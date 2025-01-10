GERMANY

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cancels travel due to pneumonia

January 3, 2025

The President has cancelled her external appointments for the first two weeks of January, a Commission spokesman said. She was struggling with severe pneumonia. The 66-year-old von der Leyen has been at the head of the EU Commission since December 1, 2019.

President van der Leyden may—like the Windsors, and Jacob and Victor Rothschild—be so true a believer in “vaccination” as to get a jab, or jabs, herself.

'Time to think about mandatory vaccination' across the ENTIRE EU, Ursula von der Leyen warns after Austria and Germany announced plans to force jabs on all adults

December 1, 2021

It is time for the European Union 'to think about' making Covid vaccines mandatory across the entire bloc, Ursula von der Leyen has said as the continent battles a winter wave of virus amid fears about the Omicron variant. The EU Commission President, speaking in Brussels, said it will ultimately be up to member states to decide their own vaccine rules - but it is her 'personal opinion' that the time is right to discuss forcing people to get jabs. 'We have one third of the population which is not vaccinated. This is 150million people - that is a lot. Not each and every one could be vaccinated... but the vast majority could,' she said. Ms Von der Leyen's comments come after Austria announced plans to make vaccines mandatory for all eligible citizens by February, with an aide to incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying yesterday that he wants to follow suit.

SWEDEN

Scorpions and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee was hospitalised with sepsis last month

January 2, 2025

Scorpions and ex-Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee was hospitalised with an infection in December. The 61-year-old admits in a new interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that he developed sepsis after spraining his foot in December 2024. He endured three surgeries for the infection and admits he came close to death, joking he was almost playing drums “in Heaven” with late Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister. “The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham,” he says, as translated into English by Metal Injection. “I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there. It was surgery right away, the first of three. They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I’d be playing drums with Lemmy in Heaven. I can say that.” Dee offers further detail in a social media post published today (January 2), where he adds that he’s been in hospital for three weeks in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. However, he hopes to return to the stage with Scorpions as planned for a Las Vegas residency beginning next month.

Swedish DJ / music producer Alesso cancels concert in Malaysia:

Alesso Cancels His Only Southeast Asian Show In Malaysia Due To Health Concerns

January 9, 2025

Image credit: @alesso/Instagram

Alesso has cancelled his highly anticipated one-night-only concert in Kuala Lumpur this January 2025, citing health concerns. The show, which was set to take place on January 17 at The Landing, KL Base, would have marked his long-awaited return to Malaysia after over 12 years and was his only standalone performance in Southeast Asia.

Known for chart-topping hits like Heroes (We Could Be), Calling (Losing My Mind), and Remedy, Alesso has captivated audiences worldwide with his signature fusion of euphoric melodies and electrifying beats. With over 5.5 billion streams, two Platinum-certified singles, and collaborations with global icons such as Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, and Tove Lo, he has solidified his status as a powerhouse in modern music. The Kuala Lumpur concert was poised to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans across the region, offering the rare opportunity to witness one of the most influential DJs of our generation perform live.

JAPAN

Rizin Prospect Igor Tanabe to Step Away from MMA After Rare Disease Diagnosis

December 29, 2024

Rizin Fighting Federation prospect Igor Tanabe will be stepping away from mixed martial arts indefinitely after being diagnosed with moyamoya disease.



The Japanese promotion recently revealed that Tanabe received an MRI in early December and was diagnosed with the condition. It is unclear when — or if — the 24-year-old Tanabe will return to fighting.



“Due to the diagnosis that MMA, any sport involving blows to the head, and the extreme dehydration that comes with weight loss are extremely dangerous, Igor has had to step back from competitive martial arts for a while,” read a statement from Rizin in a release.

AUSTRALIA

TV star halts show for 'breaking news' as co-star rushed to surgery at last minute

December 24, 2024

A TV presenter was forced to pull out of a show moments before going live as she was rushed to surgery due to a life-threatening emergency.

Television presenter Sarah Abo pulled out of a live show at the last minute when she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. The Australian star, 39, was scheduled to co-host Channel 9's Carols by Candlelight on Tuesday before being left in agony by appendicitis.

The serious condition is a painful inflammation of the appendix and could result in death unless it is treated immediately.

