CANADA

Kelowna mayor returns to duty after medical emergency

March 10, 2025

The Mayor of Kelowna [British Columbia] is back on the job after a month-long recovery from a rare medical condition. Tom Dyas [63] was diagnosed with a vertebral artery dissection, which caused a clot after sneezing unexpectedly in February. The mayor thanked the community for their well-wishes and support, and also extended his gratitude to Deputy Mayor Luke Stack for his leadership in his absence.

UNITED KINGDOM

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson rushed for emergency medical procedure

March 9, 2025

Jesy Nelson [33], English singer who rose to fame after joining a girl band group Little Mix, recently had a health scare that led to an emergency medical procedure, leaving fans worried about her well-being. The singer, known for her stunning performances and voice, has shared details, and the sudden turn of events has sparked concern. Jesy explained that she’s been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a serious condition where blood doesn’t flow evenly between the babies due to abnormal vessel connections in placenta. She now turned to social media to let fans know she needs an emergency procedure to address the issue. In a new Instagram post, the singer wrote: "Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen - but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving." "So we're just waiting to go in and we're just hoping and praying for the best, really. I feel absolutely gutted because I was really hoping we wouldn't be in this position," she added. The pop queen continued, "It's obviously really scary because there's so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please." Jesy Nelson, who began her solo career back in 2021, admitted that she is "hoping and praying" for her unborn twins to make it through.

Megan McKenna rushes baby Landon to hospital as he suffers health emergency

March 7, 2025

Megan McKenna has recounted the heart-stopping moment she rushed her baby son to hospital after he had been left screaming and throwing up. The 31-year-old reality star welcomed her son, named Landon, last October - along with 27-year-old footballer fiancé Oliver Burke. On Friday, the former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram Stories to reveal she had been forced to take her young son to hospital after he fell ill. She detailed that baby Landon had been left in distress and dehydrated after he experienced vomiting and after he became inconsolable. The reality star explained that she trusted her instincts that something could have been seriously wrong and rushed her baby to A&E - and urged other new mums not to doubt themselves too.

Pete Doherty performs on stage with his beloved pet dog - after revealing he's at risk of having his toes amputated amid diabetes diagnosis

March 8, 2025

Pete Doherty performed at the Electric Ballroom nightclub in London with his beloved pet dog by his side on Saturday night. The Libertines singer, 45, recently revealed he is at risk of having his toes amputated after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes last year. His latest performance comes after Pete revealed the warning he had received from doctors amid his ongoing battle with Type 2 diabetes. In a video obtained by The Sun at his gig in Munich, Germany, Pete provided his fans with a health update. He said: 'I saw the doctor today and he said you need to stay off your feet as much as you can otherwise you'll lose your toes.' Those with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk for many related health problems, including foot or leg amputation. Last spring, Pete confirmed his diagnosis with the chronic disease, saying: 'I've been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment, I'm lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.'

Stuart Pearce suffers health scare on plane as England hero's flight has to be diverted

March 7, 2025

Former Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and England defender Stuart Pearce suffered a health scare while on a flight out of Las Vegas. The 62-year-old is now understood to be in a stable condition after pilots were forced to land in Canada due to the medical emergency. Fanatical Warrington Wolves fan Pearce had been in the States to watch his side take on Wigan Warriors in a Rugby League match on Saturday. On a flight back to the UK, Pearce complained of chest pains and was subjected to medical tests once the plane had landed earlier than planned.

SERBIA

Aleksandar Mitrovic health update as former Fulham and Newcastle striker rushed to hospital following heart scare

March 9, 2025

Former Premier League striker Aleksandar Mitrovic [30] was taken to hospital for a check-up after his heart rate spiked. Reports from Saudi Arabia said he was taken in due to a 'rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress.' But The Sun has learnt that the hospital visit was largely precautionary and he has been given the all clear. He has been discharged from hospital without complication. The Serbia international last played on Friday as Al Hilal beat Al Faihah 2-0 at home, scoring in the 89th minute.

ITALY

Illness at the Nordic Ski World Championships: concern for the Italian Elia Barp

March 2, 2025

The Italian Elia Barp felt unwell during the skiathlon at the Nordic Ski World Championships yesterday, in Trondheim, and in agreement with the Fisi medical commission, "she will return to Italy for the necessary tests". Barp, a 22-year-old athlete from Belluno, finished her race yesterday in 53rd place, later posting the message on his Instagram profile: "I'll come back stronger, I promise".

CHINA

Taiwanese TV host Sisy Chen recently diagnosed with brain tumour

March 5, 2025

Taiwanese television host Sisy Chen, who has been battling illnesses for years, has been dealt another devastating blow. The Straits Times reported recently that doctors had discovered she had a brain tumour that required urgent treatment. An MRI scan was taken after Chen informed the doctors that "a large black spot appeared in front of my eyes". The 66-year-old was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in 2019 and stage four lung cancer in December 2024.

