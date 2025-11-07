News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Thinking about some of our discussions here about how the biojection seems to have changed how people think, maybe causing irritability, cognitive problems, a feeling of losing spirituality, etc. Also just thinking about recent posts on substack about studies of people who have received heart transplants, and how some of the donor's personality comes across and becomes part of the recipient. The "raw reporting" shows the number of people who got heart problems / heart attacks after the shot. It's not like the water pump failing on your car engine; pull out the old one, pop in a replacement, and just add water! The biojections didn't just do a little damage, oh well. They have been an attack on each individual's "essence". Someone really hates us.

Until the creep of this catastrophe reaches the shoreline of just about everyone who chose to be vaccinated, the culture at large will be oblivious to what is happening. Our talking heads talk about what people are talking about, but no one is talking about what really happened. They're caught up in the myth of what happened: a lab leak of a spreading pathogen that required the urgent need to be vaccinated. None of that is true. Rather, it was an assault by the left against liberal democracies around the world.

