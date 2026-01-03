A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs

UNITED STATES

The general blindness to the toll of COVID “vaccination” includes a near-universal inability to see that both Presidents Trump and Biden started raising “health concerns” after their injections.

(The same applies to the steady global increase in dementia since 2021.)

Critics troubled by ‘slurring’ Trump’s plan to ‘run’ Venezuela

January 3, 2026

President Donald Trump was big on boast and short on details when he committed the U.S. to running the whole nation of Venezuela on Saturday. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump told reporters in the hours following his administration’s invasion and seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

“This is Bushism with less of a plan. It’s the Iraq and Afghanistan thing with less of a plan,” said Bulwark Publisher Sarah Longwell, who added that Trump clearly is not doing well mentally even as he prepares to send the world’s most expensive military into a South American country. “Trump was slurring,” Longwell said of the press conference. “He was going off on wild tangents at a critical moment of information … Trump gives this slurring, meandering thing — then you’ve got Hegseth doing an ass-kissing session on Trump, and then he points to Rubio — who wasn’t even prepared to speak, so basically he says ‘everybody put your big boy pants on because Donald Trump means what he says.”

Link

Venezuela Raid Briefing Erupts After Viral Post Says Trump Is “Falling In and Out of Consciousness”

January 3, 2026

President Donald Trump sparked intense online debate Friday after appearing at a press conference announcing a dramatic U.S. military operation in Venezuela, as a short video clip from the briefing went viral showing him briefly closing his eyes while a senior military officer spoke. Video from the event shows Trump standing beside a uniformed U.S. military commander as operational details were outlined. In a short segment that circulated widely on social media, Trump appears to briefly close his eyes and lower his head, prompting speculation from critics about his attentiveness during the briefing.

One of the most widely shared posts came from political commentator Brian Krassenstein, who described Trump as “falling in and out of consciousness.” Other users echoed similar claims, arguing the moment raised concerns about Trump’s focus during a major national security announcement.

Supporters quickly pushed back, sharing longer versions of the briefing and arguing the viral clip was misleading or taken out of context. They noted Trump spoke at multiple points during the event and maintained that he was not asleep, accusing critics of exaggerating the moment for political effect.

Note Trump’s affect during the remarks by Gen. John Daniel “Raizin” Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (and venture capitalist):

Link

Trump Declares Himself in ‘PERFECT HEALTH’ After WSJ Raises Serious Questions About Bruises, Aspirin, and Sleep

January 2, 2026

Less than 24 hours after a deeply revealing interview with the Wall Street Journal sent fresh ripples of concern through Washington, Donald Trump did what he has always done best: he graded his own performance and handed himself a perfect score.

Taking to Truth Social on Friday, the nearly 80-year-old president announced that White House physicians had declared him in “PERFECT HEALTH” and that he had once again “ACED” a cognitive exam — this time, according to Trump, with a flawless 100 percent score. The timing was not subtle. The post came one day after the Journal published a wide-ranging profile that lingered uncomfortably on Trump’s age, his visible bruising, and his increasingly unconventional approach to basic health practices.

Link

Doctor says Trump may have revealed he’s being treated for ‘cognitive impairment’

January 2, 2026

A physician and pulmonologist said President Donald Trump may have accidentally let it slip that White House doctors could be treating him for “cognitive impairment” based on one of the president’s recent social media posts. During a Friday posting spree to his Truth Social account, Trump announced that doctors declared him to be “in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.” According to Dr. Vin Gupta, Trump was boasting taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (or MoCA), which doctors use when they’re concerned a patient may have “age-related cognitive decline, so-called mild cognitive impairment or early stage dementia.”

“Maybe people are forgetting linear thinking. They lose their train of thought,” Gupta explained. “So we do something called a MoCA test, Montreal Cognitive Assessment tool, to to see is there issues with recall.” Gupta said the frequency Trump brags about passing cognitive tests suggests that the White House’s medical team is likely so concerned about Trump’s cognitive health that they’re administering far more than the standard number of tests given to a typical elderly patient.

Link

Trump received Covid vaccine and flu shot during second physical of the year

October 10,2025

President Donald Trump received a Covid vaccine and flu shot during his visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, his physician said in a memo released by the White House.

“In preparation for upcoming international travel, President Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations,” the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, wrote.

The president’s own CDC has shifted away from a broad recommendation for Covid-19 immunization; people who want one must now consult with a health care provider, a process known as shared clinical decision-making. However, a prescription is not necessarily needed.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/10/politics/health-trump-covid-vaccine-flu-shot-physical

Marvel and Lost star Evangeline Lilly suffers ‘brain damage’ after Hawaii accident

January 3, 2026

Ant-Man and Lost star Evangeline Lilly has given fans a health update after suffering an accident in Hawaii in May. Lilly, 46, posted on Instagram this week informing fans that she has been diagnosed with “brain damage”. The actor, who played Kate Austen in all six seasons of the series Lost, had been on holiday in Hawaii, where the much-loved show was primarily filmed between 2004 and 2010, when the incident occurred last summer. Lilly fainted and fell headfirst into a boulder on the beach, leaving the actor with bruising and cuts on her face.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Lilly said: “It’s late on January 1st. The first day of 2026. I’m entering into this new year, the year of the horse, with some bad news about my concussion. A lot of you have asked how I’m doing. A lot of you have inquired about the brain scan that you heard I got. The results came back from the scan, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.” Lilly continued: “I do have brain damage from the TBI (traumatic brain injury) and possibly other factors going on. My job now is to get to the bottom of that with my doctors. Then I’ll embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I’m not looking forward to – I feel like hard work is all I do. But that’s OK. My cognitive decline is because I smashed my face open [but] it’s helped me to slow down.”

Link

Country Music Star Posts Alarming Photo of Swollen Face Amid Sickness

January 3, 2026

Country music superstar Maren Morris has been suffering from a sinus infection that caused her face to swell. Morris performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, but days earlier, she was very sick. “Sorry jumpscare. But days leading up to my performance, I had the worst sinus infection of my life and it swelled up my face and then proceeded to evolve into some insane skin reaction,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jan. 1. “I’m relieved I was able to sing last night,” she continued, adding, “Thank you antibiotics, afrin & aquaphor. Oh, and concealer.” In the picture, Morris' sinuses, nose, cheeks, and eyes appeared puffy and irritated. According to the Mayo Clinic, this type of swelling and irritation isn't all that uncommon when someone is sick with acute sinusitis.

Link

John Cena’s cancer battle. What we know about the WWE star’s diagnosis

December 27, 2025

John Cena [48] is one of professional wrestling’s all-time greats, and the folks who tuned in for his recent final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event even heard the WWE declare him as the best to ever do it. Fans who saw his final match might have noticed that Cena had some small, circular white spots on his skin in different areas. The wrestler shared earlier this year those spots were where he once had skin cancer. Cena made the revelation to try to help spread awareness as part of a partnership with Neutrogena. The good news is Cena is, for now, healthy and fine.

Link

Jerry Lawler Reveals He Is Suffering From A Rare Brain Condition Following Third Stroke

December 24, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered his third stroke in September 2025 while he was alone in his Florida condo, leaving family, friends, and fans greatly concerned. And while it’s known that the 76-year-old is on the mend, he has disclosed in a new interview with Action News 5 that he is now color blind, explaining that he can only see the world in black and white.

Link

Giants coach reveals cancer diagnosis

December 26, 2025

Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson has battled prostate cancer through the 2025 season, he told ESPN. Patterson was diagnosed earlier this year and informed his players in the spring. He stayed with the team while undergoing treatment. The veteran coach made his diagnosis public to raise awareness for prostate cancer, which is one of the most common cancers in men.

No age reported.

Link

Love Island USA’s Amaya Espinal rushed to the hospital just 2 weeks after emergency surgery in chronic illness battle

December 31, 2025

LOVE Island star Amaya Espinal [25] has shared an update on her health after being hospitalized for a second time this month.

The reality star posted a message to her fans on X on Monday.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

‘I’m so lucky to be alive after collapsing on stage’

Dece. 28,2025

The Christians’ drummer has said he is “so lucky to be alive” after he collapsed on stage at a festival.

Lionel Duke had a cardiac arrest during the On The Waterfront festival at Liverpool’s Pier Head in June.

Medics rushed on stage to help him as the Liverpool band performed ahead of Sting’s headline slot at the festival. He had to be put in an induced coma in intensive care.

The 58-year-old told the BBC: “Everyone thought I was going to die. I’m still in shock about what happened but I feel blessed I’m still here.”

The band - who had a Top 10 hit in 1988 with their cover of the Isley Brothers’ Harvest For The World - had only played two songs before Lionel fell ill.

The concert was halted as he was taken to hospital.

The father-of-two said: “Fortunately for me, I was in the right place at the right time.

“Everyone thought I was going to die. They were working on me for 12 minutes.

“An off-duty nurse stated that I wasn’t going to make it. I think now how lucky I was.”

He added: “I still get emotional thinking about what happened.

“It’s a lot to take in. I feel so lucky to be alive.”

Link