News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Alan Richards
11h

Big Pharma is desperate for a national screening program for prostate cancer to generate cash. There is a campaign to convince the public by wheeling out oldies like Cliff Richard and former PM David Cameron. Fortunately the expert committee has rejected it.

https://www.bmj.com/content/391/bmj.r2524

