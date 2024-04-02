UNITED KINGDOM

Michaela Strachan’s ‘traumatic grief’ as pal dies of same cancer she had

March 26, 2024

Renowned wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan embarks on a profoundly emotional journey alongside six other celebrities, tracing the footsteps of saints to places of worship. However, she reveals feeling fragile and overwhelmed, grappling with traumatic grief following the loss of a close friend to breast cancer, despite her own triumphant battle against the disease. This poignant exploration sheds light on the often unspoken struggles individuals face amidst the complexities of loss and healing.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stepping down for health reasons

March 25, 2024

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is stepping down from his role for health reasons after nearly three years of trying to tackle mounting crises in Ukraine, Gaza and Africa, the United Nations announced. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Mr Griffiths “for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilising resources to address their needs”, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said. Mr Griffiths, 72, told The Associated Press earlier this month that he suffered a severe case of Covid-19 in October and is still has long Covid.

Man City goalkeeper Roebuck recovering after suffering stroke

March 31, 2024

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck said she is "on the road to recovery" after revealing she recently suffered a stroke, adding there was no lasting damage to her brain or vision.

Roebuck, who has 11 caps for England and was apart of the country's Euro 2022-winning squad, last appeared for City in May 2023. She said she suffered a "left occipital infarct" -- a type of ischaemic stroke, caused by a blood clot clogging an artery in a brain -- although she is recovering well.

British Airways 777 diverts to St Johns in Canada after pilot is incapacitated

March 21, 2024

London - A British Airways Boeing 777-200ER flying from New York-JFK to London-Gatwick (LGW) was forced to divert to St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada after one of the pilots became incapacitated. The flight, with flight number BA 2272, departed New York-JFK at 21:54 on March 14, 2024, for the seven-hour and 50-minute flight back to London, where it was due to land at 08:05 the following morning. However, after around three hours of flying eastbound and with the aircraft cruising at 40,000 ft and 440 nautical miles northeast of St. John’s, the crew declared an emergency, reporting that one of the flight crew was unable to continue in their duties. Upon further discussion between the crew and air traffic controllers based in Canada, the flight subsequently left its designated oceanic airway and turned back towards St John’s.

SPAIN

Bertín Osborne improves long covid with natural remedies

March 26, 2024

The singer Bertín Osborne is following a vitamin and mineral treatment to, as he said, "try to recover defenses so that my immune system can fight against the bacteria and virus that have been attacking me for more than three months now." The famous presenter and singer continues to face a tough battle against a persistent form of COVID-19, which has caused him various severe symptoms, deeply impacting his health and well-being. Complications have included respiratory infections, migraines, pharyngitis, and a persistent cough that have not only diminished his quality of life, but have also led to notable weight loss and a state of extreme fatigue. After experiencing unsatisfactory results with conventional treatments, including powerful courses of antibiotics that apparently did not work, Bertín Osborne has chosen to explore more natural alternatives. Among them, a magnet therapy that is added to an outpatient treatment in Córdoba based on the injection of vitamins. The goal is to strengthen his immune system and recover his health in a comprehensive way.

ITALY

Sudden illness in the middle of the road, 75-year-old in hospital

March 28, 2024

Sudden illness, 50-year-old falls ill in Torrette

March 27, 2024

Illness in the residential park: rush to hospital

March 26, 2024

Serious illness at the Carugate CGT, 61-year-old in hospital under code red

March 26, 2024

Seafarer taken ill and rescued by the Siniscola Coast Guard

March 26, 2024

He has an illness in the sauna but those present revive him following the instructions on the phone of 118

March 24, 2024

Taken ill while unloading waste in Monzambano. Hospitalized in serious condition

March 23, 2024

AUSTRALIA

Alone Australia star suffers medical emergency in the New Zealand wilderness during the season two premiere of the brutal reality series

March 27, 2024

An Alone Australia contestant suffered a medical emergency in the New Zealand wilderness during the season two launch of the brutal reality series. The grueling show sees 10 survivalists dropped in the wilderness on New Zealand's South Island, where they must outlast their competition for the chance to win $250,000. And its second series got off to a very tense start on Wednesday as one competitor suffered a shocking medical emergency. 60-year-old resilience coach Mike from NSW, who is the eldest of the cast, started experiencing chest pains while he tried to build a fire for the night. The former Waratahs player and rugby union coach started panting and wheezing as he tried to light the kindling for his campfire. Mike then started sputtering and coughing before struggling to hold himself upright between two trees in an unsettling moment. Later that night, Mike was in so much agony that he used the emergency satellite phone to call in the show's medical team, who raced across the lake to his aid. The first episode, which aired on SBS, ended on a cliffhanger with the medical team dashing to reach Mike as it remains to be seen if he will continue in the competition.

Australian fitness influencer Ashy Bines diagnosed with brain aneurysm after losing vision

March 26, 2024

Australian fitness influencer Ashy Bines faces regular health checks due to an aneurysm on her brain found after she lost her vision. The 35-year-old mum-of-two went to Gold Coast University Hospital on Sunday, having momentarily lost her vision three times last week. A scan of her brain at the hospital revealed a “small aneurysm”, Bines said. “They said it’s unlikely my aneurysm will rupture or bleed at its current size,” she said on Instagram, a platform where she has more than one million followers. “But I’ll be back in three months to keep an eye on it. It’s something I will need to get checked regularly for the rest of my life.” She said losing her sight was a “gift” because she otherwise “wouldn’t have ever got a scan and this wouldn’t have been found”. Bines, a personal trainer turned fitness entrepreneur and social media star, said she has lost a grandmother and uncle to aneurysms.

Australian Idol host Marcia Hines taken to hospital after collapsing in dressing room

March 24, 2024

Australian Idol host Marcia Hines has been taken to hospital, after collapsing in her dressing room prior to the show’s grand final episode on Channel 7 on Sunday. It is understood Hines — who is a judge on the hit reality TV show — collapsed in a dressing room at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill on Sunday afternoon. A source told East Coast media that Hines “won’t be on Idol tonight. Marcia had a medical emergency and was rushed to hospital,” the production source said. It is understood the 70-year-old was transported by ambulance from the site, and is now in a stable condition.



Hines was “vaccinated.” From September 2021:

#VAXTHENATION: Tim Minchin, Jimmy Barnes, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark join Aussie COVID vaccine campaign



NEW ZEALAND

Spy: Real Housewives star Louise Wallace’s skin cancer warning for Kiwis

March 24, 2024

Auckland - Former Housewife of Auckland Louise Wallace opens up about her skin cancer scare. [Paywall]

