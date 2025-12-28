A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED KINGDOM

Comedian treated by audience member after he has heart attack

December 22, 2025

Stand-up comic Simon collapsed at a gig in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, in October while waiting to perform. The comedy vocalist, who describes his style as ‘brutal’, said he regularly does crowd work and had picked on a cardiac nurse in the audience at a show in September. After asking Hannah Poole what she did for a living, Simon quipped that he ‘hoped’ she would be his nurse one day. In a bizarre twist of fate, the Bristol comic did have a heart attack six weeks later and ‘couldn’t believe it’ when he found himself on the 28-year-old nurse’s ward in Manchester Royal Infirmary in Manchester. The cardiac nurse, from County Leitrim, Ireland, recognised him immediately as the comedian she had been to see in September – with the ‘unbelievable’ coincidence leaving them both stunned.The 52-year-old dad-of-four had been waiting to go onstage for an after-dinner performance at the Droylsden FC clubhouse on October 10th. While waiting for his set, Simon began to have chest pains and got up to leave the room, but quickly realised he was ‘in trouble’ and collapsed.

Newspaper columnist reveals he has terminal cancer

December 18, 2025

Newspaper columnist Peter Rhodes has revealed he has terminal cancer in an open letter to readers of the West Midlands publication. Mr Rhodes revealed in the Express and Star he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and multiple blood clots in his lungs and said doctors had said his condition was terminal. His illness was discovered after he took a test for prostate cancer in August, he said. The writer, who also worked on the Shropshire Star as well as the Black Country paper, thanked his thousands of readers and said that he was supported by “the best team of medics and carers anyone could wish for”. Mr Rhodes retired from his job as chief feature writer in 2012 but had continued to write a weekday column for the Express & Star and the Shropshire Star until October this year.

No age reported.

GERMANY

A shocking diagnosis: Biathlon hopeful Johanna Puff (23) is seriously ill

December 20, 2025

At the beginning of December, the athlete suddenly collapsed at the IBU Cup in Obertilliach. She needed immediate medical attention and hospitalization. Now Puff has revealed for the first time on Instagram what is behind the collapse. The diagnosis: myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.

A second of fright at kilometer 3.2: Nordic combined skier Nathalie Armbruster collapses

December 19, 2025

Nathalie Armbruster followed the hellish pace of Ida Marie Hagen in the mass start race of the Nordic Combined in Ramsau – until she could no longer, and collapsed in the track. “The body had shut down everything. I wanted to run, but it was no longer possible, there was nothing left. I kind of collapsed inside myself and thought to myself, this was the end now, “ she reported while fighting back tears. But after agonizingly long seconds in the snow, the 19-year-old’s spirits started to move again, she straightened up, and after a short check by national coach Florian Aichinger, she set about moving towards the finish line. “Not fast anymore, but at least I got to the finish line.“

PORTUGAL

Joaquim Monchique hospitalized in Bragança after suffering a stroke. Actor is stable and will be transferred to Lisbon

December 21, 2025

The 57-year-old actor Joaquim Monchique was hospitalized on Saturday night in Bragança after suffering a stroke following the presentation of the play “Lar Doce Lar” at the Municipal Theater, the news was released by Correio da Manhã and has already been confirmed by CNN Portugal. According to the production company of the play “Lar Doce Lar” (Sweet Home), a comedy starring the actor and Maria Rueff, Joaquim Monchique felt unwell in his dressing room immediately after the show and was hospitalized following a stroke. He is currently in stable condition.



PHILIPPINES

Former child star Fredmoore delos Santos appeals for help after stroke

December 22, 2025

Former child actor Fredmoore delos Santos is currently in need of assistance after suffering a stroke that left him with difficulty moving and speaking. In a teaser for the December 20 episode of Wish Ko Lang, Fredmoore’s wife, Jennifer, shared the traumatic moment she found him collapsed and unresponsive inside their bathroom.

No age reported.

