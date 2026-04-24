News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
3h

"S.F. Power Broker Ron Conway Vows To Fight After Rare Cancer Reveal"

Yup buddy.... put on the boxing gloves and prepare to rumble. You can beat this!

They all say the same thing...it's almost macabrely comical anymore. They are just clueless about "why" they got this or that cancer. They have no idea that their immune system's ability to fight cancer no longer exists. It was destroyed by that wonderful genetic injection masquerading as a vaccine that they thought was a great idea to get.

Yes, Darwin still works in mysterious ways.

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
3h

Covid-19 should have cured everyone by now from seeking anything healthcare related from the gubmint.

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