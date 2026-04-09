News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Alan's avatar
Alan
3h

How is GoFundMe still in business after the skanky shit they pulled with the Canadian Truckers,?

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
2h

“I had sepsis and peritonitis in my abdomen. They removed 5 litres of pus from my abdomen.” Can you say "unbelievably gross"? This is a new one for me. My god, I am glad I said, "No thanks," when my doctor called me and told me that I could get the injection early because of my age. Yup, first to be jabbed are the first to be slabbed. Nothing to see here...move long.

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