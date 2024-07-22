CANADA

WWE star Kevin Owens shares positive update on his mom's medical condition

July 18, 2024

Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens shared the unfortunate news that his mother had been rushed to a Quebec hospital with an undisclosed medical issue. As such, Owens returned back to his home province for five days before heading to Toronto, Ontario, for "WWE SmackDown" and Money in the Bank. Thursday afternoon, Owens provided a positive update on his mother's condition, indicating that much like him, she kept fighting.

BRAZIL

Who is Camila Campos, the gospel singer who was diagnosed with advanced cancer?

July 13, 2024

Singer and psychologist Camila Campos, who is seven months pregnant, revealed on social media on Thursday, the 11th, that she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. The singer had to be hospitalized. Camila Campos, who is married to former player Leo, Cruzeiro's idol, said she would use her “mind and music to inspire and heal.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Lauren Goodger's pain as daughter rushed to hospital after mystery illness

July 19, 2024

Lauren Goodger has revealed that her daughter Larose was rushed to hospital after struggling with breathing problems. The TOWIE star, 37, shared the scary news with her Instagram followers on Thursday that she'd brought the tot to A&E after struggling with a cough and a high temperature. Larose, two - who Lauren shares with her ex-boyfriend Charles Drury - has been regularly in an out of hospital in recent months, and Lauren later shared that her little girl was suffering from viral tonsillitis. It comes just a month after she gave fans a health update about Larose, after the tot was rushed to hospital again over breathing issues. She shared the update in June with a snap of Larose's pram in the waiting room and later another one of the tot in her hospital bed.

Kate Garraway’s dad rushed to hospital after suffering suspected stroke and heart attack

July 18, 2024

Kate Garraway with her late husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway

Heartbroken Kate Garraway has been keeping a bedside vigil after her beloved dad suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack. The Good Morning Britain star, 57, rushed off air minutes after the show wrapped on Tuesday morning after finding out her father had collapsed at home. She missed filming for the rest of the week, travelling to Cornwall to be by his side in hospital. It comes just six months after the death of her husband Derek Draper who suffered a heart attack following his nearly four-year long battle with long Covid. "It was incredibly frightening as he was found unconscious and immediately taken to hospital. Kate rushed to be by his and her mum’s side minutes after GMB finished on air. It seems likely that he’s had a stroke and possibly a heart attack as well - doctors are still doing tests. He remains in hospital and is currently stable but, understandably, it's given the whole family a terrible scare and they are praying he can recover.”

NIGERIA

Kanu sees doctor after health concerns, complex conditions diagnosed

July 17, 2024

Aloy Ejimakor, lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu [56], has provided an update on the health condition of the detained IPOB leader. PUNCH Online reports that Ejimakor disclosed in a tweet on X.com on Tuesday that Kanu was ill and exhibiting shortness of breath and low blood pressure, among others, but was denied access to a physician by the Department of State Services. In another post on X.com on Wednesday, Ejimakor stated that the DSS has allowed Kanu to meet with a physician, and the doctor’s report diagnosed “complex medical conditions.” He added that the doctor’s report requires that the IPOB leader be taken to the hospital for a detailed diagnosis.

INDIA

Sathiya is doing well after stroke scare

July 19, 2024

Comedian and actor Sathiya is doing much better following his recent stroke scare, said eldest daughter Vickynesawwry. The 34-year-old said that her 60-year-old dad was taken to a clinic near his place in Setapak after complaining of numbness in his arm and leg while having breakfast on the morning of 16 July. "As he had suffered from a mild stroke before this, we panicked and quickly took him to a nearby clinic, where the medical team diagnosed him with hypotension. He was immediately referred to HKL and taken to the Red Zone of the Emergency Unit," she said. She added that the "Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu" star is doing much better after he received medical attention. It is noted that Sathiya, real name Sathia Periasamy, is also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

‘I went through fire to get here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya and myositis diagnosis

July 16, 2024

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seen several ups and downs in her personal life. In 2021, she and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation that took everyone by surprise. In 2022, she revealed being diagnosed with Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Samantha took a break from acting to prioritise her health. 'The Family Man' actress has been vocal about her health and life. In an interview with Elle India, Samantha opened up about her life post-divorce and her myositis diagnosis. Samantha, 37, said she has gone through fire to reach where she is today. She added, "I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn't want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you.’

AUSTRALIA

Australian cyclist Chris Harper withdraws from Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms

July 16, 2024

Gruissan, France — Chris Harper [29] of Australia has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday’s 16th stage, his team said, as COVID-19 infections continue to hit cycling’s marquee event. The Jayco Alula team said that Harper “is suffering from COVID symptoms and following medical advice he will return home to rest and recover properly for the next goals.” Harper’s withdrawal marks the latest case of coronavirus at the three-week race, following those of Juan Ayuso — a teammate of race leader Tadej Pogacar — Tom Pidcock and Maxim Van Gils. Tour de France organizers have reintroduced protective measures against the virus, including mandatory mask-wearing for all those who might get in contact with riders and teams staff on the race.

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwi boxer’s world title challenge off after champion hospitalised by dehydration

July 13, 2024

Peach Boxing coach Isaac Peach has called for unified middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly [above] to be stripped of his titles after pulling out of this weekend’s clash with Russian-born Kiwi Andrei Mikhailovich. Mikhailovich, who fights out of Peach’s Auckland gym, was looking to claim the IBF and WBO belts in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. However, Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from the fight due to dehydration. Speaking to the Herald from Las Vegas, Mikhailovich’s coach Isaac Peach said he got a call from the promoter early on Saturday morning to inform them Alimkhanuly had been hospitalised after fainting during his weight cut.

