A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES

April 2, 2026

The Goo Goo Dolls are dealing with a major interruption to their Canadian tour, as lead singer John Rzeznik has recently fallen ill. The band has now canceled three concerts in a row, announcing on Thursday, April 2 that Rzeznik, 60, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. Fans are still hoping that the band will be able to play their upcoming shows scheduled throughout the rest of the month, including this weekend’s stop in London, Ontario.

Researcher’s note - In May 2021, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls Performs For Healthcare Workers: https://www.facebook.com/musiciansoncall/videos/johnny-rzeznik-of-the-goo-goo-dolls-performs-for-healthcare-workers/4210218825687631/

March 26, 2026

Trabuco Canyon, CA - Earlier today, Horse The Band frontman Nathan Winneke [49] revealed that he’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and as a result, he needs help covering his medical bills since he can’t work at the moment. As a result, it’s time for our community to do the right thing and break out our wallets to help an artist in need, as he’s since launched a GoFundMe page to help crowdfund his medical expenses.

March 18, 2026

Lanny Thomas [63], Republican candidate for Georgia Senate District 53, is recovering in the hospital after experiencing a sudden medical emergency, according to a statement from his family. Thomas underwent emergency surgery on Monday, his son Christian Thomas shared in a social media update. While the exact details of the medical issue have not been publicly released, the family confirmed that he is now in recovery. He also noted that his father remained committed to his campaign even in the hours leading up to the procedure. Thomas is currently running against Democratic candidate Jack Zibluk in the upcoming runoff election scheduled for April 7-now just 20 days away. Following the news, Zibluk announced he is temporarily suspending his campaign out of respect.

April 4, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio - ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek [63] is leaving the station for 18 weeks while he undergoes chemotherapy, he announced April 3. “They promised that I will lose my hair. I will lose my eyebrows. I will be exhausted. I might even finally lose some weight. But importantly, I’m going to lose some cancer cells. And so that’s the best part,” McPeek said in a video posted to ABC 6’s website. He will undergo treatment at The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. He previously underwent surgery and radiation for a “very rare“ type of sarcoma, McPeek said. McPeek has been with ABC 6 and FOX28 since 2013. He was named chief meteorologist in 2018, according to FOX28.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

CANADA

March 30, 2026

A Winnipeg city councillor says he missed nearly three weeks of work following what he described as a medical emergency earlier this month. St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard [44] recounted the episode in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying the incident occurred while he was on his way to work on March 3. “As some of you may be aware, I was away from the office March 3 to March 23 following a medical emergency I experienced while on my way to work March 3,” Allard wrote in the post. His post did not provide details about what the medical episode was. CBC News has asked Allard for further comment. His post said he is back in the office and resuming his work as the councillor for St. Boniface, a ward he has represented since 2014. In his post, Allard extended “deepest gratitude to the first responders whose incredible professionalism on-site made all the difference,” and to health-care professionals “who provided such exceptional care throughout my recovery.”

Researcher’s note – Members of Winnipeg city council’s executive policy committee have voted unanimously in support of a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement for all councillors and their staff. The city’s executive policy committee is made up of Couns. Matt Allard, Jeff Browaty, Scott Gillingham, Cindy Gilroy and Brian Mayes, along with Bowman: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-councillors-vaccine-requirement-motion-1.6184698

BRAZIL

April 4, 2026

Former Chelsea and Brazil playmaker Oscar [dos Santos Emboaba Júnior] has been forced to hang up his boots at the age of 34 following a frightening medical emergency. The midfielder, who was recently playing for his boyhood club Sao Paulo, confirmed the news after a serious heart scare left him fighting for his life during a routine training session. Oscar’s decision stems from a harrowing incident that occurred during pre-season testing at the Sao Paulo training complex, where the midfielder lost consciousness while performing a stress test on a stationary bicycle. What was initially feared to be a standard fainting spell turned out to be far more grave, as medical staff had to perform emergency life-saving measures on the 34-year-old. Oscar opened up about the gravity of the situation in a video released by the club, revealing that the medical emergency was a matter of life and death. Regarding the incident, he stated: “My heart stopped for two minutes, two and a half minutes. I took the test, ended up fainting, my blood pressure kept dropping, and my heart was stopping. They performed cardiac massage. I only remember fainting.” The diagnosis was later confirmed as vasovagal syncope, a condition that has ultimately made it impossible for him to continue competing at the highest level of the sport. Oscar’s health has forced him to end his Sao Paulo contract, which was set to run until December 2027.

Researcher’s note - In December 2019, Oscar renewed his contract for a further 5 years with Shanghai Port Football Club: China is resuming visa processing for foreigners from dozens of countries, but only if they have been inoculated against Covid-19 with a Chinese-made vaccine [sic]: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/17/china-to-allow-foreign-visitors-who-have-had-chinese-made-vaccine

UNITED KINGDOM

March 18, 2026

Iconic ‘Madchester’ band Northside has announced one of its founding members, Warren Dermody [60, center], has suffered a heart attack. The band said in a statement it ‘regretfully’ meant they could no longer take part in a tour with the Happy Mondays. Posting to social media, Northside said it was ‘totally out of the blue and unexpected‘, but thankfully confirmed Warren, a writer and the band’s vocalist, was ‘recovering in hospital and being cared for by our wonderful NHS’. The band’s statement said: “Following last week’s announcement that we had to pull out of the weekend’s dates with Happy Mondays and The Farm, we are now in a position to give you a further update.”

March 7, 2026

A Love Actually star has been forced to retire from acting after developing dementia following a series of strokes. Actor Junior Simpson [62] appeared in the beloved Christmas film as the DJ in the wedding scene – shooting to fame. A Go Fund Me account has been set up by Junior’s friend Peter Vincent to help Junior’s wife with the costs of living now the star can no longer work. Emma, Junior’s wife, recently contacted Manford’s to share some very difficult news. “Following a series of strokes, Junior has been diagnosed with vascular dementia and has had to retire from performing and writing.”

March 21, 2026

One half of the senior TikTok rap duo Pete and Bas has shared a health update from his hospital bed after a scary incident where he ‘died on stage’. Pete Bowditch, who gained internet fame with his friend, collapsed on stage whilst being hoisted above it during a performance in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday night (March 16). The London-based performers, both in their 70s, stunned fans when video footage showed Bowditch hanging unconscious above the stage, with backup dancers below him. He seemed to pass out, dropping his microphone, and was left dangling from the ceiling as the backing track played on. However, it seems he’s on the mend, with Bowditch providing an update from his hospital bed, complete with a pint in a takeaway cup. In the clip, he can be heard stating, “Now, people, as you know, recently I was pronounced dead on stage. The doctors managed to bring me back. To celebrate that, we’re announcing a tour to America.”

April 5, 2026

James Bourne [42] Breaks Six-Month Silence to Share Update on Life-Extending “Major Surgery”. The Busted singer had to pull out from the Busted vs McFly tour last September just one day before the first show as his bandmates called him at that time a “really fucking sick.” On Saturday, the artist broke the silence on social media by giving a positive report to his supporters via Instagram Story. “I’ve got a plan to undergo major surgery which should give me a longer life and perhaps a well enough state to come back to what I love most touring and making music, ” he stated. Not only James confessed that being “out of the game” is tough, but he also encouraged his fans by saying, “There is hope!” Although the update is serious, he has not mentioned what his illness is yet. Matt Willis, during Busted’s first show of their tour, explained bunch of reasons to the audience why James Bourne was absent. He said, “James Bourne is really fucking sick and we love him and we miss him. This is the first time ever that we are playing without him… However, we will do our best. Health is wealth.” Before the tour started in Birmingham, James had emotionally broken down on Instagram explaining that he was going to withdraw. He said that although he was really looking forward to the shows, last eight days from the time he wrote the post it was obvious that he was not well enough to perform. He also mentioned that there is still information about his condition that he does not have, however, he along with his fellow band members and management were in complete agreement that he should take the step to look after himself and receive medical treatment.

April 3, 2026

With a legacy dating back to the 1960s, the rock band Yes took its love for music way beyond the streets of London. Preparing for the UK leg of their 2026 Fragile Tour, the band sadly announced it needed to postpone due to [Steve] Howe’s [78] health. “Yes and management extend their sincere gratitude for the understanding, patience, and continued support from their fans shown during this time, and they look forward to returning to the U.K. in 2027 for an unforgettable run of shows.” As of now, Yes isn’t taking 2026 off. With the band also scheduling shows in Japan and the United States, the group is working with venues to move the concerts to a later date.

NEW ZEALAND

April 2, 2026

Auckland - Blues rugby player Cameron Suafoa is retiring from professional rugby after being told his cancer has spread and is now terminal. Suafoa announced on Thursday that he would finish playing the game officially to begin a “different type of battle” involving chemotherapy treatment in the coming days. “I just wanted to give you a little bit of an update on my situation, and I’ve decided to finish playing rugby officially decided to retire, was told the unfortunate news that my cancer had spread and it was terminal now,” Suafoa said. The 26-year-old loose forward was first diagnosed with cancer in November 2023, when he was found to have a high-grade sarcoma of the connective tissue on his back.

April 3, 2026

Auckland - Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams, former All Black and Ponsonby Rugby stalwart, was absent from Auckland Council’s governing body meeting this week where members voted 15-6 to back a plan to shift Western Springs Stadium towards a concert-focused venue, known as the Western Springs Bowl. Tuifa’asisina, 75, who suffered a stroke late last year, had been expected to take part in discussions but was unable to attend. His support for Ponsonby Rugby was instead delivered through a statement read during public input by club representative Peter Thorp.

GERMANY

March 25, 2026

Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter [68] is on sick leave until further notice. After losing the run-off election, it is now clear why he is not returning to the town hall. It is about a more serious cardiovascular disease. The mayor: “Unfortunately, I have ignored physical warning signals in recent weeks and months, have not cured illnesses. Unfortunately, I therefore had to seek medical treatment immediately after the election. The result is now a more serious disease of the cardiovascular system, which forces me to rest and recover for a longer period of time in addition to drug treatment.”…In the town hall it is said that Reiter is suffering from myocarditis – a so-called myocarditis that he has spread. This is an inflammation of the heart tissue, usually caused by viruses, often three to four weeks after a flu infection. If left untreated, it can be very dangerous.

Researcher’s note: Mayor Reiter strongly pushed the COVID “vaccine”, mandates, and excluding the unvaccinated from events: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-17/europe-goes-after-the-unvaccinated-to-fight-winter-virus-surge

FINLAND

March 22, 2026

World Rally convert Kalle Rovanpera [25] has been forced to suspend his fledgling open-wheel career on medical advice. The Finn contested the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy during the winter months, scoring a podium in wet conditions, but had to withdraw from a Super Formula test due to suffering from vertigo. His condition has not improved and Toyota has made the decision to hit pause on his career.

ITALY

March 19, 2026

The warmest applause at the San Carlo was all for Rosa Feola [39] in the role of “Lucia di Lammermoor”. But, after the first act, the soprano had an illness and did not return to the stage: a problem reported, in the decidedly longer interval in the history of the opera, with the reading of a statement, before resuming the show anyway. But in the absence of a second cast and a singer who could take over, the famous “madness scene” was cut, sparking a vibrant audience reaction.

KENYA

March 28, 2026

Media personality Kamene Goro has shared details of her recent battle with a near-fatal illness in a post to her followers explaining her absence from social media and public appearances. Kamene said she had been sick since November 2025 but was not aware of the severity of her condition. Her illness worsened early this year, reaching a life-threatening stage. “In January, I almost died,” she said, describing the ordeal in stark terms. She explained that she was in a critical 12-hour life-or-death window, during which four doctors worked to save her. “I had sepsis and peritonitis in my abdomen. They removed 5 litres of pus from my abdomen,” she said. Peritonitis is inflammation in the thin layer of tissue inside the abdomen, known as the peritoneum. Kamene said she experienced further complications that made her condition even more serious. Her kidneys were affected by the infection, and she required dialysis. She also developed pneumonia, and one of her lungs collapsed. She spent time in both the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) while receiving treatment. Even after extensive treatment and ongoing recovery, she said the cause of her illness is still unclear.