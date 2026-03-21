A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs:

UNITED KINGDOM

March 13, 2026

The reality star has now been declared terminal and doesn’t think she has long to live. The cancer has spread, and there is nothing more the doctors can do for Mel Schilling, who is the mother of a ten-year-old girl. The TV celebrity, who was diagnosed with cancer back in 2023, has now been declared terminal and doesn’t believe she has long to live. The 54-year-old TV celebrity was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023, where she had a five-centimeter tumor removed. In her post on Instagram, she now says that in 2024 she was told that the cancer had spread to her lungs, and that over Christmas it was discovered that it had also spread to her brain.

March 16, 2026

In news that has sent shockwaves through the rock community, Ginger Wildheart – the legendary frontman and founding force behind The Wildhearts – has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), a rare but aggressive form of cancer. Mantle Cell Lymphoma is no ordinary illness. According to Cancer Research UK, MCL is a rare type of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) – a blood cancer that targets white blood cells known as lymphocytes. Treatment typically involves a combination of chemotherapy and a targeted drug called rituximab, and the road ahead is rarely an easy one. The aggressive nature of MCL means that it requires prompt and sustained medical attention, and the physical toll of treatment can be considerable even for those in otherwise good health. What makes MCL particularly challenging is its tendency to be diagnosed at a later stage, often because its early symptoms – fatigue, pain, swelling – can be mistaken for far more commonplace conditions. In Ginger’s case, it appears that the warning signs were present during one of the busiest and most demanding periods of his professional life, making the eventual confirmation of the diagnosis all the more sobering. For Ginger, now 61 years old, the journey to this diagnosis began during The Wildhearts’ More Satanic Rites UK tour back in December 2025 – a tour that, by all accounts, was an extraordinary run of shows that reminded the world exactly why The Wildhearts remain one of the most vital and electrifying live acts this country has ever produced. But behind the scenes, something was wrong. Ginger had been suffering from severe pain, pain serious enough that on some nights he was forced to take brief breaks from the stage.

March 13, 2026

British bestselling author Jane Fallon, who is dating comedian Ricky Gervais, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. 65-year-old Jane Fallon shared some sad news with her followers on social media today. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will have surgery for the serious disease. Jane Fallon and comedian Ricky Gervais, 64, have been a couple since 1982, when they met while studying at University College London. The celebrity author, who is behind 14 bestsellers, explains that the diagnosis came as a shock as she did not notice any signs of illness prior to her regular mammogram examination. Since being found in December, Fallon has undergone an intense process of further scans, biopsies and an MRI scan to determine the exact area to operate on. Since then, Jane Fallon has withdrawn from the public eye at her home in Hampstead. The surgery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Researcher’s note - Ricky Gervais says he would fight an old lady to get the vaxx - 2021 show: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show/video/ricky-gervais-would-fight-an-old-lady-for-the-covid19-vac

BELGIUM

March 14, 2026

“Everyone around me thought I was just overtired.” Radio 1 presenter Korneel De Clercq has metastatic bowel cancer, as he reveals in the podcast ‘DS Vandaag’ by De Standaard. He hopes that, thanks to his testimony, there will be increased awareness regarding bowel cancer in young people. “Everyone in my circle thought I was simply overtired. I had just finished a theater show, was balancing that with a live radio show, and I cycled a lot... But I could feel that this was a different kind of fatigue; it had to be something else.” A blood test at his GP’s office revealed nothing, though a small tear was discovered in his abdominal wall. “All the symptoms I was experiencing were attributed to that little tear.” Yet, even after the surgery to repair the tear in his abdominal wall, De Clercq continued to suffer from abdominal pain. He lost a significant amount of weight and grew increasingly ill. De Clercq insisted on a new blood test at his GP’s office. Eventually, the grave verdict arrived: metastatic bowel cancer. “My GP apologized profusely afterward and felt guilty for not having detected anything sooner,” says De Clercq. “I do, however, hold the abdominal wall surgeon somewhat responsible. He operated on me just two centimeters away from a metastatic cancer and didn’t notice a thing. I had cancer in my bowel, in several places on my liver, and in my lungs. The surgeon didn’t spot any of it, apparently because it isn’t standard practice to thoroughly examine a patient during such a minor operation.” De Clercq currently feels better than he did a few months ago, when he received his diagnosis. “I have more energy and feel physically better. The scans also show that the cancer is receding slightly. But the chances of me ever being cured are quite slim,” De Clercq acknowledges. “Of course, I would love nothing more, and I am doing everything in my power to achieve a cure, but I don’t think that is a realistic goal.” “At first, I struggled deeply to come to terms with that realization. Now, however, I think: if I can simply go on living as I am now-filled with wonderful moments, friends, and plenty of love-then that strikes me as a far more realistic goal.”

DENMARK

March 14, 2026

The 70-year-old author Kim Faber has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Together with his spouse, TV 2 host Janni Pedersen, he has written the popular crime books about homicide investigators Martin Juncker and Signe Kristiansen, and it was during the creation of the sixth book, “Styx”, that he received the diagnosis. Kim Faber has felt a tremor in his hands since childhood, and a few years ago his right hand was treated for what is called tremor disorder. But a year and a half ago, Kim Faber sought medical attention again due to new symptoms and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Parkinson’s is a progressive (chronic) neurological disease in which nerve cells in the brain die due to a lack of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Approximately 10,000-12,000 people in Denmark live with Parkinson’s disease, and there are approximately 1,500-2,000 new cases per year.

BANGLADESH

March 14, 2026

Two rounds of surgery have been performed on the brain of Mirza Abbas [75], the Political Advisor to the Prime Minister and a member of the BNP Standing Committee, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. Earlier in the morning, a CT scan was conducted on Mirza Abbas. When the report showed a deterioration in his condition, a virtual medical board was promptly convened, and after reviewing all aspects, the decision for surgery was made. Mirza Abbas will now remain under intensive observation by doctors in the ICU. Notably, Mirza Abbas was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Wednesday night after falling ill and losing consciousness.

Researcher’s note - Mirza Abbas, Afroza Abbas receive Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.daily-sun.com/post/537937/budget2025-2026

AUSTRALIA

March 16, 2026

A MAFS Australia star has been rushed to hospital after suddenly being unable to walk in a terrifying ordeal. Vanessa Romito skyrocketed to fame after appearing on series seven of the E4 dating show. The 37-year-old was married to Chris Nicholls on the show before the pair unexpectedly exited the experiment. They split as soon as they left MAFS Australia with both of them battling mental health issues. But now, Vanessa has been rushed to hospital and in a clip she shared to social media she told fans she was at work when her leg suddenly stopped working. She said: “I was at work yesterday and something wasn’t right with my leg. Couldn’t stand on it. So I’m hot and cold, couldn’t lift the b*****d you know all that stuff.” Vanessa explained she took herself off to the hospital on Friday March 13 and waited for four hours in a wheelchair. The reality TV star added: “I got kept here overnight, they’re keeping me again today, they will not send me home. I just got put into my own little room. I’ve been in and out of sleep from all the pain meds that I’ve been on. All I know so far is I obviously still have a bulging disk in my neck but we’re getting another MRI later on today. I have two new bulging disks. That’s my lower back. It was ever so slightly indenting on my nerves, hence why my leg is going numb.” The former MAFS bride admitted that doctors won’t let her go home due to the weakness on the right side of her body. Giving an update on her condition today Vanessa told fans she was finally able to go home after getting a steroid injection in her hip. Vanessa has been diagnosed with an array of other health issues including sciatica, and bursitis – when the fluid filled sacks that protect bones, tendons and muscles near joints become inflamed.

March 12, 2026

Australian sports presenter Mel McLaughlin says she has stage 2 lung cancer. On last night’s 7 News bulletin, the 46-year-old said she was diagnosed with the disease in December and had surgery to remove half of her left lung. Even though lung cancer is traditionally associated with smoking, McLaughlin is a lifelong non-smoker.

Researcher’s note - In 2021: Channel 7 presenter Mel McLaughlin has revealed she was the media personality who tested positive to Covid-19 during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England at the MCG. “I was diagnosed on the 26th,” she said. “I am double-vaxxed, I’d had the booster shot, I was producing negative daily rapid tests and then on Boxing Day night my PCR test was positive and my dream gig of hosting the Boxing Day Test was over.”

March 12, 2026

South Sydney champion Nathan Merritt is vowing to fight to “stay alive as long as possible” after being diagnosed with stage-four cancer in two different forms. The 42-year-old was first diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in November after reporting pain in his stomach. Just four months later the father-of-five was hit with a second devastating blow, diagnosed with liver cancer in February. Merritt says he is resolute on remaining positive as he fights for life, despite not knowing how long he has left. “I’ve been diagnosed with stage four cancer - oesophagus and liver cancer,” Merritt told Daily Mail. “It’s a tough pill to swallow for my kids and family. But it’s good - it’s going to be a tough one, but I’m going to fight through it.” The Rabbitohs icon has only known for a matter of weeks that both cancers were at stage four. “All of this treatment is now just about trying to maintain it with chemo, and doing my best to stay alive as long as possible,” he added. The shattering diagnosis completes a rocky few years for Merritt, who was put on life support after experiencing an adverse reaction to prescribed pain medication in October 2023.

NEW ZEALAND

Update to last week’s report:

March 11, 2026

Auckland - Former Black Cap Luke Woodcock knew something was seriously wrong late last year when he had trouble catching a cricket ball. The cricketer-turned-coach started experiencing symptoms in October last year. It started with chronic fatigue, then came the random vomiting and loss of appetite. By December his balance and co-ordination went awry, his vision became blurry, and he had a couple of bad falls.And while doing some coaching at a college cricket tournament he had trouble simply throwing and catching a ball. “You’d think that I had never played cricket before,” Woodcock said. After another trip to the GP, the 43-year-old was referred to a neurologist. Three MRIs later he received the news on January 21 that he had a large cancerous brain tumour. Three weeks later, the father of two underwent urgent surgery to try to remove the tumour. The associated risks with the surgery were significant, including the prospect of having to learn to walk again but Woodcock came out of it well. However, surgeons were only able to get 80% of the tumour out. “The last 20 percent, I think it’s on the right side of my spine where the stem cells are leading back up to the brain, just where it was unfortunately they couldn’t operate on that and that was a risk of potentially being paralysed through the face, my talking, stuff around my throat.” Despite feeling well post-surgery and exceeding doctors expectations with his rate of recovery, he was later told that the remaining 20% was an aggressive grade four tumour. “Unfortunately it’s terminal and getting told you’ve got 14 to 18 months to live was a bit of a shock... that was obviously pretty tough,” said Woodcock. “I’ve had some dark moments post then, I’ve been working through that, really enjoy the day time but night time and sleeping was really difficult post hearing that.” The next phase for Woodcock will be undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, which will not stop the tumour completely but can keep it at bay.