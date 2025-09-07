News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

KT-SunWillShineAgain
KT-SunWillShineAgain
6h

Turbo cancers are the new normal and are increasing exponentially, especially melanoma(s).

For those diagnosed with stage 3/4 cancer(s), keep in mind that your Oncologist will put together a roadmap for cancer treatment that often requires a biopsy first, (which can further spread movement of cancer cells if not done correctly), then lots of scans like MRI/CT and colonoscopy, and then a round of highly toxic chemotherapy sessions followed by radiation, even before surgery to remove cancerous tumors/masses can be done.

Before agreeing to bring poisoned via chemotherapy, look into alternative treatments such as Dr. William Makis substack use of ivermectin and Fenbendazole. However alternative cancer treatments are not covered at all if you go outside what your insurance pays for.

Also, use caution when even saying the words ivermectin and Fenbendazole because the healthcare system and the Oncologists REFUSE to consider using alternative treatments.

Traditional healthcare is locked onto doing what is most profitable for the doctors and healthcare system, not what is best for the patients health.

For example,I know several family/friends who are suffering from chemotherapy which made them sicker and weaker. One older family member begged to have a rock hard painful breast tumor/ growth removed, and was forced to go the the above hospital protocols listed above. Nearly 18 months later, the breast tumor had more than doubled in size, and finally surgery was setup tp remove the growth. BTW, post surgery, she is still suffering from autoimmune induced illness from keytruda and still is poisoned from the chemo. She doesn't think she will be able to live much longer.

Lawrence Butts
6h

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend“ but make sure you line up another booster? These people are being annihilated by their own cluelessness. These cancers are reaching epidemic proportions. But because of their silo information sources and silo lives they have no idea that they are being depopulated. If this is intentional, it is diabolical mass murder. If it is not intentional, it is by far the most grievous medical error ever done to the human race.

