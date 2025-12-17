This week’s master compilation will appear tomorrow.

A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED KINGDOM

British singer Cliff Richard talks about prostate cancer diagnosis

December 15, 2025

Singer Cliff Richard [85] has been treated for prostate cancer in the past year. He said this in a TV interview. “The cancer is gone at the moment, there are no metastases,” he said. Richard complains that there is no national screening program for prostate cancer in the United Kingdom. “That’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Link

Chloe Kelly reveals heart attack fears as England icon discusses alopecia, sickness and anxiety battles

December 15, 2025

Chloe Kelly has revealed that she was diagnosed with alopecia last year after a period of severe anxiety that left the England forward fearing she was suffering heart attacks and unable to leave her home. The 27-year-old Lionesses star, whose dramatic winning goal at last summer’s European Championship made her a national figure, has spoken candidly about the toll the final months of her time at Manchester City took on her mental and physical health. Kelly returned to Arsenal in January, initially on loan, after stating that what she described as “negative behaviour” at City had had a “huge impact” on her wellbeing. Now, speaking nearly a year on, Kelly has described how her anxiety spiralled to a point where everyday life became overwhelming. She also described panic attacks so intense that she feared she was experiencing heart attacks. “I had panic attacks and thought I was having a heart attack at times,” Kelly said.

Link

Heart attack drama before ‘terrible’ Maxi Hughes defeat

December 15, 2025

Sean O’Hagan, trainer and father of fighter Josh Warrington, suffered a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Friday and missed the contest. Thankfully, he was treated swiftly, discharged from the hospital, and allowed to make his way home. Maxi, from Haxey near Doncaster, was clearly upset by events and put in a below-par performance against Tajik opponent Bakhodur Usmonov in the IBA Pro Boxing promotion at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

No age reported.

Link

ITALY

Riccardo Chailly has to interrupt concert in the Scala due to sudden illness

December 11, 2025

A sudden illness forced Maestro Riccardo Chailly to interrupt the second performance of “A Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District” at La Scala [Milan]. On the evening of Wednesday, December 10, the Italian conductor fell ill while conducting the opera and was forced to go to the hospital. The audience had no choice but to return home, bidding the 72-year-old farewell with over ten minutes of applause.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Sungje Kim, Mayor of Uiwang, Recovering Consciousness ... “Able to Communicate with Family”

December 15, 2025

Sungje Kim, the 65-year-old Mayor of Uiwang in Gyeonggi Province, who was hospitalized in a state of cardiac arrest after suddenly losing consciousness and collapsing, regained consciousness after one day. According to the Uiwang city government on December 15, Mayor Kim regained consciousness on the morning of the same day and is currently recovering. No abnormalities have been found in his brain, but tests are still underway to check for any other issues, including those related to his cardiovascular system.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Kahu’s been woodchopping his whole life, but a heart attack mid-competition almost killed him

December 14, 2025

Woodchopping has been a lifelong passion for Naracoorte man, Kahu Woolley, but he was lucky to walk away from his most recent competition. Kahu picked up an axe just four weeks ago over the border in Noorat, Victoria, ready to compete as he has done for decades. “I had an unexpected cardiac arrest that basically killed me on the spot,” he said. The heart attack left Kahu, 44, clinically dead multiple times over the course of 15 minutes. Kahu’s wife called over friends of his, who knew CPR, and saw the signs of what was happening. “They put me on the ground, cut my shirt off and started doing CPR instantly, because I had no pulse,” he said. One of those there to help was Scott Anderson, president of the Western Victorian Axemen’s Association. The association has had a defibrillator since it received a grant back in 2019.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Sensing Murder medium Kelvin Cruickshank on surviving two heart attacks

December 7, 2025

Auckland - Death doesn’t scare Kelvin Cruickshank. The Kiwi medium says having spent most of his life interacting with the spirits of those who have died means he knows there’s nothing to fear about “crossing over”. But after technically dying during the second of two massive heart attacks he suffered earlier this year, he’s relieved doctors were able to revive him, despite experiencing “the bliss of the other side”. He says, “There’s still a lot I want to do. It wasn’t my time to go.” Kelvin, who appeared on the TV show Sensing Murder, had been “feeling off” for some time, but put symptoms such as breathlessness and extreme fatigue down to work stress, lack of sleep and too much coffee. Then in the weeks leading up to his heart attacks, he had a couple of bouts of chest pain and sought medical advice. “I saw a doctor – not my usual GP, someone else – and my blood pressure was through the roof. He gave me a pill, told me it was stress and said I should get counselling,” says Kelvin, 54. “It turned out to be a bit more than that.”

Link