A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED KINGDOM

April 29, 2026

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has had shingles for the last month, but added that he is “on the mend now”. The 35-year-old pop star also announced that he has shaved his head, as he wanted to “signify a fresh start”. Sheeran also told his fans he has been suffering from shingles, which is an infection which causes a painful rash. He said: “I’ve had shingles for the last month, wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now.”

Researcher’s note – Sheeran said he was fully vaccinated [sic] when he contracted the coronavirus, making his a breakthrough case: https://deadline.com/2021/11/ed-sheeran-howard-stern-snl-appearance-never-in-doubt-1234869396/

May 4, 2026

The multi-platinum-selling rapper, 42, has detailed having the ‘painful’ growths removed from his head and neck before there was more bad news from doctors to come. Professor Green has issued a concerning health update, saying he has four tumours - one behind his eye and three on his spine. In a lengthy post, he let fans in as he battled a “painful” and rare condition. Pro Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, listed his ailments in a message and said he has been diagnosed with Schwannomatosis, where multiple benign growths can leave you in agony. The music star said that he’d had ‘superficial but painful’ tumours removed from his head and neck - but announced doctors discovered similar elsewhere on his body. Posting a snap of himself looking exasperated, he listed a number of the ailments as he kept his nearly million Instagram followers up to date. He wrote: “Genes are funny old things. The combo of my parents handed me adhd, autism, pyloric stenosis, factor VII deficiency and the latest addition: schwannomatosis. My nerve sheath tumours are thankfully benign, but chronic and not without complications - some more than others depending on their location. After four relatively superficial but painful growths were removed from my head and neck, I’ve now found out I have one behind my left eye and three along my spine: two smaller lesions at t5 and t6, and one the size of a blemmin’ lime around my s2 nerve.”

April 27, 2026

A BBC presenter has revealed his shock at discovering he was just ‘hours’ away from a potentially fatal heart attack, following a medical procedure. Gary Rycroft [53], the legal expert on BBC Morning Live, told hosts Rick Edwards and Helen Skelton that he had been experiencing occasional chest pains, which he had simply attributed to the natural ageing process. Having taken on the Couch to 5k challenge, he remarked that in many respects he had never felt better. He himself only sought a check-up because he was undertaking the Couch to 5k programme and thought he’d like to hear from a doctor. He explained: “I actually did feel a lot better and I lost quite a bit of weight. So, I was feeling really good, but I’d started this diagnostic journey with my GP. So, I’d had an ECG. They checked out the electrics of the heart. That was fine. And then in January, I went to have a cardiac CT scan, which is kind of an X-ray of the heart to check out the structure and check out the plumbing. And when I got the result of that a couple of weeks later, it was really quite bad news which floored me, which was actually the main artery to your heart is pretty much blocked. And of course, you start googling and it was called the left anterior descending artery. Not very helpfully on the internet, it’s often referred to as the widow maker. So, suddenly I was in quite a dark place to be honest, and it was quite stressful for my partner Jenny and the kids.” The true severity of his condition only became apparent when he underwent a routine procedure to insert a stent. Gary recalled: “The next thing to do is called an invasive angiogram, where they put a little tube up your wrist, and they fit what’s called a stent. So, I had that procedure. It was all done in about 40 minutes. It was pretty remarkable. And you know, thank goodness for medical science. When I came round from that, the cardiologist was kind of, you know, you’re a very lucky person, because you were probably hours or days from having a massive potentially fatal heart attack. So, that was that was quite a lot to take in.”

May 2, 2026

Former Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town forward Neil Grayson has been diagnosed with dementia and motor neurone disease. The 61-year-old won promotion with both the Robins and Cobblers during his career and retired from playing in 2004. Grayson was at Whaddon Road for Cheltenham’s final game of the season, a 4-1 loss to Colchester United, for a fundraising event. “I’ve got dementia and motor neurone disease,” Grayson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire. “The worst thing is trying to remember names. When someone tells me their name when I go to a club or a pub then I go next day and I go, ‘hello mate’. It’s just a bit of a problem.”

BELGIUM

May 4, 2026

Pianist Liebrecht Vanbeckevoort [42] was twenty-two years old when he performed in the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Competition. Today, he is one of the country’s leading concert pianists. “It was incredibly difficult to comprehend,” says Vanbeckevoort. “I hadn’t felt anything, and I was healthy. I’ve always been very athletic and ate quite healthily, too. Aside from a single week of the flu twenty years ago, I had never been sick in my life. I didn’t even have a general practitioner of my own; I simply went to my wife’s doctor.” He received the diagnosis in March 2025. “I didn’t feel like anything was wrong. When you receive a diagnosis like that, your life comes to a momentary standstill. Suddenly, I felt a mild abdominal pain—something I didn’t recognize. The doctor detected high inflammation markers in my blood. The harsh verdict followed during an ultrasound in the ER: bowel cancer, which, unfortunately, had also metastasized. At that moment, your life comes to a momentary standstill. I still believe in healing—no matter how difficult or distant it may seem today,” he says, “because it is my inner conviction that it is possible. Even if science were to say that it is no longer possible, I would still believe it. That is simply my mindset. In the meantime, I am deeply grateful to be in good hands at UZ Leuven, and to be in the care of doctors who guide me as a patient with such immense knowledge, expertise, and empathy. For they truly do so in an exemplary manner.”

GERMANY

April 24, 2026

Nearly three weeks after a life-threatening emergency surgery, Samuel Dohmen [25] has had to undergo another procedure. The model, known from the latest season of “Germany’s next Topmodel”, shared a health update on Instagram on Wednesday. “I had surgery again yesterday. And since then, I’ve been in really severe pain”, Dohmen reports in a video. His surgical wound had become infected and was initially left open on the surface. During the second procedure, the abdominal area was now closed again. “It just feels like my stomach is tearing apart with every step. So it’s extremely uncomfortable”, says Dohmen. To support healing, Dohmen is currently wearing a pressure bandage with a tube that drains wound fluid from his abdomen. In early April, Samuel Dohmen had informed his followers about an acute medical emergency. His intestine had twisted 180 degrees - a life-threatening situation in which the blood supply is interrupted and immediate surgery is required. According to his own statements, the procedure initially went without major complications. “So far, a blessing in disguise and as things stand now, I came away without major damage”, Dohmen shared. In a later update, he emphasized how serious the situation had actually been: “Considering I almost kicked the bucket yesterday, I’m chipper again today.”

No age reported.

SWITZERLAND

May 2, 2026

Former Swiss national ice hockey coach Ralph Krueger makes it public that he has Parkinson’s disease and is terminally ill. In an interview with CH Media, Ralph Krueger talks publicly about his illness for the first time. The 66-year-old German-Canadian, who also holds a Swiss passport, reveals that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the fall of 2024. “The disease is incurable. That’s one reason why I’ve withdrawn even more from the public eye,” explains Krueger, who successfully led the national team from 1997 to 2010. “This is the first time I’ve spoken about it. It’s a big step for me.” Krueger is most known on this side of the pond for his two stints in the NHL, coaching the Edmonton Oilers during the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign, as well as parts of two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, coaching the entire 2019-20 season before being let go after 28 games in 2021.

Researcher’s note – The NHL requires anyone in close contact with the players to be fully vaccinated [sic]: https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/572163-nhl-team-replaces-coach-over-vaccine-refusal/

BULGARIA

April 30, 2026

Lyuben Dilov-son, newly elected MP from GERB-SDS, was absent from the opening session of Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly and did not take his parliamentary oath after suffering a serious medical emergency abroad. According to reports cited by Bulgarian media outlets, the 61-year-old politician experienced a heart attack while in Italy and was subsequently hospitalized in Rome. Initial information suggests that his condition is severe, with some reports describing it as critical. Further reports indicate that the incident occurred while he was on vacation with his family shortly after the elections. Medical details shared by media sources suggest that his condition deteriorated significantly at one stage, with indications that he had fallen into a coma before later regaining consciousness. However, no official update on his current health status has been released. At present, he remains hospitalized in Italy, and his participation in the new parliamentary term is uncertain pending his recovery.

AUSTRALIA

April 30, 2026

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been diagnosed with a form of neurodegenerative disorder, the club has said. Bellamy, 66, has undergone a series of tests and had consultations with specialists in recent weeks, the club confirmed on Thursday evening. Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Trip said Bellamy had the full backing of the club to remain coach.

NEW ZEALAND

May 1, 2026

Auckland - Kiwi radio and TV star Melanie Homer has announced she is “cancer-free” after battling acute myeloid leukemia for 10 months. The shock diagnosis came during a routine blood test last year. On a post to social media last night, the Breeze host said her last biopsy showed no sign of cancer. “I am here to inform you that my last biopsy showed NO sign of Leukemia! NONE! I guess we can call that cancer-free! Wooooohoooooooo! There is still a long way to go before I’m considered cured, up to two or three years.”

No age reported.