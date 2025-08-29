A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED KINGDOM

EastEnders’ icon Cheryl Fergison, 59, reveals she’s been left unable to walk after suffering heartbreaking stroke

August 24, 2025

EastEnders legend Cheryl Fergison has revealed she’s been left unable to walk following her stroke. The actress was struck by the medical emergency in May which has left her walking with a stick. Recalling the terrifying experience, former EastEnders star Cheryl, 59, said: “I went to bed but couldn’t settle. When I got up in the night to go to the bathroom, my balance completely went and I had to stop myself from falling over. My whole right side felt numb, heavy and tingly.” Speaking to The Sun recently, she said: “Until I have steady work, I’m not rich or comfortable—I’m just surviving.”

Ex-Tottenham and England star recovering in hospital after suffering heart attack

August 24, 2025

Former QPR star Andy Sinton is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack on Friday, his former club have announced. The 59-year-old suffered the heart attack on Friday, QPR said, but added he was now on the road to recovery in a post on their social media channels.

‘Antiques Roadshow’ Star Theo Burrell, 38, Living With Brain Cancer, Breaks Down in Tears Watching Son Start School: “I Didn’t Think I’d See This Day”

August 14, 2025

For “Antiques Roadshow” expert Theo Burrell, life’s everyday moments now carry extraordinary weight. Diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in 2022, Burrell has faced the brutal realities of glioblastoma—yet recently, she experienced a milestone she once feared she’d never witness: her young son Jonah’s first day of school. Burrell’s diagnosis came after months of worsening symptoms like intense headaches that eventually led doctors to discover a tumor in her brain. Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, with a median survival of just 15 months even with treatment. The odds are steep, but Burrell has remained candid and courageous throughout her journey. Earlier this summer, she shared that she’s been undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy and grappling with the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

IRELAND

Rugby World Cup: Ireland offer support to Shannon Ikahihifo after cancer diagnosis

August 22, 2025

Ireland’s World Cup squad have offered their support to their teammate Shannon Ikahihifo after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. On Friday the 30-year-old posted news of her condition on Instagram, writing: “Crazy to think that one day you can be running around on the rugby pitch feeling completely fine, then five days later you’re sitting in a hospital room being told you have cancer.”

DENMARK

Line Baun Danielsen reveals cancer diagnosis: Came to her son’s birthday

August 25, 2025

Popular TV host and blogger Line Baun Danielsen [63] has shared a deeply personal message with her followers: She has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She reveals this in an honest and touching post on Instagram, where she also says that she is now undergoing treatment and has chosen to use her situation to help others. It was on June 25th – her eldest son’s birthday – that life took a dramatic turn. ”I was diagnosed with breast cancer on June 25th, my eldest son’s birthday. I had surgery on July 8th, where they removed two malignant nodes and two lymph nodes,” she says. She is now undergoing three weeks of radiation therapy, followed by medical treatment with anti-estrogen and osteoporosis prevention. But even without chemo, it has been a tough period.

INDIA

Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer: ‘Can’t get worse than this’

August 24, 2025

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, who has starred in films like Joram, Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. Tannishtha shared a picture of herself with her shaved head and penned a long note in the caption of her post. She began, “So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer.” She went on to add that this post is about the gratitude she feels for all the women who stood beside her in this difficult time and supported her. Opening up about her responsibilities, Tannishtha shared the overwhelming burden of being a single mother while also caring for her elderly mother. “It can’t get worse than this. A 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter, both totally dependent on me,” she wrote.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Gogglebox star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery following shock cancer diagnosis: ‘It was a big scare’

August 23, 2025

A Gogglebox star was rushed into hospital this week to undergo emergency surgery in Melbourne after she was diagnosed with cancer. Anastasia Katselas [62] revealed the harrowing news on Friday in a video she shared to Instagram following an emergency hysterectomy. The TV personality said doctors discovered cancer in her uterus just over a week ago when she went in ‘for a concern’ and they performed a pap smear. ‘It was a big scare, but thank God they caught it early and I am fine,’ she said on social media.

City of Fremantle CEO Glen Dougall receiving medical treatment after cancer diagnosis

August 20, 2025

City of Fremantle CEO Glen Dougall has taken leave after being diagnosed with cancer. The city announced via its social media channels Mr Dougall would be taking leave to receive medical treatment after being recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

No age reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Top cyclist diagnosed with brain cancer

August 25, 2025

A top New Zealand track cyclist who has competed on the world stage is now facing an even bigger challenge. Two-time Commonwealth Games track cyclist Nathan Seddon [47] said he found out about two weeks ago he had grade three brain cancer. The father of three moved back to his hometown of Mosgiel after having a “pretty major” operation in Wellington to remove the tumorous growth in his brain. He would receive further treatment in Dunedin.

