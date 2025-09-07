CANADA

N.B. minister who stepped aside for tumour treatment returning in labour portfolio

September 1, 2025

A New Brunswick minister who took time off to receive treatment for a brain tumour will be returning to work with a new portfolio, Premier Susan Holt said on social media Monday. Townsend was minister of post-secondary education, training and labour before she took time off in February for surgery and other treatment.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis: ‘Don’t forget your sunscreen’

August 30, 2025

Gordon Ramsay has revealed he recently underwent surgery for skin cancer. The celebrity chef, 58, shared the diagnosis in a post via Instagram Saturday alongside photos taken following his medical procedure. “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you !” he wrote in the caption. Ramsay then advised his followers, “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜”

Researcher’s Note – Gordon Ramsay was working on Production Sets in the U.S. between 2021-2023: SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link

United States to end COVID-19 vaccination [sic] requirements for international travellers: Link

Madness star Chris Foreman reveals incurable blood cancer diagnosis

August 29, 2025

Longtime Madness guitarist Chris Foreman has announced he’s been diagnosed with a treatable yet incurable form of blood cancer. The 69-year-old musician, who co-founded the British ska and pop band in 1976, revealed the news Friday in a Facebook post. “Earlier this year, I had severe pain in my upper back and shoulders,” Foreman wrote. He explained that he went in for an MRI scan at the end of June after the pain became “unbearable.” “They found a tumour on my spine,” he said. The next month, he said he underwent “all sorts of stuff,” including “radiotherapy which blasted it and stopped the pain.” “I actually had a Spinal Tap too – rock n roll! I wasn’t in good shape, to say the least,” he added. “My kidneys were only at 14 percent function, which has greatly improved since then.” He continued: “What I’ve got is a form of cancer called myeloma. It’s treatable but not curable. When I get it into remission (I will!) I should be able to get back to normal life.” Also called multiple myeloma, it is a rare blood cancer in which cancerous plasma cells build up in bone marrow, according to Mayo Clinic.

DENMARK

Winnie Topp struck by cancer again

August 28, 2025

Winnie Topp has struggled to find love on television. Now she’s fighting for her life. Again. The former suitor in ‘Farmer Seeks Love’ is once again facing life-threatening cancer. “When I first had cancer, it was dangerous. This is even more dangerous,” says Winnie Topp, who was diagnosed with metastases in the pleura earlier this summer. Back in the fall of 2023, doctors found a large tumor in her chest cavity very close to her heart. Winnie Topp thought it was the end of her life. She has since undergone a disgusting but life-giving course of chemo and surgery that removed all the cancer. Now she’s back in chemo hell.

No age reported.

Michael Ziegler is on sick leave again but is running for municipal elections

August 29, 2025

Mayor of Høje-Taastrup Municipality Michael Ziegler (K) has had a relapse with the disease leukemia. He is running in the municipal elections in November, but will lead a more withdrawn election campaign, he wrote on Facebook on Friday. He says that he has acute leukemia again, but that he doesn’t feel the least bit sick. He was taken off sick with leukemia in October 2022. After an extensive course of treatment with chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation, and treatment with immunosuppressive medication, he returned in May 2023.

GUINEA-BISSAU

Guinea Bissau PM in Senegal hospital after sudden collapse

August 26, 2025

Guinea-Bissau’s prime minister was hospitalised in neighbouring Senegal after collapsing during a speech by his West African country’s president, a source close to his office told AFP. Braima Camara, 57, was named to the post in early August. After initially standing up, the head of government collapsed while President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was giving an address at the presidential palace, an AFP journalist saw. Camara was then evacuated aboard a Senegalese army plane for admission to a hospital in Dakar, said the same source. No public declaration has been given on Camara’s collapse. “The prime minister is out of danger. He received very quick and effective care even before his evacuation,” another member of Camara’s entourage told AFP.

INDIA

Actor and TV anchor Rajesh Keshav in critical condition after collapsing on the stage

August 27, 2025

Actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav, popularly known as RK, is currently in critical condition following a sudden cardiac arrest that occurred during a live event in Kochi on Sunday night. The 49-year-old collapsed on stage during the final moments of a public programme, sending shockwaves through the audience and the entertainment industry. Rajesh was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit. Hospital sources confirm that he underwent emergency angioplasty and has since been placed on life support, relying on a ventilator.

AUSTRALIA

Michael Clarke, former Australia skipper, diagnosed with skin cancer

August 27, 2025

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has once again undergone surgery to remove skin cancer, this time from his nose. The 44-year-old World Cup-winning skipper shared a post-operative photo on social media, offering a stark reminder of the risks associated with sun exposure and the importance of early detection—particularly in sun-soaked countries like Australia. Clarke, who has faced multiple battles with skin cancer over the years, revealed that he recently had another lesion removed, continuing a long-standing health struggle that began nearly two decades ago. His latest operation follows a series of earlier treatments, including the removal of three non-melanoma lesions from his face in 2019.

