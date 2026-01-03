News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

And those are only the known faces. When reading Italian papers, every day they mention people suffering sudden illness, cardiac arrest, while shopping, walking on the beach, driving their cars. And more and more articles call cardiac arrest and heart attack a 'natural death' and the bodies are given to the family without examination or autopsy... I just read on the Lew Rockwell page, how doctors are finally waking up and warning that the jabs can cause Mad cow disease (Creutzfeld Jakob) Altzheimer and Parkinson... which doctor is going to connect these conditions to them?

TL;DR, but he has likely been awake for at least 24 hours, and stress is exhausting.

