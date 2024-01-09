UNITED KINGDOM

NHS boss announces retirement due to ill health

January 8, 2024

The chief executive of a Staffordshire hospitals trust has announced she is to retire due to ill health.

Tracy Bullock, who will have led University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) for more than five years when she steps down in June, has had a 40-year career in the NHS.

She was diagnosed with a long-term health condition 18 months ago, and told colleagues she would be taking ill health retirement as a result.

She said she had given the decision considerable thought and that it had come with mixed emotions.

Rikke Sevecke: Former Everton defender forced to retire because of heart issue

January 5, 2024

Former Everton defender Rikke Sevecke has been forced to retire from playing because of a heart condition.

The 27-year-old Denmark international joined the Toffees in 2020 before leaving last summer and then joining American side Portland Thorns.

In November, the Thomas said Sevecke would not be returning to the National Women's Soccer League club in 2024.

"The past months I've had some tests done," wrote Sevecke in a social media post.

"I recently got the results back which says that I have a heart condition.

"This means that I'm not allowed to continue playing professional football and I've therefore been forced to stop playing immediately."

Andrew Tate loses bid to return to Britain after his mother suffered a heart attack

December 22, 2023

A spokesman for the brothers confirmed yesterday: 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the urgent news that the mother of Andrew and Tristan [right, above] suffered a sudden heart attack this afternoon and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The situation is ongoing, and at this stage, it is our understanding that she will be undergoing emergency surgery.’ Paramedics were called to Eileen Tate's home in Luton yesterday, just hours ahead of a crucial court hearing for Tate and his brother Tristan.

No age reported.

Winterwatch presenter returns to show a month on after heart attack

January 3, 2024

The Springwatch and Autumnwatch star has been a part of the Watches line-up since 2019, but he was forced to take a break after his health scare. He revealed his heart attack back in December, and admitted at the time that he was on a six-mile run when he started experiencing symptoms. After making it back to his car, Iolo managed to call the emergency services, but after being told about a lengthy wait, he then contacted wife Ceri to take him to hospital. The doctors were “mystified” about why he suffered a heart attack, and the nature expert continued: “It must have been some kind of fault that was in me anyway – but then why didn’t it manifest itself earlier? I just don’t know. Maybe getting older and still trying to push my body wasn’t the wisest thing to do, but it’s a run I’ve done twice a week for 15 years.”

No age reported.

Bradford Bulls’ Tom Holmes diagnosed with rare form of cancer

January 5, 2024

West Yorkshire - Bradford Bulls ace Tom Holmes [right] has announced via social media that he has been diagnosed with Subcutaneous Panniculitis-Like T-cell Lymphoma (SPTCL), a rare form of cancer. The 27-year-old – who has also played for Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers & Huddersfield Giants among others – confirmed the diagnosis with a post on his Instagram account – @tomholmes96. Holmes wrote: “There’s been a lot of speculation recently about my health, so just wanted to let people know from myself personally what’s actually going on. I saw rapid decline in my health just as the season ended. After countless appointments, hospitals visits, biopsies & scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst & informed me that what we’re looking at is an extremely rare type of cancer (SPTCL) which would be treated by chemotherapy. This cancer effects less that 1% of people, so due to this, there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves. There is still more testing I’ve got to go through & we’re working on a treatment plan. I’m trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options in the small hope that there’s something less sinister at play, however it’s looking less likely to be anything else at the moment & chemotherapy would have to start soon.”

Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e recovering from heart attack as Championship club issue statement

January 1, 2024

Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has suffered a heart attack, and is now in the recovery process, with the Championship club this morning issuing a statement confirming the same. That statement – which came via their club website – reads as follows: “Over the Christmas break, QLT suffered a heart attack following a training session away from the club. Q has received excellent medical care and we are pleased to say that doctors were able to successfully sort the problem and he is now on the road to recovery.”

No age reported.

Emmerdale reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis for Chas

January 7, 2024

Chas Dingle.

Emmerdale [ITV] has announced an emotional breast cancer storyline for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), who is devastated when she discovers a lump in her breast.

Chas's diagnosis will be heartbreaking and frightening for her, especially since her mother Faith Dingle’s (Sally Dexter) from the same disease.

Over the coming weeks, the barmaid will be seen having a fun fling with the village doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) until he tells her he has felt a lump in her breast.

His announcement shatters the mood, and once alone Chas is consumed with fear. Although Dr Liam does his best to reassure her that it could be a cyst or something benign and not cancer, he does insist she follow this up without delay by making an appointment to see her GP.

Following a trip to the breast clinic for diagnostic tests, Chas is given the nightmare news that she has triple negative breast cancer.

Distraught by the news, Chas initially decides to keep her diagnosis to herself. As a mother to young daughter Eve, she is keen to stay healthy, and with her mother’s history running through her mind, Chas is well aware of the potential implications.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/emmerdale-reveals-heartbreaking-cancer-diagnosis-000130910.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall