Cancelations

UNITED STATES

April 15, 2026

The president-elect of the University of Michigan was diagnosed with brain cancer and will not be serving as the university’s 16th president, the university announced Wednesday morning. Kent Syverud, the chancellor of Syracuse University, said in a statement he was diagnosed last week with a form of brain cancer after seeking care from the university’s health specialists. He is receiving care at Michigan Medicine currently, he said. “I am where I need to be, and I am in excellent hands,” said Syverud, 69. In late March, the university had said Syverud planned to assume the presidency nearly two months earlier than originally scheduled. The plan was scuttled after the diagnoses more than two weeks later.

Researcher’s note – Syverud was chancellor and president of Syracuse University from 2013 through 2026: Syracuse University makes Covid-19 vaccinations [sic] mandatory for students, staff: https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/04/syracuse-university-makes-covid-19-vaccinations-mandatory-for-students-staff.html

April 18, 2026

Ron Conway [75], the longtime San Francisco investor and political power player, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and will begin treatment right away. He said the regimen will take about a year and involve multiple strategies, and that he plans to step back from some business responsibilities while remaining involved with his firm. Conway added that he is optimistic about his prognosis, asked people not to speculate, and thanked supporters for standing by him. Conway made the announcement in a post on X, praising his “amazing team of UCSF doctors” and declaring, “I never back down from a fight.” As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, he declined to name the specific type of cancer and said treatments would begin immediately and span about a year.

Researcher’s Note – Based on available information from early 2026, prominent Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway has been navigating health challenges, including a 2022 mesothelioma diagnosis. Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a strong proponent of vaccination [sic], organizing tech support for pandemic response, and planned to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic]as soon as it was advised by his oncologist for his condition: https://n9.cl/v6qsb

April 16, 2026

Allison Sohn, comic book creator and wife of fellow comic book creator, Adam Hughes [58] posted the following news to their Facebook page earlier in the week, saying; “I’m sorry to have to announce that due to some unexpected health complications (understatement of the year, btw) Adam will be cancelling his upcoming store signing at Aw Yeah Comics in New York.” Then today she posted the full news on their website, saying; “I recently posted on Adam’s Facebook page that due to a health emergency, Adam was cancelling his upcoming appearance in New York. For the foreseeable future, we are canceling all appearances. There’s no nice way to say this, so I’m just gonna spit out. Without going into excessive detail, the situation is as follows: Adam has had a large mass removed from his lower GI tract. The biopsy revealed that he has Stage 3C colorectal cancer. Google it.” Adam Hughes is one of the best-known living comic creators, including The Maze Agency Wonder Woman, Catwoman and Justice League America. He co-founded Gaijin Studios, co-created Dark Horse’s Ghost series and drew Before Watchmen: Dr Manhattan. He both wrote and drew Archie Comics’ Betty & Veronica miniseries and Hellboy: Krampusnacht, before focusing on character design and concept art for Marvel Studios Animation, and becoming one of the most popular cover artists in the industry.

UNITED KINGDOM

Zayn Malik Cancels ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance as He Recovers From Undisclosed Medical Condition

April 20, 2026

Zayn Malik has canceled his upcoming appearances, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as he recovers from an undisclosed medical condition.

On Friday, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown with tubes attached to his body.

“To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” he captioned the photo. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love xx z.”

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/music/music-news/zayn-malik-cancels-tonight-show-appearance-hospitalization-1236569960/

Enter Shikari postpone show in The Academy tonight due to illness

April 21, 2026

“If you know anything about us, you know that cancelling / postponing shows is always the absolute last resort once all other options have been exhausted,” the band wrote in a statement.

Enter Shikari have postponed their gig in The Academy, Dublin tonight due to a medical situation. A new date has not been announced yet.

Posting a statement on social media, the band called the situation “unexpected and beyond our control”, adding that “cancelling / postponing shows is always the absolute last resort once all other options have been exhausted, especially at this short notice.”

They also indicated that they will “immediately start looking at potential dates to reschedule to.“

https://www.hotpress.com/music/enter-shikari-postpone-show-in-the-academy-tonight-due-to-illness-23138553

April 15, 2026

A Derby councillor who was set to become the new mayor has decided he will not be putting his name forward for the position when it becomes vacant in May. Councillor Phil Ingall [54], who is currently the city’s deputy mayor, which is usually a pre-cursor to become mayor, has also said he will not be seeking re-election in May 2027. He said that his wife Celia, a fellow independent councillor on Derby City Council, and deputy mayoress, will not be seeking re-election either. Mr Ingall has explained the situation and says that being told he has heart problems has influenced his decision. He wrote: “Just over four weeks ago, I thought I was invincible. I now know I’m not, and it’s made me realise just how precious life really is. When I was down on my knees in agony, thinking I might have seen my loved ones for the last time, it made me reflect deeply on what we leave behind. Since being told I have heart problems and will likely need stents, it’s brought home to me that time is finite and that we should make the most of what we have. With that in mind, as some of you already know, Celia and I will not be seeking re-election in May 2027. Our plan is to move to the southwest of France, cats and all, for a slower pace of life and, hopefully, a bit more warmth in our later years. I’ve also decided not to put my name forward to become Mayor this May. At the moment, I need to focus on my health, and I know the pressures of that role wouldn’t help.”

GERMANY

April 18, 2026

Scorpions have cancelled their first shows in India in nearly two decades due to “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.” The organisation began, “We regret to inform you that the SCORPIONS ‘Coming Home’ India tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.” The statement followed up, “We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule.” This isn’t the first time the band have cancelled an event. Last year, the band cancelled a handful of their 60th anniversary concerts in South America due to vocalist Meine suffering a respiratory infection. Additionally, some dates of their Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood were postponed after drummer Dee required ample time to recover from a sepsis diagnosis.

Researcher’s note – In 2020, members of the rock band Scorpions expressed that a COVID-19 vaccination [sic] was essential for the entertainment industry to return to normal, rejecting alternative concert formats like drive-ins: https://rockandrollgarage.com/scorpions-says-they-are-not-interested-on-drive-in-concerts/

SOUTH AFRICA

Violinist Daniel Hope cancels performance with Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra

April 13, 2026

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIFO) announced an urgent update regarding the “Twentieth Century Melodies” concert on April 16, 2026.

Featured soloist Daniel Hope cannot perform because of health reasons. Management changed the musical works previously planned for the first half of the evening to accommodate this absence.

https://www.turkiyetoday.com/culture/violinist-daniel-hope-cancels-performance-with-istanbul-philharmonic-orchestra-3218005