News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

It's almost boring now reading about all the people who took the shots w/o ever peeking under the hood, just to see what the hell you were planning to shove Into your body. People almost seem shocked they got shingles or cancer or even heart issues, I wish I could have screamed from the rooftops back then, it's the fake "vaccines" people.

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