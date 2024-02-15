Scroll down for a reminder of how badly Biden wanted everybody “vaccinated,” then further down for some reminders of Trump’s “booster boosterism” after he was president.

In an interview with Greg Hunter from USA Watchdog, Catherine Austin Fitts has said that “No matter who is president, they will allow bioweapons to kill Americans without hesitation.” She also argues that the former president Donald Trump is either a knowing participant in the Covid bioweapon operation, or he is grossly incompetent not to understand what’s happening, which Fitts claims is highly unlikely.

James Hill M.D, Highlights the key points of the conversation:

Trump Sold Out America by Promoting Covid Shots: Analyst

February 15, 2024

“In either case, Trump should not be president,” opines Fitts, “just as toxic injection mandater Joe Biden shouldn’t, either.”

Catherine Austin Fitts: You can say Trump was on board for a depopulation [with Covid jabs] or Trump got rolled. Either one is not a very good case to be made that he ought to be president.

Greg Hunter: I just can’t believe that he would say, sure, let’s kill millions of people.

Catherine Austin Fitts: But go back. Then you’re saying he’s incompetent, because if I knew what I knew [about vaccines] — don’t tell me I knew more than Trump. I just don’t buy that.

https://expose-news.com/2024/02/15/catherine-austin-fitts-trump-put-10-billion-dollars-into-a-programme-to-depopulate-the-us/

“My patience is wearing thin”:

”Vaccines are doing very, very well”:

Trump, with Bill O’Reilly at his side, bragged about the “vaccines” having “saved tens of millions of lives” on his watch. His fans weren’t pleased (nor should they forget it now):