 15, 2025

President Donald Trump was left red-faced after stumbling up the steps of his Marine One chopper, leading to questions about his health. A video circulating online shows the Republican walking towards the helicopter with Elon Musk's son Ã† A-Xii before tripping as he tries to take the first step. The 78-year-old quickly regained balance to avoid injury and further embarrassment and made his way on to the military aircraft. However, the gaffe has some people reminiscing about those - including Trump himself - mocking former Democratic President Joe Biden who was often see stumbling on stairs or other obstacles as he aged. Previously, Trump's struggles to read a teleprompter sparked questions about his health. A clip shared to social media at the time showed him incorrectly pronounce the word "patron saint" by instead saying "patriot saint" and then later repeating it once again causing some to say he has dementia. Earlier this month, a sit-down with Irish leader Micheál Martin, also sparked concerns after cameras caught a glimpse of what appeared to be a makeup smudge on Trump's hand. The mark was cause for speculation and spotted during Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron back in February. It led to the Oval Office clearing things up and claiming the mark was down bruising from an occupational hazard of the strenuous job.

Link

Doctors sound alarm over Donald Trump’s mysterious hand bruise; here's what it could mean for his health

February 26, 2025

Link

Knicks Game Delayed After Comedian Tracy Morgan Throws Up On The Court, Seen Bleeding From His Nose Upon Wheelchair Medical Emergency Exit

March 17, 2025

During the Knicks' 116-95 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, the game was delayed for around 10 minutes, as famous comedian/actor Tracy Morgan was suffering some sort of health problem and had vomited on the court. At this time, it is unclear what led to the health scare incident, but it was a wild scene at Madison Square Garden, as the 56-year-old was suddenly seen vomiting onto the court in front of him. This cleanup process led to a pause in the action, as a Knicks towel boy was caught on camera telling veteran NBA referee Scott Foster, "We don't have a mop." Morgan, who was also bleeding from his nose, was eventually taken out of the arena in a wheelchair. The details surrounding the actor's current medical condition is not known as of yet.

Researcher’s note - In an update, Morgan said the vomiting episode was food poisoning (which might explain the vomiting, but the nosebleed?). Here’s his hospital picture post-game:

Link

Gina Kirschenheiter’s Ex-Husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, Suffers Heart Attack

March 17, 2025

Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband, Matt, just had a major health scare. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that on March 15th, the father of her children suffered a heart attack. “Wow. We had a scary weekend! Matt (the kiddos dad) suffered a heart attack Saturday! He’s only 40 years old!! Thank god Britt rushed him to the hospital and all the hospital staff acted quickly,” Gina began her post.

Link

Fully Vaccinated Fox News Reporter and Wife Announce They Both Have Turbo Cancer

July 28, 2024

Emmy Award winning Fox 4 morning reporter Matt Stewart [49] has announced that he and his wife Chrissy have been diagnosed with turbo cancer. Matt and Chrissy Stewart were both fully vaccinated and Matt was a prominent campaigner in Kansas City through his work as a TV news anchor in promoting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to the population. However, three years after a minor colon cancer scare, Matt has revealed that the cancer came roaring back and has metastasized around his body. “On Sunday morning, I asked Chrissy to take me to the ER. They did a CT scan on my brain and found a mass in my cerebellum. They scanned the rest of my body and found smaller masses in my lungs, on the L1 of my spine, and on a lymph node outside my rectum.” Stewart continued to describe a textbook case of turbo cancer. Rare cancers are exploding in number around the world and behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways never before seen, according to leading oncologist Dr. William Makis, who says that some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis. Dr. Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this. World-renowned oncologist and professor Angus Dalgleish, known for his cancer and HIV research, has also urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to immediately recall the “fundamentally flawed” Covid mRNA shots. According to Prof. Dalgleish, the Covid mRNA shots lead to an “uncontrolled amount of spike protein production in the body,” because the modified mRNA containing N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) allows the mRNA to last in the body for “an indefinite period of time.”

Researcher's Note - Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: Link

Link

GRENADA

Former PM, Dr Keith Mitchell, Collapses at NNP meeting

March 17, 2025

Dr. Keith Mitchell [78], the former Prime minister of Grenada, collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a meeting in Happy Hill, Grenada. Just before his collapse, Mitchell could be heard saying, Brothers and sisters, I am (blacking out). In a response, The Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada says they are aware of the sudden collapse of Dr. The Rt. Hon Keith Mitchell, Member of Parliament for St. George Northwest at an event at the Happy Hill Secondary School. Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell wishes Dr. Keith Mitchell a speedy recovery and extends his best wishes to him and his family. The Prime Minister asks that the nation keeps Dr. Keith Mitchell in their prayers.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Frail Phil Collins reportedly giving up as pain and health issues take a devastating toll

March 11, 2025

Music legend Phil Collins, 74, is reportedly facing a rapid health decline, leaving close friends deeply concerned about his future. The Genesis drummer and singer, who has struggled with chronic pain for years, is said to be in constant agony and unable to make music. Insiders now fear he may have just months to live. A source close to the singer revealed that Collins has grown increasingly reclusive, spending most of his days in solitude. He reportedly told friends that he feels he has “used up his air miles” and accepted that he is nearing the end. Another insider claims that his declining health and inability to play music have left him with little motivation to keep going.

Link

Sir Elton John's health woes in full as he struggles to sign autographs for fans

March 17, 2025

Sir Elton John's health struggles in full as he struggles to sign autographs.

Sir Elton John has been struggling with his health in recent years, with the star most recently struggling to sign autographs for fans.

The 77-year-old Your Song musician has been open about his health, with him opening up on his eyesight deterioration last year in a heartbreaking confession. Earlier this year, he confessed he "lost it" and needed comforting for 45 minutes when a new song made him confront his own mortality.

Link

Kirsty Gallacher 'woke up and couldn't hear properly' before devastating diagnosis

March 16, 2025

Kirsty Gallacher, aged 49, initially mistook a serious health warning sign for a mere cold symptom when she experienced difficulty hearing through her earpiece while on GB News in 2021. The ex-Sky Sports presenter has opened up about her challenging health journey during a recent interview, revealing that it was only after waking up one morning with significant hearing loss that she sought medical advice. Following an MRI scan, doctors diagnosed her with an acoustic neuroma. Kirsty shared that she is set to undergo targeted radiotherapy and remains under close observation due to the benign tumour's proximity to her brain.

Link

Mrs Hinch rushed to hospital weeks after giving birth as she shares worrying diagnosis

March 13, 2025

Sophie Hinchcliffe [35], better known as Mrs Hinch, has been hospitalised following concerning symptoms. The Instagram sensation and cleaning expert informed her followers about her health scare after undergoing surgery and is currently on the mend. She then disclosed the serious nature of her condition: "Anyway to cut a long story short, I had a blood clot in my groin / pelvis / leg area. I haven't had one since 2018 and then another one decides to hit me three weeks postpartum. What a 12 months it's been."

Link

Ted Poley to Paul del Boccio regarding his Heart-Attack: “You Didn’t Die Until the Final Hit was Over!”, the Drummer’s reply was Two Thumbs Up!

March 13, 2025

It’s great to report that Paul del Boccio is currently recovering from his medical emergency that happened last night on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise. Ted Poley (of Danger Danger) was performing in the Manhattan Room on the Norwegian Joy cruise ship when del Boccio apparently had a heart-attack just as the band’s performance came to an end. Fans and friends that were at the show stated that the incident became very concerning when the drummer collapsed after the band’s set, which resulted in a Alpha, Alpha, Alpha (emergency) call on the ship’s over-head P.A. system. Some concerts goers reported seeing medical staff running towards the venue and upon their arrival found del Boccio receiving aid from bystanders. One fan alleged the drummer coded, and that the EMT’s were using defibrillator paddles on him. Reports are that del Boccio was in critical but stable condition after he was transported to the ship’s medical facilities. “He is a trooper! Just a little bump on the road for Hollywood Delboccio!!” Poley continued: “As soon as they let me in to see him last night, this is how the conversation went; “bro, did I finish the show?” – “finish the show? Man, you were legendary! You didn’t die until the final hit was over!”

Link

INDIA

Karate Coach And Actor Shihan Hussaini Who Trained Vijay And Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed With Leukemia

March 11, 2025

Popular Karate expert and film actor Shihan Hussaini [60], who is known for his vibrant personality, has been diagnosed with cancer. The news comes as shock for his fans and followers. Shihan has now revealed that he is diagnosed with Leukemia, a type of cancer of blood-forming tissues, which hinders the body's ability to fight infection. Despite the grim sign, Shihan sounded hopeful. He said "nothing can deter my determination, I have Aplastic anemia which is beyond cancer. But I will tell you one think, for a coward everyday is death, but for a warrior, death is only once".

Link