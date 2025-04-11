Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Multiple nurses get brain tumors in the same hospital unit — but investigation finds ‘no environmental risks’

April 4, 2025

A cluster of brain tumors among nurses working on the same floor at a Massachusetts hospital is raising eyebrows after an investigation found “no environmental risks” at the facility.

As of April 1, officials from Mass General Brigham’s Newton-Wellesley Hospital told NBC10 Boston they have interviewed 11 staffers from various shifts on the fifth-floor maternal care labor and delivery unit.

So far, they’ve identified five cases of three different types of brain tumors, all benign. Six other cases were ruled out as brain tumors and classified as “other health concerns.”

At least five nurses working at Mass General Brigham’s Newton-Wellesley Hospital have been diagnosed with brain tumors.

However, a nurse recently diagnosed with a brain tumor claims that as many as 10 employees on the floor have been struck by different brain tumors in recent years — some of which were cancerous.

“We want reassurance, because this has not been a reassuring past few months for a lot of the staff members,” she said. “It’s getting to the point where the number just increases, and you start saying ‘am I crazy thinking this?’ This can’t just be a coincidence.”

Newton-Wellesley launched its investigation in December after receiving reports of the cluster of brain tumors.

Link

Mystery 'bruise' mark returns to Trump's hand as he signs order to rip apart Department of Education

March 21, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a long-anticipated executive order this afternoon, to begin eliminating the Department of Education "once and for all." As he stood before the audience today and expressed his delight at signing the order which will begin the dismantling of the department, the public noticed a bruise on his hand. This sparked fresh concerns about his health, which has been a point of conversation in recent weeks. Back in February, people noticed a similar bruise in the same place during Trump's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the bruise to "constantly working and shaking hands all day every day." Trump's health has been under a microscope since he took office and he has shown signs of multiple ailments since January. On March 2 he joined daughter-in-law Lara on stage at an event, and appeared to be limping. The 78-year-old - who took office at the same age as Joe Biden - vowed back in December to share his full medical report, in an effort to prove his ability to serve as president. He has yet to do so. Trump also faced allegations of cognitive decline, after multiple clips showed him struggling to articulate himself or read properly. Today, he faced similar comments from the public, one pointing out the irony that he was struggling to read an announcement about eliminating the Department of Education.

Link

In early 2021, Trump claimed that he and Melania had been “vaccinated,” and said later, publicly, that he’d had a booster shot as well (an admission that got him vigorously booed at rallies in Alabama and elsewhere). Whether he was really jabbed, or his claims were merely propaganda for injection, we have no way of knowing, at least not yet.

Likewise, there has been much news, or “news,” about Trump’s recent stumbles and odd statements; but here it’s hard to tell the media’s shrill and eager claims about his alleged deterioration—a sort of payback for Trump’s gleeful harping on Biden’s (obvious) decline—from the reality. (Karoline Leavitt insists that the bruise on Trump’s right hand is the result of his shaking hands all day; but [a] he doesn’t just shake hands all day, and [b] if any prior president was similarly bruised, I’d like to see the evidence.)

In short, we need to keep as close an eye on Trump’s condition as his supporters did on Biden’s, without just speculating one way or the other.

Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner Suffered Stroke That Left Him with Brain Damage

April 4, 2025

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has revealed that roughly a month after he underwent emergency heart surgery in 2021, he suffered a stroke that led to brain damage and has affected his ability to play guitar.

As widely reported back in 2021, Faulkner’s aorta ruptured onstage during the Louder Than Life festival, leading to a 10-hour emergency surgery that saved the metal musician’s life.

Faulkner has since returned to the band, and continues to tour with the iconic metal act, but in a new video interview with Premier Guitar (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), he disclosed that he suffered another serious health setback shortly after the emergency heart surgery.

https://consequence.net/2025/04/judas-priest-richie-faulkner-stroke-brain-damage/

Judas Priest urge heavy metal fans to get Covid vaccine

April 13, 2021

Link

Kenan Thompson reveals chronic health condition after ‘suffering in silence’

April 3, 2025

Kenan Thompson has opened up about a new health diagnosis.

The Saturday Night Live actor revealed that two years ago, he began struggling with heartburn when eating acidic foods, and nothing was able to help.

“I noticed that I would get hoarse a lot easier when I'm doing the show. Losing my voice quicker, but also uncomfortable sleepless nights because I'm burping up acid, just kind of hiccuping all night,” he said in an interview with People about how his heartburn began affecting his work on SNL.

“And that can definitely add more stress to an already stressful kind of environment doing a live show like that. So all of those factors, I was like whatever, I'll get over it. But it just started to pile up.”

To deal with the symptoms, he would avoid any foods that aggravated his condition, but it was only a temporary fix before it stopped working. “It was a suffering-in-silence situation. I don't know if I was necessarily embarrassed to talk to a doctor — I just didn't know if I needed to,” he continued.

After deciding to see a doctor in early 2024 when his symptoms were the “most severe,” he received a diagnosis of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD occurs when stomach contents move up into the esophagus, or the tube that carries food and liquid from a person’s throat to their stomach, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Link

In this bit from 2021, SNL ridicules “vaccine-hesitant” black people, portraying them as imbeciles. (Thompson plays the uncle.)

Gastrointestinal Complications of COVID-19 Vaccines

April 12, 2022

Link

Dolly Parton 'Could Only Have Months to Live' As Pals Fear Singer Could 'Die From Heartbreak' Over Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death

March 24, 2025

The death of Dolly Parton 's husband Carl Dean's has left her close friends fearing the iconic country singer could die from "heartbreak." The focus is now on Parton's health as the Jolene hitmaker is believed to be hiding a crippling depression after Dean's dementia death, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 79-year-old is no stranger to health issues as made evident by her onstage collapse in the early 1980s due to endometriosis – which involves tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus. Parton also dealt with Bell's palsy in 2019, requiring a four month recovery period. A source revealed Parton is also currently taking "medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones." The insider added: "There is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been by her side since practically day one, is going to make her own health decline."

Link

Frail Morgan Freeman, 87, 'Dying in Agony' As He is Now 'Plagued by Chronic Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia and Memory Issues'

March 28, 2025

Frail Morgan Freeman's shaky appearance has rekindled fears the 87-year-old Oscar winner is more fragile than he's willing to admit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The battle-scarred actor looked like he was ready to "throw in the towel" as the emotional legend paid tribute to late pal Gene Hackman at this year's Academy Awards, sources tell us. Freeman has openly discussed his long struggle with fibromyalgia, a chronic and incurable condition typically marked by pain, fatigue and trouble sleeping, as well as memory and mood problems. The Shawshank Redemption star was diagnosed with the disorder after surviving a near-fatal 2008 car accident , which also caused his left hand to be paralyzed, forcing him to wear a compression glove to encourage blood flow and manage his "excruciating" nerve pain. According to an insider, Freeman "never completely recovered" from the devastating wreck – and "never will." But that isn't the only ailment that's plagued the rail-thin actor. In 2023, Morgan was forced to skip a London photocall and screening for his Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness with costars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana after being hit with a "contagious infection." Our insider said: "It's no secret that he deals with a lot of health issues. His mobility has never been the same, he's in constant pain, he's tired and can't stand for very long. Despite it all, the ambitious actor is working continuously and has three upcoming projects, including the heist thriller Now You See Me 3.

Link

Bobby Sherman, Former Teen Idol, Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

March 25, 2025

Bobby Sherman, one of the most beloved teen idols of the late '60s and '70s, has made a sad announcement. On Tuesday, his wife Brigitte posted on Facebook that her husband has stage 4 cancer. Along with posting a graphic showing Bobby in his prime with the message, "Your kindness means the world. Thank you for keeping Bobby in your prayers," she also wrote, "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

No age reported.

Link

Founding Monster Magnet Drummer Tim Cronin Diagnosed With ALS

March 31, 2025

Tim Cronin, founding member of stoner rock pioneers Monster Magnet, has been diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventual respiratory system failure. While there is no cure, there are care options and accommodations that can have a profound impact on Tim's quality of life. Unfortunately, they are significantly expensive. ALS has been called "the bankruptcy disease" due to the significant and ever-increasing financial burden it places on families. Cronin's family is asking for fans' support to help ease the cost of this cruel and unfeeling disease and give Tim the comfort and dignity that he deserves.

No age reported.

Link

Gofundme Set Up For Local Folk Music Legend Dan Maher Who Has Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

March 27, 2025

Pullman, WA - A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for local folk music legend Dan Maher. Maher had a heart attack in January and while he was in the hospital was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. Money raised will go to help pay for Maher’s medical bills. Maher hosted a folk music show on public radio for over 40 years and has performed countless times.

No age reported.



Link

Katie Thurston Pauses Cancer Treatment Amid Spots Found In Liver

March 26, 2025

Katie Thurston [34] recently shared a difficult update regarding her cancer battle. After being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February, she was preparing to start treatment when doctors discovered spots on her liver, raising concerns that the disease may have progressed to stage 4. Her doctor expressed concern that the spots on her liver were likely cancerous, which would significantly change her diagnosis and treatment plan. She also reached out to others living with stage 4 cancer, seeking insight into their experiences with daily life and motherhood. Her health update comes just days after she married comedian Jeff Arcuri in an intimate backyard ceremony on March 22.

Link

Dirk Kempthorne, former Idaho Governor, diagnosed with colon cancer

March 31, 2025

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne [73] was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, reports the Kempthorne family. Kempthorne will begin chemotherapy immediately, and he is facing this challenge with an air of hope, determination and faith.

Link

SV Council member recovering from heart attack at work session

March 28, 2025

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Sierra Vista City Councilmember William Benning [54] says he’s recovering well following a heart attack this week at a City Council work session Tuesday. “At the work session on Tuesday, he started to feel not well, and he stepped off the dais,” explained City of Sierra Vista spokesperson Elizabeth Wrozek. Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services Chief Brian Jones, in attendance at the meeting, rushed over to Benning and began emergency care. More SVF&MS staff arrived, and Benning was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center. At Thursday’s regular City Council meeting, Benning called in to provide an update on his health, noting he is recovering from the heart attack. “I just want to thank Chief Jones for bringing his guys to City Hall and then making me go to the hospital,” he said. “I did end up having a major heart attack.”

Link

Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Suffers Second Miscarriage in Less Than a Year

March 23, 2025

Natalie Joy is sharing some devastating personal news. The 26-year-old star and co-host of The Viall Files podcast suffered another miscarriage while expecting a baby with husband Nick Viall, 44, she confirmed on Sunday (March 23). She previously miscarried only months ago in January. “While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” Joy wrote. “It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude. This past week, I miscarried again,” she sadly went on. Joy said she underwent D&C, dilation and curettage, to remove tissue from inside the uterus, calling it “harder than I imagined.”

Link