Trump Unveils $500 Billion “Stargate” AI Project, in Line With WEF Agenda
MASSIVE BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Inventor Of mRNA Technology, Dr. Robert Malone, Issues a Dire Warning to President Trump Concerning Proposals Made By The Stargate Project
‘Could Lead to Extinction Event’: Nicole Shanahan Issues Dire Warning Against Stargate’s AI-Backed mRNA Cancer Vaccine Rollout
Stargate, Part I: Trump's $500bn Venture Promises a Golden Age of AI
Jason Bermas (@JasonBermas): “A Very Technocratic 2025? IMA Ultra Panel”
Trump Introduces ‘Stargate’ AI, the Foundation for Mass Surveillance, mRNA Vaccines and Digital Currency
Meet Larry Ellison, leader of the next mRNA revolution
Stargate Stunner: Sam Altman Is A Wraith In Sheep's Clothing
Larry Ellison Pledges AI-Driven mRNA Cancer Vaccines as Part of Trump’s Stargate Project
Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 24, 2025 – Say NO to weaponized AI mRNA jabs! Plus urgent actions needed to support RFK Jr
ONE AI TO RULE THEM ALL: Elon Musk Rightly Attacks Sam Altman’s $500 Billion Stargate Proposal After Trump Meets With Lords Of AI + Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Promotes Project's mRNA Cancer Vaccines
The Stargate is Open - Enter the sand gods
Two from InfoWars:
SAM ALTMAN OpenAI DECEPTION
RUSSELL: THE SCIENTIFIC OUTLOOK ANALYSIS
Ethics Disclosures Reveal RFK Jr. Owns Stake In Gene Editing Firm As MAHA Revolts Over New Trump-Backed mRNA Project
When is Trump going to stop putting Medical Doctors & Scientists—employed by BigHarma, on pedestals? MedAI on the StarGate cloud is OWS2.0
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO AI!
Can't say this often enough! PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators (this includes Zionists) laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do!