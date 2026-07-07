News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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scott curtis's avatar
scott curtis
12h

“if I had a rocket launcher, I’d make somebody pay!”

Bruce Cockburn

https://youtu.be/WfmHCThgIeg?is=LQgTBxRyUU7G_H6J

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

Here’s some of my work I’ve done on the topic for anyone looking to get familiar with this topic: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/from-chemtrails-to-climate-warfare?utm_source=publication-search

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