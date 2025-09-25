UNITED KINGDOM

Yungblud Forced to Cancel Show Due to Illness, Offers Free Beer to Apologize to Fans

September 20, 2025

British musician Yungblud was forced to cancel his Philadelphia concert due to illness. He announced the disappointing news to fans via Instagram. “Philly, I’m gutted to have to do this but I need to reschedule the show tonight,” Yungblud said. “I’ve been trying to get better for two days since New York but I literally can’t get off the floor and doctors have advised me that I have a virus that requires me to rest and take it seriously.”

James Bourne quits Busted vs McFly tour just a day before bands kick off in Birmingham

September 15, 2025

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted vs McFly tour, just a day before the bands kick off in Birmingham. The Busted star, 42, announced in a statement on Monday that he’s had to quit the tour due to health reasons. James wrote on Instagram: ‘The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l’ve been all year for this tour to begin. ‘I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-( ‘There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.”

George Russell forced to pull out of F1 duties with illness after Mercedes star’s four-month pneumonia battle

September 18, 2025

George Russell will miss today’s media session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to illness. The British 27-year-old is not taking any chances, having endured a four-month battle with pneumonia in November 2023. A post on Mercedes’ X account read: “Unfortunately, George won’t be at track today because he’s feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action.” No further updates have been issued at this stage but Russell is set to be back in action for both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Baku City Circuit. Russell opened up about his pneumonia battle when he won in Las Vegas last year, he said: “I really wanted to do it (jump in the fountains), but I was so cold after the race I thought I would get super ill. This time last year I actually caught pneumonia and I was ill all the way into mid-February after Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.”

JAPAN

Takuya Nomura Diagnosed With Kidney Failure, Condition Does Not Currently Require Dialysis

September 15, 2025

Big Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference on September 14th for Takuya Nomura [31]. It was to announce that Nomura has been diagnosed with kidney failure. He’ll be taking an indefinite leave of absence from wrestling as a result. On the 9th of August 2025, Nomura said he’d be absent for the time being due to a doctor’s orders because of a preexisting condition. It was clarified during the 9/14 press conference that Nomura does not currently need treatments like dialysis, which helps maintain kidney function when the kidneys are no longer able to do so adequately. Nomura stated that his first goal is to get back to being healthy.

PHILIPPINES

[Comic] Ate Gay reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis: ‘Wala raw lunas’

September 21, 2025

Gil Aducal Morales [54], best known as Ate Gay, revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer while remaining hopeful that there is a cure for his condition. Ate Gay opened up about his cancer diagnosis through the social media platforms of “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” on Saturday, Sept. 20, saying he would take a break from doing comedy. “It started like an ordinary lump. My face looked uneven. I underwent an ultrasound and a CT scan. After the CT scan, I was told to undergo a biopsy. The findings at first were benign.” Ate Gay then sought a second opinion, although he noticed that his lump had grown bigger and it bled after a show in Canada. “I had a show in Canada where I noticed that it was getting bigger. It kept on bleeding. I have a difficult condition now. They said I have cancer, stage 4. Will I live longer? They said I won’t make it until 2026. This is why it hurts me so much. I was told I can’t undergo an operation anymore, that there is no cure. This is painful for me. I cry almost every day. I never failed the Lord. Although I always said that there is no such thing as a miracle. I need your prayers. I need strength, and I hope that I can brave through every single day.”

