UNITED KINGDOM

Bobby Davro: Comedian cancels public appearances after 'falling ill' amid struggles over Vicky Wright's death

January 22, 2024

Bobby Davro has cancelled all public appearances for the foreseeable future after reportedly falling ill during a live show in Surrey. The 65-year-old actor and comedian had returned to work the day after the death of his fiancée, Vicky Wright following a short battle with pancreatic cancer last May. According to The Sun, Davro fell ill during a gig in Surrey last week and has now cancelled his upcoming gigs to "take some time out". The source said: "Everyone in the crowd were hugely concerned about him. He has been struggling since the loss of his fiancée Vicky last year but threw himself into work to try and keep his mind off it." Davro was left devastated when his partner - the daughter of England footballer Billy Wright and Beverley Sisters singer Joy Beverly died of cancer on May 4. Davro first revealed Vicky’s fight with the illness after he proposed to her in 2022, having been together for 12 years.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star rushes daughter to hospital in second medical emergency

January 21, 2024

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has announced his daughter, aged three, is back in hospital after a second medical emergency. The BBC Strictly Come Dancing alum and his co-star wife told how the toddler was admitted to the medical ward unexpectedly back in December. Now 45-year-old James has issued an update on daughter Ella, aged three, via Instagram. Ola, 41, was seen giving her a big hug in an NHS hospital bed as Celebrity Big Brother legend James captioned the image: "Back in hospital with my baby girl." In December, James - who met wife Ola while they were both pros - wrote: "My little warrior!! We are still at Pembury Hospital but she has finally turned a corner after 5 days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature.



"It started Monday but on Wednesday night things got pretty bad and temperature was 40+ so took her to A and E at roughly midnight where a doctor gave her a quick look over and said it was a viral infection and told us to continue with Calpol/Ibrofen and take her home and it would take its course. I did try to say it seems more like a chest infection than a viral infection but I’m not the expert. He also told us that it wasn’t because he had listened to her chest.” Ola explained to Hello magazine: "Ella was first diagnosed with a heart murmur a couple of years ago. Then, just before her second birthday, she was at the hospital and the doctor said: 'I'm not sure about her heart; there’s a little hole that needs to be double checked with another doctor.'" James continued: "We were told that if she does have a hole in the heart, they can’t do anything until she’s older and stronger, so they suggested we wait."

Watford MP Dean Russell on why he shared heart attack news

January 21, 2024

At 47, I never thought I would be sharing news that I had a heart attack. But that is what happened just over five months ago. It has been difficult to talk about until now but I wanted to share so that my experience can hopefully ensure others get the help they need, but also to remove some of the fear many naturally have about heart disease. The first sign I had that something was wrong was a numbness in my left arm. As the sensation grew, I realised my upper chest was increasingly feeling tight with a growing pressure on my upper back. Embarrassingly, despite working many years ago with the British Heart Foundation so I knew the traditional signs of a heart attack I was still very hesitant calling the emergency services. I recall apologising to the wonderful paramedics and staff, worried I might be wasting their time. I initially was taken to Watford General and then moved to Harefield Hospital but I don’t think the enormity of nearly dying really hit me until I was lying down, mid-operation, having a stent fitted.

Jamie Dornan 'Lucky' to Be 'Alive' After He Was Hospitalized With 'Heart Attack Symptoms' From Poisonous Caterpillars, Friend Reveals

January 22, 2024

Jamie Dornan and his good friend Gordon Smart weren’t expecting to both feel signs of a heart attack after a relaxing day of golf in the south of Portugal. During a recent episode of BBC's "The Good the Bad and the Unexpected" podcast, Smart revealed his and Dornan's unusual health woes while chatting about their trip to a golfing resort in the European country last year. Detailing his initial thoughts from when he started to feel the warning signs of a heart attack, Smart admitted he at first brushed it off, thinking he just had too much to drink the night before. It had only been one day into their trip when Smart noticed a "tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm," leaving him convinced he was experiencing "the sign of the start of a heart attack." Smart decided to play it safe and sought medical care at a nearby hospital, though he was later discharged after being evaluated by doctors and nurses. Upon returning to the hotel, however, Smart was perplexed to see Dornan hooked up to medical equipment. "Jamie said, 'Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,'" Smart dished of the Fifty Shades of Grey actor.

SWITZERLAND

Swiss Federal President falls ill: Amherd has to cancel Austria visit due to Covid

January 24, 2024

The first trip abroad takes the Swiss Federal President to Austria. This is tradition. But Viola Amherd (61) has to postpone the planned visit. She is ill with Covid-19, as announced by her Federal Department of Civil Protection, Defense and Sports on Tuesday. The visit was scheduled for this week. An alternative date was not announced.

INDIA

Goa Minister Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack

January 22, 2024

Panaji - Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here in the early hours of Monday after he suffered a heart attack. The minister underwent angioplasty around 1.30 am, and his condition is stable, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandodkar told PTI. Mr Monserrate was brought to the GMCH around 12.30 am after he suffered a heart attack, he said. He is undergoing treatment in the super specialty block of the hospital and will be under observation for a couple of more days, Dr Bandodkar said. The 59-year-old politician represents the Panaji assembly constituency on BJP ticket.

VIETNAM

Vietnamese political prisoner Nguyen Thuy Hanh diagnosed with cancer

January 25, 2024

A Vietnamese political prisoner who raised money for families of people jailed for their political or religious views has been diagnosed with advanced stage cancer, according to her husband. Nguyen Thuy Hanh, an outspoken activist who is being held at a mental hospital in the capital Hanoi, was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer last week, her husband Huynh Ngoc Chenh said in a post to his Facebook account on Thursday. Hanh had been suffering from poor health, but initially chose not to discuss it publicly because she did not want to draw attention away from other political prisoners, Chenh said. However, he chose to disclose her illness once she was diagnosed with cancer, he said. Since her diagnosis, authorities have taken Hanh to an area cancer institute, but she has been unable to receive treatment due to overcrowding. Hanh, who in 2016 ran for a seat in Vietnam’s National Assembly, was arrested in April 2021 on charges of “anti-state propaganda,” for allegedly disseminating materials against the state. After a year of incarceration in a Hanoi prison, she was forced into treatment for depression at the Central Mental Institute in Hanoi.

AUSTRALIA

Grant Denyer reveals he almost died during horror TV collapse: ‘Convulsing’

January 26, 2024

Grant Denyer’s dramatic collapse during filming of an episode of last year’s Amazing Race generated plenty of headlines – but months later, he’s now admitted the reality of what unfolded was even more terrifying. The alarming medical emergency unfolded during the Celebrity Edition of the series, which aired in October, and saw Denyer appear dehydrated and disorientated after competing in a dance challenge with his wife, Chezzi, in the humid heat. In the TV footage, the Aussie TV personality could be seen looking very unwell while lying on the ground. “You need to sit down. Grant? You’re not OK, are you? You’re looking like you’re going to faint,” Chezzi could be heard saying, before screaming as the screen faded to black. Medics were brought inside to an air conditioned room where he lay on his side on the floor, his face worryingly pale. Speaking to news.com.au ahead of the premiere of his new hosting gig, Ten’s revamped Deal Or No Deal, Denyer admitted the situation was significantly worse than what viewers had seen.



While Denyer appeared better on-screen, sitting up and talking with medics, what was to follow was a harrowing two-month recovery ordeal that left him wondering whether he’d ever be able to fully function again. “I was cognitively not very good … I wasn’t able to finish sentences or remember things and I just was, I was running on about 10% of function,” he explained, adding that he’d eventually been able to find an integrative doctor who was able to “diagnose what was going on”. Thankfully, he was put on a course of medication that helped him get back on track.

