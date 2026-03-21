News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
21h

They have so many ways to kill you, and so many people kill. It's paradise on earth for the Grim Reaper.

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Steve. S's avatar
Steve. S
4h

A damn bad indictment of the science that came up with the theory that injecting crap into people bodies would confer immunity to viruses, and other issues.

Seems like there has been an explosion of maladies that were thought to be mysterious, since I can remember. All the way back to the 60s, kids in school, parents in the neighborhood seemed to unfortunately come down with cancer, epilepsy, ADHD, diabetes, etc.

The covid jab has really clarified what the culprit is.

Seeing the cancer in this post really makes it obvious.

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