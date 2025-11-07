A survey of the likely global toll, among celebrities, of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

CANADA

Mason Geertsen using cancer journey to connect with others in the fight

October 31, 2025

Mason Geertsen [30] spent the days and months following his cancer diagnosis looking for small wins, in whatever form they came. A laugh during an Adam Sandler comedy. Morning cups of coffee with his wife, Clarity. These are the moments Mason lived for while he braved a year of uncertainty. “The biggest thing for what I was trying to do at that point in time, was not dwell,” Mason recalls, nearly two years removed from the freak accident that put him on a path to recovery. Mason – with the support of Clarity along with his parents and two sisters – balanced life as a professional hockey player and treatment for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma entirely out of the public eye. It wasn’t until last November, after he had made it to remission, that the family went public with his battle. Now, Mason is sharing his story as he settles into a new home with the Sabres, hoping to use his platform as a source of inspiration.

UNITED KINGDOM

Christiane Amanpour reveals her ovarian cancer has returned

October 21, 2025

Christiane Amanpour’s cancer journey has been a winding one, but she’s pulling through. The 67-year-old British Iranian journalist and CNN chief international anchor revealed that she’s battling ovarian cancer again during an appearance on the “Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story” podcast that was released Thursday, Oct. 23. The health revelation comes four years after Amanpour first revealed she had the disease, later undergoing several months of chemotherapy treatment. “I have it again, but it’s being very well-managed, and this is one of the whole things that people have to understand about some cancers,” Amanpour told host Hannah Vaughan Jones.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Nephew Sam, 28, Reveals ‘End-Stage Liver Disease,’ Could Die in 4–5 Years Without Transplant

October 28, 2025

Lisa Vanderpump’s nephew, Sam, 28, revealed he has been diagnosed with “end-stage liver disease” and could die in the next four to five years without a vital organ transplant. Sam, who is cast a member on the U.K. reality show Made In Chelsea, made the revelation during the Monday, October 27, episode in a conversation with costar Ollie Locke. Sam was previously hospitalized in December 2024 after suffering from kidney and liver failure due to a genetic condition. Upon being admitted to the hospital, he was diagnosed with life-threatening sepsis. “We had a call from the doctors and I’ve got end-stage liver disease,” Sam said during Monday’s episode of Made In Chelsea on E4. “There is no hope of my liver getting better, and he said, ‘I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years.’ They’re sending me for a liver transplant assessment.”

NORWAY

Soccer player Ulrik Saltnes opens up about serious illness

October 17, 2025

The last time he played for Bodø/Glimt was in the away game against Sturm Graz 26. August. “I woke up at night with the biggest headache I’ve ever had. When I visited the doctor again, he said that the shingles had spread up to the brain and developed into meningitis”, says Saltnes [32] in an interview. He believes that stress could have be the triggering factor of the diseases. “We lean towards the fact that there is stress. It’s either that or a serious illness. It is unfortunate that it has spread to the brain. Last year, he underwent urgent surgery after he contracted appendicitis while on vacation in Spain.

DENMARK

Jeanette Lagoni from “Married at First Sight” suffers from spondylitis

October 22, 2025

After more than a decade of living with rheumatoid arthritis, “Married at First Sight” contestant Jeanette Lagoni [43] has learned to live with pain as a constant companion. But recently she received a new and unexpected message from the doctors – a message that once again turned her everyday life upside down. “I have been diagnosed with spondylitis [inflammation of the backbone],” Jeanette writes in a post on Instagram, adding that the news knocked her legs out of her seat a little. She got the message four days before she started renovating her new store – one of the biggest projects of her life.

SERBIA

Mark Daigneault offers thoughts on Nikola Topic’s testicular cancer diagnosis

October 31, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. That explains his procedure in that area earlier this month. His medical team expects a positive outlook, with his basketball return is unknown for now as he begins chemotherapy. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Topic’s testicular cancer diagnosis. Here’s what he had to say about the 20-year-old’s scary situation: “He’s doing great, given the circumstances, which is unsurprising. Sam mentioned it today at shootaround. At 20 years old, he’s more equipped with maturity and discipline and toughness to handle a situation like this than he is.”

PAKISTAN

Saba Qamar opens up on surviving heart attack

October 31, 2025

Celebrated actress Saba Qamar [41] has revealed that she recently suffered a heart attack triggered by extreme mental stress — an experience that she says has changed her understanding of health, strength, and emotional well-being. Speaking in a recent interview, the ‘Kamli’ and ‘Baaghi’ star disclosed that her condition suddenly worsened during a shoot, and she was rushed to hospital, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a heart attack. The actress said she underwent an angiography the following day, after which doctors advised her to take complete rest for a month. “I’m feeling much better now,” she assured her fans. It may be recalled that on August 1, Saba Qamar was hospitalised after feeling unwell during a shoot, and doctors then advised her to take a month-long break. Pictures of the actress from the hospital had also gone viral on social media.

AUSTRALIA

James Packer is rushed to hospital after suffering major cardiac episode in eerie reminder of his late father’s infamous heart attack on the polo field

October 30, 2025

Billionaire James Packer is recovering from a serious cardiac episode in a scare eerily reminiscent of a heart attack suffered by his late father on the polo field. Packer’s representative on Thursday confirmed the businessman had spent two weeks at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre following the incident. His ex-wife Erica and their children, Indigo, 17, Jackson, 15, and Emmanuelle, 13, are currently staying with the 58-year-old at his luxury polo ranch in Argentina where he’s expected to remain until December. The incident comes 35 years after his late father, media boss Kerry Packer, suffered a massive heart attack while playing polo at Warwick Farm Racecourse.

‘Imagine I hadn’t gone to the doctor’: [Cricketer] Nic Maddinson’s private battle with cancer

October 17, 2025

Sydney, New South Wales - Following months of appointments, needles, chemotherapy sessions and sleepless nights, Maddinson [33] is finally ready to tell his story – one only a small circle of cricketers have known about. He felt sick and run-down but was looking forward to a holiday in Byron Bay. Then he felt a lump. His GP thought it was probably a virus, but still recommended a scan. There were no available appointments, so it would have to wait until after the trip. At his end-of-season review, Maddinson mentioned the lump to Cricket Australia’s chief medical officer, Dr John Orchard. A Friday afternoon appointment was booked in minutes. While packing a suitcase at home, Maddinson’s phone rang. It was Orchard. “I don’t think you should get on the plane tomorrow,” Orchard said. The scans confirmed a tumour. Maddinson rang Bianca at work to break the news. Three days later, Maddinson underwent surgery. Then, after about seven weeks, came the words he didn’t want to hear: “The cancer has spread.” “Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with,” he says. “It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting. Bianca was the one asking all the questions. It was a bit of a blur. I’m glad she was there.”



NEW ZEALAND

Green Party MP Tamatha Paul undergoes cardiac procedure in Wellington Hospital

October 16, 2025

Wellington - Green Party MP Tamatha Paul has revealed she underwent a heart procedure today.The Wellington Central MP shared a photo of herself in Wellington Hospital after a cardiac ablation - a procedure where doctors use an energy charge to correct an irregular heartbeat. “About a year into becoming an MP, I noticed changes in my body,” she wrote.“I did lots of tests and found out that at least a third of all of my heartbeats were irregular. Today, I finally got an ablation, which is basically them zapping my heart back into a regular rhythm.”

No age reported.

