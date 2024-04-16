UNITED KINGDOM

TV star Louise Thompson has stoma bag fitted after 'life-changing' diagnosis

April 12, 2024

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson [34] has revealed she has undergone surgery to get a stoma bag fitted after a series of serious health concerns. In an announcement made via social media, Louise asked her followers to “be kind” following the news. The reality TV star has been vocal about her ongoing health battles with ulcerative colitis and autoimmune disease lupus. According to Crohn’s & Colitis UK, the condition occurs when the body’s immune system has a fault, and ultimately starts attacking the bowel. Although there’s no definitive cause, which can vary from person to person, it’s thought to be caused by a mix of a person's genes, bacteria in the gut, as well as environmental factors.

Willie Limond in critical condition following suspected seizure

April 10, 2024

Former British and Commonwealth champion Willie Limond (42-6, 13 KOs) has been hospitalized after a suspected seizure and is reportedly in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The 45-year-old Limond had been due to appear at a public workout in Glasgow, Scotland, last weekend to promote his upcoming fight against Joe Laws (14-2, 5 KOs) on May 3 at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow and was to headline the card promoted by St. Andrews Sporting Club. Limond was reportedly found unresponsive in a residential street in Coatbridge, east of the city of Glasgow, as a statement from Police Scotland confirmed a man aged 45 was found in a critical condition and admitted to Monklands Hospital, where he remains currently. Limond had decided to come out of retirement and fight Laws following his eight-round stoppage defeat to former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns in September of last year.

“My life will be short but meaningful” says a father-of-two who has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer

April 11, 2024

A Northampton father with terminal bowel cancer plans to take on a “unique and inspiring challenge” this summer. Glenn Utteridge, who was diagnosed at the age of 44, has been supported by more than £34,000 raised for alternative treatments to help prolong his life. He shared the series of unfortunate events that happened at the start of 2023, leaving him knocked unconscious, suffering six fractures, undergoing major surgeries and discovering advanced cancer. At the start of last year, until February 6, Glenn would have described himself as a “fit and active dad, enjoying life with his wife and looking after their seven and 10-year-old children”. While out on a cycle, Glenn was hit by a coach in a serious road accident. Being thrown off his bike knocked him unconscious and left him with fractures in his back and neck. While in hospital, scans revealed stage four colon cancer that had spread to his liver and he was readmitted four weeks later for an emergency operation to remove the original tumour and fix a blockage.

ITALY

Island of the Famous, suffered serious health problems: the adventure began in the worst possible way

April 11, 2024

A competitor has already experienced a sudden illness before the start on The Island of the Famous 2024. Here's what's happening in Honduras. L'Isola dei Famosi represents one of the most challenging reality shows on Italian television. Competitors are put to the test by the game's challenges. We are talking about Tonia Romano. The 36-year-old was supposed to participate in the reality show together with her companions. Something, however, went wrong. The presenter attributed this absence to a sudden health problem. The details have not yet been revealed, but it seems very unlikely that the interested party will be able to join the cast at a later time.

He feels ill while looking for asparagus: saved by the police

April 12, 2024

Yesterday evening the firefighters of the Fiuggi territorial detachment intervened in Serrone to rescue a 70-year-old man with a heart condition who fell ill in the high mountains while he was looking for asparagus in an inaccessible area. The man was found by the firefighters and was immediately entrusted to the medical care of the 118 health workers. After the initial medical treatment, the elderly man was transported to the valley with a tarpaulin for the injured with the collaboration of the 118 staff.

Transport downstream was difficult due to the little space between the rocks and the strength of the injured man. Having arrived in a not inaccessible place, the rescuers were joined by some citizens present in a commercial business in via S. Quirico.

Molveno - Worker collapses on the construction site

April 11, 2024

He collapsed to the ground while he was working on a construction site in Molveno, Trentino. Immediately helped by colleagues who raised the alarm, the 22-year-old worker was transferred by helicopter to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento and hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. Rescuers and law enforcement are on site reconstructing the dynamics of what happened. From what we learn, it may have been a sudden illness that caused the young man to collapse. Inspectors from the workplace safety unit of the provincial health company are listening to the other workers.

Sudden illness, 19-year-old girl lying on the ground

April 9, 2024

Another sudden illness. This time it was a 19-year-old girl who was found on the ground in via della Ricocchi late yesterday evening (8 April). Rescuers from the Yellow Cross of Ancona intervened on her site and took her to Torrette. She is not in serious condition. The young woman, of foreign origins, was in the city for study reasons.

The 11-year-old who fell ill suddenly when he left school is fine

April 11, 2024

Good news has reached us regarding the health conditions of the 11-year-old boy who suddenly fell ill this morning at the end of the school day at the Dante Alighieri institute based in the square of the same name in Bellona. The boy who left the institute would have just had time to tell his mother, a policewoman, that he was not feeling well when he collapsed to the ground. Once emergency services were activated, the eleven-year-old was transported to the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital where he was entrusted to the care of doctors. By this evening he could return to his home.

Region Council, sudden illness of a spectator, session interrupted

April 10, 2024

L'Aquila - Moments of fear in the regional council: a woman, the mother of the former FdI regional councilor Leonardo D'Addazio, who was attending the session in the space reserved for the public, fell ill. The woman was promptly helped by a group of people including the two doctors, the new regional councilor Mario Quaglieri, of Fdi, and the former center-right regional councilor and councilor, Giorgio De Matteis, deputy provincial coordinator of Fratelli d' Italy, also a doctor. The woman then regained consciousness and was taken away by ambulance for checks.

No age reported.

Palmese-Manfredonia suspended due to an illness in a home fan

April 7, 2024

The match between Palmese and Manfredonia was suspended due to illness. Around the 50th minute, a home fan felt ill and the referee decided to suspend the match. At the moment the condition of the fan is unknown and he was immediately transported to hospital.

No age reported.

He fell ill on the street in Calcinaia and collapsed to the ground

April 8, 2024

This morning, Monday 8 April, a person apparently felt ill while walking in via S. Ubaldesca in Calcinaia and fell to the ground. The alarm went off at 11.50am. An ambulance from the Misericordia di Vicopisano intervened on site with a doctor on board, who transported the person in code red to the emergency room of the Lotti hospital in Pontedera.

No age reported.

Man suffers illness at the go-kart track

April 7, 2024

A sudden illness is the basis of the 118 helicopter's intervention at the go-kart track in via San Benigno, with the health team called to provide first aid to a man in his sixties.

Transported to the Santa Croce hospital in Cuneo, his condition is serious.

Milan Marathon, sudden illness for Gallera during the sports competition. The former Councilor had almost finished the race

April 7, 2024

Milan Marathon ended in the worst way possible for Giulio Gallera. The former Regional Councilor for Welfare took part in the Milanese running race as he is a great sports enthusiast. The situation, however, did not go as expected: the Regional Councilor had almost completed the journey when, suddenly, he had to deal with an illness. He felt faint and collapsed to the ground. The ambulance and emergency services immediately took him to the nearby field hospital. They gave him two infusions and the situation went away. Gallera subsequently reassured everyone on social media: “It can happen,” he wrote, “great physical test, but too hot a day. I got into trouble." A significant awareness from the 54-year-old who, being a great sports fan, is no stranger to this type of event.

SOUTH AFRICA

Gospel star Fikile Mlomo seeks donations from Mzansi for her spinal cord surgery

April 12, 2024

Social media has been buzzing with concern and questions regarding gospel singer Fikile Mlomo's health struggles and how crucial it is. According to the news and gossip page MDNews, the star is seeking some assistance from Mzansi to pay for her upcoming spinal cord surgery. The Ngicela Inkozo hitmaker has been struggling to walk for two months, and she was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour. The gossip page wrote: "According to ZiMoja, gospel singer Fikile Mlomo (42) is appealing for donations for her spinal cord surgery. The Ngicela Inkozo singer has been hospitalised for two months after struggling to walk and was recently diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour. Fikile was healthy, bubbly and her usual self, but suddenly fell ill one morning with a sore back and could not walk. She was wheelchair-bound for a few weeks while doctors were doing several tests to get to the bottom of her condition. After two months in the hospital, Fikile tells ZiMoja that she was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour, which according to Mayo Clinic, it might be caused by something in the environment such as exposure to certain chemicals..."

