URGENT: Help us clear the skies!
Reinette Seinum and her colleagues tell the complicated truth about those chemtrails, and how to solve the problem once and for all
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“if I had a rocket launcher, I’d make somebody pay!”
Bruce Cockburn
https://youtu.be/WfmHCThgIeg?is=LQgTBxRyUU7G_H6J
Here’s some of my work I’ve done on the topic for anyone looking to get familiar with this topic: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/from-chemtrails-to-climate-warfare?utm_source=publication-search