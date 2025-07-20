Note the video from Germany, reporting—as opposed to blacking out—a serious “vaccination” injury.

Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED KINGDOM

Sunday Brunch star diagnosed with cancer – after being misdiagnosed by two doctors

July 10, 2025

Sunday Brunch star Morgan McGlynn Carr has been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. The 38-year-old Channel 4 star said it was “earth-shattering” when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2024 – after she got a “third opinion”. It came as a breast consultant said she was “99 per cent sure it was nothing” and Morgan’s GP insisted it was “definitely breastfeeding-related”. In a statement, Morgan – who married husband Ben Carr in 2022 and have a daughter together – wrote alongside a photo of her lying in a hospital bed: “In October 2024, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. It was nothing short of earth-shattering. I was given a week before chemo to get my ducks in a row, which included chopping my hair off and IVF and egg retrieval, something I’m incredibly grateful I was able to do. Then came six months of weekly chemotherapy. The hardest thing I’ve ever done. Morgan added: “Two weeks ago, I had surgery – and a few days later, we got some very, very good news.”

Fundraiser launched for musical star Ben Lewis following inoperable bowel cancer diagnosis

July 9, 2025

A fundraiser has been launched for West End star Ben Lewis [45], known for his work in Australia and the UK, who is currently undergoing treatment for incurable bowel cancer. Diagnosed with bowel cancer in February 2023, Lewis recently stopped chemotherapy after the continued spread of the cancer. He is now undergoing targeted inhibitor treatment to slow the cancer’s progression. Treatment side effects have included severe neuropathy in his hands and feet. Alongside managing his own diagnosis, Lewis has also been the full-time carer for his wife, Melle Stewart. A new GoFundMe campaign has now been launched to assist with medical expenses, palliative care, and future support for Stewart.

Researcher’s Note – Meanwhile, Lewis’ wife, Melle Stewart (above), has her own medical problems: An Australian actor who got a Covid jab while living in the UK has told of her heartbreak after suffering a rare but devastating side effect of vaccination [sic]. In February 2020, just weeks before Covid ripped across the globe, Melle Stewart was enjoying standing ovations in Belfast for her role in the musical ‘Kiss Me, Kate’. Now the 42-year-old struggles to put a sentence together , speaking only slowly, and ‘grieving’ for the successful stage career she has lost . Ms Stewart is a victim of a vanishingly rare side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine [sic] , which she received in May 2021 as part of the nation’s historic jab rollout. Like a handful of other Brits, she suffered a devastating blood clot complication from the jab, resulting in a stroke that robbed her of her ability to talk and walk . Ms Stewart, alongside other claimants, is now taking AstraZeneca to court, with husband Ben Lewis saying they felt misled by the Government over the jab’s safety. Though having suffered greatly, she was and continues to be a ‘staunch and proud’ advocate for vaccination [sic], having gone on to receive other non-AstraZeneca Covid vaccines [sic] since her injury. Scans revealed she had suffered a stroke caused by two blood clots that had formed in the main vein of her brain . Surgeons battled to save her life, eventually being forced to remove part of her skull , in a desperate bid to reduce the pressure building up in her brain. Investigations revealed she was a victim of Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenic Thrombosis (VITT): Link

Gregg Wallace treated for ‘heart attack’ after misconduct probe stress as BBC reveals 50 new claims against sacked host

July 8, 2025

Axed MasterChef host Gregg Wallace last night declared war on the BBC, raging: “I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience.” The 60-year-old star’s outburst came as the Beeb announced he had been sacked following an inquiry into alleged misconduct. And we can reveal that on Sunday he was rushed to hospital in Ashford, Kent, with a suspected heart attack after two days of agonising chest pains. The star’s mum died from a heart attack in March.

DENMARK

Danish comedian hospitalized – didn’t listen to ChatGPT

July 12, 2025

Comedian Joel Hyrland received advice about illness via ChatGPT. And it’s not the first time that Danes have sought answers from chatbots. This is how comedian Joel Hyrland started a TikTok video on Friday evening, in which he explains a sore throat to his approximately 230,000 followers on the social media. It was only after several days of throat pain – and several warnings from the chatbot ChatGPT – that Joel Hyrland ended up picking up the phone and calling the doctor. A call that ended with an admission to the emergency department at Rigshospitalet. Joel Hyrland apologizes in the Tiktok video for his rusty voice and tells how he began to experience pain in his throat a few days earlier. “I tell my symptoms to ChatGPT, who said I should go to the doctor and get it checked out,” he says in the video. But Joel Hyrland, who for many years was known as one half of the popular comedy duo Adam & Noah, saw the chatbot’s instructions as a “total overreaction” as he has experienced sore throats before. ChatGPT continued with the calls, which according to Joel Hyrland were that he should go to the doctor “right now” and that the throat pain required hospitalization. When Joel Hyrland went to bed the next day, the situation worsened. Without having had any sleep, he got up in the morning and thought to himself: “Maybe ChatGPT was right?” “At 8:00 a.m. I call my doctor and get an emergency appointment with the doctor, who says: “You need to see an ear, nose and throat doctor right away.’ Joel Hyrland had a short visit to the ear, nose and throat doctor. After he had his throat looked down with binoculars, it was quickly decided that the comedian should head to Rigshospitalet in the emergency department. Joel Hyrland remains hospitalized for observation at Rigshospitalet on Saturday and has not been informed of the exact cause of his throat pain, he says.

Researcher’s Note - Is this another way to get people to go to the doctor more often?

No age reported.

GERMANY

Ralf Tillenburg and Katja – Nothing is the same as it used to be!! ️

July 9, 2025

When I received my first Covid-19 vaccine [sic] in April 2021, I had no idea that this moment would change my entire life. Today, 4 years later, I sit severely injured in the practice of Dr. Ralf Tillenburg, who specializes in the treatment of vaccine injured. Over 30 diagnoses I’ve been proven to get through these 💉 are hard and some irreversible, everyday is a struggle to survive. (She had went back for a second shot and later a booster) The whole video is here:

ITALY

Bastianini diagnosed with appendicitis ahead of German GP

July 10, 2025

Enea Bastianini [27] (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) has been diagnosed with appendicitis ahead of this weekend’s German GP, following feeling unwell coming into the round. The #23 is currently undergoing treatment to try and recover as smoothly as possible and avoid surgery. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 team shared this update on the ‘Beast’: “With his fever not going down and the pain still intense, Enea Bastianini chose to go to his home hospital this morning, to get checked. After further examination, the doctors have diagnosed Enea with appendicitis. Enea will remain hospitalised overnight as he is currently under treatment to avoid surgery. More updates will follow on Friday morning. Get well soon, Enea.”

Researcher’s Note – Bastianini: malaise after second vaccine [sic] dose. Fever and vomiting during the night: should be present for the GP: Link Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: Link

SINGAPORE

JJ Lin reveals heart condition during concert, continues performing despite apparent discomfort

July 14, 2025

Singaporean singer JJ Lin [44] dropped a bombshell during the final show of his ‘JJ20 Final Lap’ world tour, revealing to a stunned audience that he suffers from heart problems and now relies on daily medication. The Mandopop star had been holding a nine-night run at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest. On Sunday (13 July), during the final concert, he made the unexpected announcement. “In April 2024, I was diagnosed with heart problems,” he told the crowd, prompting a collective gasp. “I have to rely on daily medication to control it. The news truly left me stunned — I never thought something like this could happen to me.” With his voice heavy with emotion, Lin continued: “In that moment, I felt the hourglass of life speeding up. I asked myself, ‘How much longer can I keep singing?’” But then Lin smiled and added: “Still, I told myself — even if my heartbeat goes out of rhythm, I’ll keep pushing forward.” While he resumed the concert after his heartfelt speech, the performance took a dramatic turn. Midway through the show, Lin suddenly doubled over in pain, clutching his shoulder and then his abdomen. “Don’t die!” one fan cried out in distress as Lin turned away from the audience, taking a moment to compose himself. Wincing and visibly tensing from the pain, Lin steadied himself before pushing through and continuing to sing. “Now that the tour has concluded, he will be taking more time to rest and focus on his health after completing his remaining commitments.”

Researcher’s Note – JJ Lin, 40, Really Wants To Come Back To Singapore To Get Vaccinated [sic]: Link

JJ Lin / 2nd Vaccine! [sic]:

AUSTRALIA

Footy [Rugby] legend Sam Backo is unrecognisable in intensive care as he battles life-threatening tropical disease that has killed 34 Aussies this year alone

July 10, 2025

Footy legend Sam Backo is in the fight of his life in hospital after being diagnosed with melioidosis earlier this year. The tropical disease has killed 34 Aussies this year – and the cult-hero prop, who played seven matches for Queensland – watched Wednesday’s Origin decider from the intensive care unit at Cairns Hospital. ‘I’m very grateful for my wife, who’s been beside me through this journey...(and) all my family that have been praying for me,’ Backo, 64, told the ABC. Backo – who has been in hospital since April – believes he was infected following a swim in Freshwater Creek at Goomboora Park in Cairns. Backo’s diagnosis also comes after he suffered a massive heart attack in 2023, which saw the former front-rower placed in an induced coma. Backo recently revealed he was over the worst of the melioidosis – but given his other medical dramas, doctors urged him to ‘get his affairs in order’.

NEW ZEALAND

Broadcaster ‘overwhelmed with outpouring of love and support’ following cancer diagnosis

July 9, 2025

Auckland – Broadcaster Mel Homer has been “overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support” after sharing her cancer diagnosis. Radio station The Breeze told listeners on Wednesday that Homer - the host of The House of Wellness, which airs on Sundays - had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia after undergoing routine blood tests last week.

Homer told Stuff the support from colleagues, friends and listeners meant so much to her and “will help me keep my outlook positive as I start this crazy cancer journey”. The diagnosis came as a shock as Homer reportedly had no symptoms.“It is treatable, and she will be starting her first round of aggressive chemotherapy this week,” The Breeze said in a statement on social media.

No age reported.

