UNITED KINGDOM

Sarah Ferguson issues emotional plea in heartbreaking update

February 20, 2024

Sarah, Duchess of York had an emotional message for fans on Tuesday when she took to social media with an incredibly touching post. The mother-of-two, 64, was pictured looking spectacular in vibrant pink leather coat and wide-leg pink trousers in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Week. Alongside the behind-the-scenes image was a plea to followers not to "skip or put off your health care checks. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse. It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock.”

Kate Middleton’s Abdominal Surgery Was 'Obviously Major,' Expert Claims

February 16, 2024

Kate Middleton won't return to her duties until the spring, and royal experts believe her leave of absence is proof that her abdominal surgery was a serious procedure. Royal expert Cameron Walker claimed it was “no minor matter” and “obviously major. She was in there for 13 nights, 14 days and we don’t know what’s wrong, but it’s obviously major ," he added. “She’s now recovering up at their house and the hall on the Sandringham Estate, and we wish her well.”

Trisha Goddard, 66, reveals her breast cancer has returned and is incurable as she speaks out to free herself from the 'burden' of keeping illness a secret

February 18, 2024

Trisha Goddard has revealed her breast cancer has returned and while there is no cure she is undergoing life-prolonging treatment. The TV host, 66, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2008 and now has secondary breast cancer - also known as metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer – after cells were found in her hip following a fall. She told Hello! that she was speaking out in order to remove the weight of the secret from her shoulders after learning the news 19-months ago. '[The disease] is not going to go away, and with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed'.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden unexpectedly rushed to hospital amid ongoing cancer treatment

February 19, 2024

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared that she unexpectedly ended up in the respiratory unit last week amid her ongoing treatment for breast cancer. The 33-year-old Welsh dancer, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, announced that she could no longer compete in the BBC show after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023. She has since undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment. On Monday, Dowden took to Instagram to update fans on her condition after an unexpected trip to the hospital’s respiratory unit. She captioned the photos of herself in hospital: “So last week didn’t exactly go to plan. Feeling much better now and still taking it easy.”

TV News Anchor Moira Stuart Reportedly Falls Ill, Collapses at Angela Rippon's Party

February 14, 2024

BBC broadcaster Moira Stuart reportedly fell ill during Angela Rippon's birthday party on Monday night, and an ambulance arrived on the scene to help her. The newscaster collapsed during the celebration at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, London, abruptly ending the party. Louise Minchin and Michael Buerk, former colleagues of Stuart, 74, reportedly assisted her after the "funny turn." According to a source from The Sun, the room was cleared for Stuart when the "scary" incident occurred, and she soon insisted that she was feeling fine after what happened.

Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray to take time off for medical treatment

February 19, 2024

Tony Mowbray will temporarily step down from his role as Birmingham [soccer] manager to undergo medical treatment, the Championship club have announced. Mowbray will be absent from the touchline for approximately six to eight weeks, with assistant manager Mark Venus taking charge of first-team affairs. The 60-year-old said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area as manager of Birmingham City Football Club."

‘I thought I had overdone it during my workout - now I'm fighting stage-four cancer’: Agony of ex-pro basketballer, 30, who felt 'invincible' before morning commute changed his life

February 18, 2024

Will Wise, 30, originally from Philadelphia, US, but now living in London, had played basketball professionally for seven years before moving to Britain and felt 'invincible' because he kept his fitness levels up. But while commuting from the gym to work one morning, the recruitment consultant began 'sweating profusely' on the tube. A headache then set in. After arriving at work, he began vomiting blood and was rushed to hospital where tests revealed he had stage-four thyroid cancer and a separate cancerous tumour in his adrenal gland. Before that morning in November, Mr Wise claimed he never had anything 'majorly wrong' and didn't have any symptoms of cancer.

Crystal Palace players left 'distressed' after manager Roy Hodgson, 76, was rushed to hospital after falling ill during training while he was facing the sack... as club confirm he'll miss Everton match

February 15, 2024

Crystal Palace players and staff were left ‘distressed' after boss Roy Hodgson was taken to hospital after falling ill on a dramatic day at the club’s training headquarters. Having arrived at the club’s base in Beckenham, south London, at around 9.30 am, Hodgson suffered the worrying health scare as he took training at around 11 am. The episode unfolded in full view of his squad and backroom colleagues, with many said to have been visibly shaken by the incident. Hodgson, 76, received instant on-site medical care before being taken to hospital to undergo further treatment and tests. There was encouragement on Thursday night that Hodgson was making a good recovery but he will not be well enough to take charge of Palace’s crucial relegation clash versus Everton on Monday night - with his trusted lieutenant Ray Lewington and assistant Paddy McCarthy on standby to take charge at Goodison Park.

Rugby player's diagnosis leads to stem cell appeal

February 20, 2024

Old Redcliffians player Ellis Joseph was diagnosed with leukaemia last month after assuming his symptoms were due to his new year fitness regime. The 26-year-old, from Bristol, needs to find a stranger whose genetics match his so he can have a transplant. He saw a doctor after experiencing breathlessness and fatigue, which he put down to increased gym sessions as he recovered from a sports injury. He was told he had a throat infection and given antibiotics. Ellis called 111 on 25 January after his tiredness and laboured breathing did not go away and was told to go to hospital immediately. The rugby player was admitted to intensive care and began chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. He was told last week that he needs a stem cell transplant.

Dad who 'always knew' he'd get cancer diagnosed after brother's health scare

February 20, 2024

A dad was given a devastating diagnosis despite being symptom free. Gary Richardson [left], 45, said he had not felt at all unwell before his prostate cancer diagnosis in July 2022, but he "always knew" he would get cancer. But it wasn't until his brother Scott, 49, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2022, that the chauffeur decided to get checked himself. This led to his own diagnosis with prostate cancer six months later. Following surgery to remove his prostate, a walnut-sized gland found at the base of the bladder, in April 2023. Gary was subsequently monitored for several months before having a robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy at Guy's Hospital surgery to remove his prostate in April 2023. Gary, who is now in remission, said his family and friends have been incredibly supportive, going "above and beyond" to help him through these challenging times.

