Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

COLOMBIA

San Lorenzo Trialist Oswaldo Balanta Stable After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

March 27, 2025

Colombian forward Oswaldo Balanta, currently on trial with San Lorenzo’s reserve squad, is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during training. The 23-year-old collapsed during the session but was revived through CPR and the use of a defibrillator by the club’s medical staff. He was immediately transported to Hospital Piñero, where he remains under mechanical respiratory assistance. Further evaluations are scheduled for Thursday, according to TyC Sports. Although Balanta was still on trial with the club, San Lorenzo stated that he had successfully passed medical tests and had been training regularly with the rest of the squad led by coach Damián Ayude.

BRAZIL

Cantor Netinho is diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system

March 23, 2025

The 58-year-old singer Netinho was diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system. The 58-year-old artist — who has had three brain surgeries in the past [2013] and underwent four stents placement — had to be hospitalized after feeling severe back pain and could no longer walk. The statement, signed by the medical board of the Hospital Aliança Star, in Salvador, details that after the discovery of Netinho’s lymphoma is with "onco-hematological accompaniment", under the coordination of the doctor Glória Bonfim, and continues with specialized medical support. The note does not inform the stage of the disease, nor how the treatment will be done.

UNITED KINGDOM

Dame Esther Rantzen 'no longer responding to new medication', daughter reveals

March 27, 2025

Dame Esther Rantzen is no longer responding to her medication, her daughter has revealed. The broadcaster, campaigner and journalist is battling terminal lung cancer. Initially, Dame Esther found a lump under her armpit after feeling tired over the Christmas period in December 2022. Weeks later, a biopsy confirmed she had stage four cancer. Since her diagnosis, Dame Esther, 84, has spoken openly about the Assisted Dying Bill, which is currently being debated by Parliament.

Radio DJ Chris Stark reveals he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer

March 24, 2025

Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark has revealed he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The 38-year-old, who previously worked as a co-host on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show until 2022, urged men to check themselves while announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

IRELAND

Roy Keane, 53, shows his softer side during rare joint interview with his daughter Caragh, 29, after she revealed her life-changing lupus diagnosis

March 27, 2025

Roy Keane, 53, shows his softer side during rare joint interview with his daughter Caragh, 29, after she revealed her life-changing lupus diagnosis. The pair appeared on the Stick To Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, where Caragh opened up about life with her famous father. Caragh recently shared that she was diagnosed with lupus, and credited her father with helping her to come to terms with having the disease. Carah was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness, four years ago when she was just 25.

Carl Mullan issues warning after sore throat turned into sepsis: ‘I was in so much pain’

March 26, 2025

Carl Mullan [35] has issued a warning after his sore throat turned into sepsis. The 2FM radio presenter was diagnosed with glandular fever, but after a few days of continued pain, he returned to the doctor, who sent him straight to A&E. He recalled how the hospital doctor “audibly gasped” after seeing the back of his throat and told him he was lucky to catch it in time. Carl shared a video advising people to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of sepsis, as something as simple as a sore throat can quickly become far more serious.

NETHERLANDS

Ria Valk: cancer returned

March 31, 2025

Ria Valk, who has had skin and breast cancer in the past, was once again given a huge fright at the beginning of this year. “In January, I suddenly felt a hard lump under my skin again. I could hardly believe it, because everything had been removed, hadn’t it? But that turned out not to be the case,” the 84-year-old singer candidly tells ‘De Telegraaf’. Investigations were started immediately, but initially nothing was found. Ria: “But a few more investigations later it was clear that it had returned.” Ria underwent surgery on January 31 and this went well. “They even reconstructed my breast again with my own fatty tissue, which they did very well.” However, Ria is not there yet: she also has to undergo radiation. Despite everything, Ria remains level-headed and positive. “I don’t think each radiation treatment itself takes very long, so it’s over quickly. I get one every day from Monday to Friday and then I hope that I won’t have to go to the hospital for a while.”

GERMANY

F1 legend Jochen Mass suffers 'medical emergency' as family issue emotional statement

March 30, 2025

The family of Formula 1 icon Jochen Mass have released a statement confirming that the 78-year-old will be taking a step back while he recovers from a medical emergency. Mass' family released the statement on his social media pages, though the nature of his medical issue has been kept private. They confirmed that the former McLaren driver is now in a stable condition following the emergency. Mass, who has been a brand ambassador for Mercedes in recent years, went on to enjoy a fine career in motorsports after stepping away from Formula 1.

PORTUGAL

Prime Minister Hospitalized with Arrhythmia After Days of Discomfort and Fatigue

March 29, 2025

On March 28, 2025, Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro [52] was hospitalized due to an episode of cardiac arrhythmia. After experiencing discomfort and fatigue, he sought medical attention at Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon. Fortunately, he was discharged the same day with a positive prognosis. How does this health scare affect his leadership and upcoming agenda?

POLAND

Runner-up of Miss Warmia and Mazury is fighting a dramatic battle for her health. "She suspected she had the flu"

March 26, 2025

Natalia Lewandowska (27) from Olsztyn captivated with her beauty and energy. Now she is fighting a dramatic battle for her life. The beautiful woman, winner of the title of runner-up of Miss Warmia and Mazury in 2019, is lying on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after a serious illness. “My daughter was not feeling well, she suspected she had the flu. She had photophobia and her back and legs were hurting terribly,” says Natalia's mother, Barbara Lewandowska (65). “It lasted for three days. She wanted to go to the doctor, she went out into the street and fell. We took her to the hospital, the first day she was still walking, the second day her legs were failing,” says Barbara. The doctors did all the tests and it turned out that Natalia had been attacked by a rare disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome. “We are facing a slow process of recovery, there is a slight improvement, she is conscious and alert, but she cannot speak.”

GHANA

Veep Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang flown abroad for treatment after cardiac arrest

March 30, 2025

Asaase News sources close to the office of the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, have disclosed that she has been flown abroad for urgent treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest. Following this health challenge, the Vice President was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC), around 01:00 in the morning, where specialists made frantic efforts to stabilize her. A statement dated Sunday, 30 March 2025, issued and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that the Vice President was taken ill after work on Friday, 28 March 2025. The statement further indicated that she has received initial treatment at UGMC, and on the advice of her medical handlers, she will travel out of the jurisdiction for further treatment. Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (73) is the first female to occupy the high office of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

INDIA

Aasif Sheikh faints on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain set, rushed to hospital

March 24, 2025

Aasif Sheikh, who is currently essaying the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, fainted during the shoot of the serial today, March 24. A source told Screen that the actor was instantly rushed to the hospital and received medical attention. A source close to the development told us that the 60-year-old is feeling better now. “He fainted on the sets due to exhaustion and is doing fine now. He was quickly rushed to the doctor for proper medical attention.” Further information about his health update is still awaited.

SOUTH KOREA

Brit influencer seriously ill after mysteriously being found unconscious in her South Korean apartment

March 25, 2025

A Brit influencer is seriously ill in hospital after being found unconscious in her apartment. Ashley Surcombe, 29, was found by cops in Seoul, South Korea, severely dehydrated – but it’s a mystery how she ended up in that state. Ashley – originally from Evesham, Worcestershire – had lived in Seoul for five years. The alarm was raised by the content creator’s parents, Nigel and Karen, after their daughter stopped replying to them. Cops broke into the home where Ashley lived alone and found the Brit unconscious on the bathroom floor on Monday. Paramedics rushed her to hospital in Seoul where she remains in intensive care, and Nigel has flown out to be with her. Kat Surcombe, the sister of the critically ill influencer, set up a GoFundMe appeal to cover Ashley’s medical bills and bring her home. “She’s currently in the ICU with severe dehydration and multiple organ damage. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it’s serious.” The sister told the Mail: “We just don’t know what happened and we are trying to find out exactly, but it’s been difficult, and we have had to rely on contacts out there.”

Researcher’s note - Update on April 5: Ashley Surcombe: British influencer hospitalised in Seoul has ‘heartbreaking’ health setback. A British influencer fighting for her life in a Seoul hospital after being found unconscious in her apartment has had a “heartbreaking” health setback, and is now on a ventilator . Her sister Kat said, “They have done an X-ray on her and she does have pneumonia and she had an MRI scan and she did have a small bleed on the brain .”

AUSTRALIA

Footy great Danielle Laidley reveals she has a brain tumour after shock diagnosis that hit her 'like a sledgehammer'

March 30, 2025

Former North Melbourne star and coach Danielle Laidley has revealed she needs urgent surgery to deal with a rare brain tumour after receiving a shock diagnosis she says hit her 'like a sledgehammer'. The 58-year-old said she was recently diagnosed with a subependymoma, a type of benign tumor that develops in fluid-filled spaces in the brain. Laidley's tumour is also on her spinal cord, with the delicate location meaning she requires an operation to remove it as soon as possible. 'I started getting headaches back around about October last year, and so I went to the doctors and had scans and CTE cans and MRIs and all that sort of stuff, and they found a brain tumour at the bottom of the back of my skull, on my spinal cord,' Laidley told The Imperfects podcast. '[It's a] very rare tumour. I can sit here today and use a quote from my surgeon: It's not going to kill me, but being on my spinal cord, it has to come out.’

