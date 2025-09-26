This is our third compilation of such reports, this one focusing mainly on the UK, while the next and last such post this week will include several other countries.

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .

BRAZIL

Brazilian singer Iran Costa suffers heart attack after concert in Lisbon and is admitted to the ICU

September 15, 2025

Singer Iran Costa (@irancostaofficial), 59, suffered a heart attack on Saturday night (13) during a performance at the Revenge of the 90s event in Lisbon and remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit at Santa Maria Hospital. According to his agent, Paquito Rebelo, the artist became ill in the dressing room after the show, fell, and had seizures. He was immediately attended to by nurses and taken to the hospital. The producer reported that Iran Costa remains stable, conscious, and sedated, under intensive monitoring after a catheterization performed to unblock his arteries. The invasive procedure requires close monitoring, but according to the medical team, it is unlikely to cause any serious consequences. The singer has already been informed by doctors about his condition and remains out of danger.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Ed Sheeran Death Fears — Singing Sensation Sparks Concern ‘He’s Secretly Terminally Ill’ by Announcing Grim Posthumous Album Plan and Dedicating Haunting Tribute to Daughters

September 15, 2025

Ed Sheeran’s recent revelations about a posthumous album have sent shockwaves through fans, sparking fears the singer may be battling a secret illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 34-year-old music icon stunned the world with news he has already planned a career-spanning album titled Eject, which is to be released after his death. “It’s fully in there if I were to go tomorrow.” But the star’s openness about mortality has also intensified speculation surrounding his health, sources tell us. Earlier this year, Sheeran shared how his life and music had been deeply influenced by personal struggles, including the emotional turmoil surrounding his wife’s difficult pregnancy in 2022 and the tragic loss of his close friend, Jamal Edwards. While Sheeran has never publicly confirmed any health issues, his fans have begun to worry about the emotional tone of his new music. One source close to Sheeran’s inner circle spoke candidly about the singer’s recent behavior and the health concerns that have begun to circulate. The insider added: “Over the past few months, those of us closest to Ed have noticed a significant change in his demeanor – he’s been more withdrawn than usual, and there are moments when he seems to be grappling with something deeper. He’s always been a private person, but lately, there’s been an air of finality to some of the conversations he’s been having. It’s definitely caused a lot of concern among his team and family. There are whispers that he’s been to some medical appointments in recent months, but he hasn’t shared many details with anyone. It almost feels like he’s already preparing to say goodbye to his fans and family.”

Researcher’s Note – Sheeran said he was fully vaccinated [sic] when he contracted the coronavirus, making his a breakthrough case: Link

Link

Teen Racing Star, 18, Forced Away from the Track After He’s Diagnosed with Both Lung and Brain Cancer

September 19, 2025

A rising star British race car driver has been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer at the age of 18. “This is a very different post to usual, but I’ll just spit it out,” [Will] Macintyre wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 17. “Over the past few months, I haven’t quite felt myself and now it’s starting to make a bit more sense as to why.” He continued, “I’ve been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer. Sadly, it’s as serious as it sounds! Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be racing for the foreseeable future. But rest assured the second I’m able to, I’ll be back behind the wheel where I belong.” Macintyre credited his “amazing team” at Milton Keynes Hospital in Eaglestone, which is about 50 miles north of London.

Link

Elite swimmer Archie Goodburn, 24, who vowed to keep fighting after being diagnosed with incurable brain cancer is given ‘new hope’ with breakthrough drug

September 17, 2025

An elite Scottish swimmer whose Olympic dreams were quashed by incurable brain tumours has been given a ‘new hope’ thanks to a breakthrough drug. Archie Goodburn, 24, bagged bronze in the men’s 50m breaststroke at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Hungary in 2019. He had dreams of representing Great Britain as a swimmer in the 2024 Paris Olympics – but his hopes were brought to a screeching halt when he began to experience unexplained seizures. And in May 2024 his ‘worst fear’ materialised when he was diagnosed with three large oligodendrogliomas – a rare form of diffuse and progressive brain cancer – which are inoperable. Originally, he was told chemotherapy or radiotherapy were the only options to slow down the tumours’ progression. But now a daily tablet could offer him an alternative to the gruelling side effects of traditional treatment. Trials have shown Vorasidenib doubles survival time from 11 to 28 months, and now the swimmer is calling for it to be available across the NHS. After becoming eligible two months ago, the athlete has been taking it as part of a compassionate access scheme. Now, Goodburn hopes to take part in the Commonwealth Games next year in Glasgow to represent his country in the 50m backstroke. The athlete, who trains 11 times a week, is also undertaking a chemical engineering master’s degree at Edinburgh University with a focus on cancer drugs.

Link

Former Banbury MP reveals ‘aggressive cancer’ diagnosis

September 13, 2025

A former Oxfordshire MP has revealed how she has ‘aggressive cancer’, speaking in the House of Lords on the assisted dying bill. Victoria Prentis [54] spoke on the Bill and told the House about her recent diagnosis. Baroness Prentis said: “I have recently been diagnosed with aggressive cancer and my treatment starts this week. My prognosis is excellent. I have every advantage. I have a strong faith, I have a loving family, I have an interesting workplace, good colleagues and a supportive community and enough money and underlying good health. And indeed excellent treatment. But there have been some very low moments in the past few weeks when I have realised the burden I am to my family who are currently arguing who should take next week off to look after me. My concern is about watching them, watching me suffer. As well as my own fear frankly of pain and loss of control.”

Link

Ex-Premier League star, 52, in palliative care after being diagnosed with two terminal illnesses as family make plea

September 12, 2025

A former Premier League goalkeeper has been diagnosed with two terminal illnesses and is now receiving palliative care. Russell Hoult’s family confirmed the ex-Derby County and West Brom star is suffering with primary sclerosing cholangitis and stage four bile duct cancer. A decade after the dad-of-two retired in September 2023, he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Then in August 2024, the family were dealt a second “devastating” blow saying he also has stage four bile duct cancer. Hoult’s daughter Kayleigh, 24, said on a Just Giving page for her dad: “We’ve been told that both conditions are terminal, and Dad is now receiving palliative care — something that’s incredibly hard for us as a family to come to terms with.”

Link

IRELAND

Gareth O’Callaghan’s wife Paula reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m ready to fight’

September 11, 2025

Gareth O’Callaghan’s wife Paula has shared that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Paula, who tied the knot with Gareth in 2020, revealed that she is battling Leukaemia and is ready to “fight and learn more” about the illness. The news comes as Paula has helped radio presenter navigate health challenges of his own in the last few years. Gareth, who works on Classic Hits FM and previously on 2FM, previously described Paula as his “rock” following his diagnosis of incurable neurodegenerative illness, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

No age reported.

Link

Jennifer Wrynne reveals how her four young children gave her strength after cancer diagnosis

September 19, 2025

Jennifer Wrynne has revealed that being strong for her children has given her strength and focus after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The popular fashion influencer was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 36, and only weeks after welcoming her fourth child, after she discovered a lump by chance, in what initially seemed like a harmless side effect of being recently postpartum. Luckily Jennifer revealed her diagnosis is very treatable and she is embarking on a year long treatment plan. And while she admits she is nervous for the coming months, her four children have been a wonderful source of distraction. “Luckily the diagnosis for me, it’s good. You know, it is not great to be in this situation, but it is going to be fine”, she added.

Link

Manchán Magan discusses terminal cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking RTÉ interview

September 15, 2025

Writer Manchán Magan revealed he may only have months remaining as his cancer has “suddenly taken a turn”. The broadcaster, 55, received a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2023 and the disease has now spread to his lungs, brain and liver. During a chat with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1, he explained: “For some reason, there hasn’t been much despair, there hasn’t been much ‘Why me? Why me?’ I don’t know why. There’s a lot of pain, even despite all the Oxycodone or whatever painkillers I’m on. It’s a lovely thing to know that I can plan my last few... is it months or years? We might get a year or two, and we’ll definitely get another few months.” The Ninety-Nine Words for Rain writer is presently undergoing treatment at Dublin’s St James’ Hospital, and remains determined to maintain his creative output, reports the Irish Mirror.

Link