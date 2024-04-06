BELIZE

Belize’s beloved internist, Dr. Fernando Cuellar, diagnosed with blood cancer

April 2, 2024

Тоdау, thе Веlіzе Меdісаl Аѕѕосіаtеѕ іѕѕuеd а ѕtаtеmеnt ѕhаrіng thе unfоrtunаtе nеwѕ thаt Веlіzе’ѕ rеnоwnеd іntеrnіѕt, Dr. Fеrnаndо Сuеllаr аnd hіѕ fаmіlу rесеіvеd. “Іn thе рrосеѕѕ оf ѕееkіng mеdісаl аttеntіоn fоr а bасk frасturе, іt hаѕ bееn dіѕсоvеrеd thаt Dr. Fеrnаndо Сuеllаr hаѕ Саnсеr оf thе Вlооd. Не іѕ сurrеntlу іn thе UЅА rесеіvіng trеаtmеnt. It has been a devastating blow to him and the entire family.

No age reported.

BRAZIL

Actress Camila Pitanga was hospitalized

April 26, 2024

The Brazilian actress and former model Camila Pitanga (46) was hospitalized on Tuesday, 26, after falling ill during recordings. The artist made a publication on social networks stating that she was diagnosed with asymptomatic pneumonia. "A little while ago I began to feel extremely tired, I imagined it to be fatigue due to a lot of work and personal issues that demanded of me a lot, away from home, longing for family... The body could not stand it. In the recordings, the entire team attentive and dear, asked me to do tests to ensure that it was ‘just’ fatigue,” she detailed. Camila explains that the diagnosis was delayed due to the disease being “silent”.

UNITED KINGDOM

Former Big Brother contestant Charlie Doherty reveals brain tumour diagnosis

April 4, 2024

Former Big Brother contestant Charlie Doherty, 39, has shocked fans by revealing that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour following a recent MRI scan. Doherty, who appeared on the reality show in 2016, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the distressing news with her followers. In her Instagram post, Doherty expressed her dismay, stating, “So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which have gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumour.” She went on to speculate about potential causes, mentioning factors such as mobile phone use, sunbed exposure, and loud music in nightclubs. The former reality star revealed that her tumour is called an acoustic neuroma, also known as a vestibular schwannoma, which is a non-cancerous brain tumour. According to the NHS, acoustic neuromas typically affect adults aged 30 to 60 and often have no obvious cause. Symptoms can include hearing loss, tinnitus, and vertigo, and treatment options may include brain surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery.

‘That was scary stuff’ – Cambridge rower carried out of boat by medic after collapsing in worrying scenes

March 30, 2024

Woman, 23, diagnosed with cancer after thinking she was bloated with irritable bowel syndrome

April 2, 2024

Hero shinty player saves referee's life after he has cardiac arrest on pitch

April 1, 2024

Scotland - A shinty team’s captain used a defibrillator to save a referee’s life after he went into cardiac arrest just minutes into a match. Firefighter Conor Cormack sprang into action Saturday when referee Steven MacLachlan collapsed on the pitch 13 minutes into the game. Shocked players and fans looked on as Shiel captain Mr Cormack, 32, revived the referee with the help of a defibrillator installed in his rival team’s clubhouse. Fellow players formed a protective barrier around the stricken referee while he was given life-saving treatment. He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and is said to be recovering well. Goodwill messages have been pouring in from shinty clubs across the country.

No age reported.

BELGIUM

Belgian skier, 15, falls ill and goes into cardiac arrest, reserved prognosis

April 4, 2024

A near-tragedy occurred at lunchtime today, Thursday 4 April, on the Vialattea slopes, in the area between Cesana and Sestriere, in the Monte Fraiteve area. A young 15-year-old Belgian skier, perhaps due to a sudden illness, suffered a disastrous fall and was immediately rescued and then transported to Molinette. The boy apparently went into cardiac arrest, which is why after the first aid arrived also thanks to the Carabinieri of Susa, he was urgently transported by helicopter to Turin. His condition is very serious. The patient is hospitalized in intensive care. The cardiac arrest was bad and prolonged already on the track, immediately after the accident: the doctors had to put him on an ECMO, to be supported by a machine to promote extracorporeal circulation. The prognosis, of course, is guarded.

AUSTRIA

Helicopter deployment! Match cancelled in Weitersfeld

March 31, 2024

On Saturday afternoon, a real football festival should have started in Weitersfeld, because the weather was playing along and the opponent from Ravelsbach promised an exciting game. This promise could also be kept for more than 70 minutes, because the two direct table rivals were in a close duel. But a quarter of an hour before the end, the sporty side of the evening completely faded into the background. Due to a medical emergency, the Weitersfeld captain, Michael Buljovcic, had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. "Further details about the state of health of our player are a private matter and will not be published by the club," said the spokesman for the Executive Board Gernot Lenz. "We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery," he added.

NORWAY

Arsenal star Frida Maanum collapses in Women's League Cup final against Chelsea

March 31, 2024

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum [24] collapsed on the pitch in injury-time during the League Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea. The Norway international appeared to get onto her knees off the ball in Arsenal's half and tumble over in the third minute of injury time at Molineux Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t until Chelsea’s Niamh Charles and Arsenal’s Katie McCabe shouted at official Cheryl Foster that the game was halted and help arrived from the touchlines. Both teams were called to their respective benches as a number of medical emergency personnel piled onto the pitch. A member of staff then made an X-shape with his arms, signaling the arrival of a stretcher. Shouts from the Arsenal fans in attendance to hurry up were audible amid the worrying scenes as Maanum received oxygen through a mask the entire time she was being treated. And after almost 10 minutes, Maanum was placed onto a stretcher and carried off the pitch and down the tunnel to a round of applause from the stadium. Arsenal's club account wrote on X shortly after: "We're all thinking of you, Frida" followed by a red heart emoji.



DENMARK

Student gets sick at school, hospitalized in unknown condition

March 30, 2024

GREECE

Popular Greek singer Dimitris Kokotas hospitalized after heart attack

March 30, 2024

Athens - Popular Greek singer Dimitris Kokotas is in critical but stable condition in intensive care after suffering a heart attack during a television filming on Friday. The 56-year-old singer reportedly felt unwell and was immediately taken to Genimatas Hospital in Athens, where doctors diagnosed him with a heart attack. Kokotas' wife, Katerina, spoke on the television show "I Love SouKou" about her husband's condition. She said, "His heart is functioning, which is important. But he remains sedated, and doctors are conducting further tests. It's a very difficult situation." Katerina revealed she was able to visit her husband in the hospital. "I saw him, he's sedated, I'm the only one talking to him," she said. "These past 24 hours have been an eternity. He never had any health complaints before. He doesn't drink, doesn't smoke, and takes care of his diet."

