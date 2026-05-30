A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

May 20, 2026

“90 Day Fiancé” star Nikki Exotica has been hospitalized after undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery. Nikki’s mom, Myrna, gave an update on her daughter in an Instagram video Tuesday. In the alarming video, Nikki, 50, slept on a hospital bed with both of her arms bandaged up. Myrna said the surgery lasted seven hours, and that a team of 25 people worked on the reality star. Originally, Nikki - whose real name is Nicole Sanders - was supposed to undergo a triple bypass surgery, but she ended up needing to have quadruple bypass surgery. An emotional Myrna shared that Nikki had to be put on a breathing machine after surgery, and told fans that she started a GoFundMe to help cover Nikki’s living expenses. “She’s gonna be out for a while and she needs help,” Myrna said, fighting back tears. In her GoFundMe, Myrna shared that her daughter had been experiencing chest pain, heartburn, shortness of breath, and difficulty while walking and exercising, and went to multiple doctors to find out what was wrong. Though she was given a clean bill of health, Nikki - who’s a singer - nearly collapsed onstage while performing. Myrna said Nikki then suffered a mild heart attack a few days ago and was hospitalized. “Doctors performed an angiogram and discovered that her arteries were severely calcified and blocked,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, they were unable to perform an angioplasty or place stents because the blockages were too extensive.”

Researcher’s note - Scroll down to India for another 90 Day Fiancé star’s recent health woes.

May 18, 2026

Brooke Eby got vulnerable in a new video as she opened up about the hardest reality of her illness. The content creator, 37, has continued her annual tradition of answering viewers’ questions about her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in honor of May being ALS Awareness Month. On Sunday, May 17, Eby - who was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2022 - posted a video responding to a comment asking, “Are you afraid?” Speaking below a nasal device, Eby explained how her feelings recently shifted in a significant way. She said that “up until a month ago,” her answer to the question about her fear would reflect a more positive outlook on the situation. “I would have said, ‘No. I’m totally at peace. I’ve lived [the] luckiest life. I feel like I was born lucky,’” said Eby. However, she said that it’s rattling now to think about the instruments that help her breathe and how vital they are. “Knowing that I only have two minutes off this breathing machine until I’m gone, girl, I’ve started to get a lot more scared,” said the social media star. Eby said she doesn’t feel that fear all the time, but she does experience a “panic or rush” wondering whether or not she’s “done enough” in her lifetime. On one hand, she said she gets scared of thinking about what’s going to happen to the people in her life after she dies. Eby also admitted that she has “started feeling like a ticking time bomb,” and she didn’t necessarily expect to feel that type of anxiety at this stage of her progression. “I thought people said they were more at peace in the end, but I feel like I’m having the opposite now. I’m just like, ‘Ah! How is it gonna happen? When is it gonna happen?’” Eby reflected.

May 19, 2026

Connellsville, Pennsylvania - It is not the sort of announcement one expects on the eve of a primary election. However, to his supporters on Facebook Monday night, Democratic 14th District Congressional hopeful Alan Bradstock said, “I want to share something deeply personal with you. I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.” Bradstock was unopposed Tuesday for the Democratic nod for a general election challenge of House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, who was unopposed in the GOP primary in the district stretching from the Indiana area to the southwest corner of Pennsylvania. “The good news is that it was found early, and my doctors and I have a clear treatment plan that will begin soon,” Bradstock, a Connellsville area resident, posted. “My prognosis is excellent and I will continue campaigning across PA-14 without interruption.”

No age reported.

May 22, 2026

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD - Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page suffered a medical emergency while speaking at an event late Friday morning. This happened while Page was delivering remarks to a senior group at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds shortly before noon, according to a statement from Deputy City Manager Stephanie Kellum. “Mayor Page was promptly attended to and subsequently transported by the Trotwood Fire Department for medical evaluation and care,” the statement read. There are no additional details regarding Page’s condition available at this time.

No age reported.

BRAZIL

May 25, 2026

An early form of skin cancer has been diagnosed in Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva [80]. He will now undergo 15 radiation sessions, though his staff emphasize that the president can continue his daily activities. On April 24, doctors for Brazilian President Lula da Silva removed a basal cell carcinoma from his scalp. Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common forms of skin cancer, typically resulting from prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV rays. The doctors have now begun a course of preventive radiation therapy, serving as a supplement to the procedure performed on his scalp. The treatment is expected to consist of 15 sessions in total, aimed at preventing the cancer from spreading. The therapy is scheduled to last a total of three weeks. In the meantime, the president is continuing with his work as usual, according to Da Silva’s team. “The president will continue his daily activities without any restrictions.” This is not the first time the Brazilian president has faced cancer. In 2011, Da Silva underwent treatment for throat cancer, for which he required chemotherapy.

Researcher’s note - According to AI: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, receiving his first dose of the Chinese-developed CoronaVac in March 2021. He consistently supported immunization efforts and later received his fifth shot—a bivalent booster-administered by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in February 2023 to launch Brazil’s National Vaccination Campaign. Key Details of Lula’s Vaccination Record: First Dose: March 13, 2021, at age 75 in São Bernardo do Campo (CoronaVac). Second Dose: Early April 2021. Bivalent Booster (5th Dose): February 27, 2023, at the launch of the National Immunization Movement in Brasília. During the pandemic, Lula was a vocal proponent of vaccines, frequently criticizing the denialism of the previous Jair Bolsonaro administration and urging the public to follow scientific guidance and complete their vaccination schedules.

UNITED KINGDOM

May 22, 2026

Former talkSPORT presenter Mike Parry has announced that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The broadcaster - who left the radio station in 2019 after two decades behind the microphone - appeared on Channel 5 show Storm and Alexis on Thursday morning to discuss his diagnosis. Parry, who is also a regular on GB News shows and Jeremy Vine, revealed that he had been diagnosed after spotting two growths on his face, which were later confirmed to be cancerous. Discussing his health, the 71-year-old revealed that a wound on his eyebrow, which he sustained in an incident over 50 years ago, had reopened and refused to heal. He also admitted that he had lived with what he described as a “bubble” on his nose for the last 10 years, but, along with the eyebrow wound, it had now been found to be cancerous following “thorough checks”. After undergoing biopsies on his face and shoulder, he is now scheduled for further hospital treatment. He revealed that additional cancerous areas had been discovered, but these were dealt with immediately and “frozen off”. However, he admitted that the treatment was “quite painful”. Admitting that he has “always disliked the sun”, Parry was left confused at how he had come to be diagnosed with skin cancer, but was told by a doctor that, at his age, anyone can develop it. “I am the least likely victim of getting skin cancer by exposure to sunlight or sunrays,” he added.

Researcher’s note – Mike Parry has hit out at anti-vaxxers, saying if they do not get a vaccine [sic], they will have to pay for their NHS treatments: https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1522127/Mike-Parry-non-jabbed-britons-NHS-care-pay-coronavirus-Jeremy-Vine-news-vn

DENMARK

May 25, 2026

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in as many weeks. The Royal House announced the former monarch’s latest medical update on Monday, May 25, saying in a press release, “Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has been admitted to Rigshospitalet and has been treated, after a CT scan showed a large blood clot in the hip region as a result of a previous fall. It is expected that Queen Margrethe will now be hospitalized for a number of days,” the statement continued. “Her Majesty is doing well under the circumstances.” This latest treatment comes just 11 days after Amaleinborg Palance announced the Queen, 86, was undergoing treatment at the same hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Researcher’s note – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was the first European monarch to publicly announce receiving the COVID-19 “vaccine”, with her first dose administered on January 1, 2021: Link

May 21, 2026

When promoting the upcoming Her Private Hell at the Cannes film festival, director Nicolas Winding Refn [55] of Drive fame talked about a rare health condition he’d dealt with in the recent past. Wild story to hear, for sure, but one that surely would’ve resonated more with Death Stranding fans. Refn spoke about how in 2023 he “died for 25 minutes,” an incredible amount of time to be anything nowadays, but dead, especially. It happened because of a very unexpected heart condition that caused fluid to leak into his lungs. That’d be strange for anyone, but Refn is the man who gives his likeness to the character of Heartman in 2019’s Death Stranding, a character who, due to a fictional disease the game calls myocardial cordiformia, is only alive for 21 minutes at a time, then has to go into cardiac arrest before resetting and living normally for another 21 minutes.

CZECH REPUBLIC

May 20, 2026

Jiri Kulich [22] gave Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff a massive off-season lift when he confirmed he’ll be able to play again. That news hit harder because Kulich’s season didn’t just end quietly. It stopped after a medical issue that put hockey on hold and left his future in real doubt. The young Buffalo forward said he underwent a procedure in Minnesota to remove a blood clot. He’s been skating, shooting, and building himself back up after months away from game action. This matters because Kulich had not played since November.

Researcher’s note – For the coming season, players are not required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], but are strongly encouraged to do so as well as keep up with the booster doses they are eligible for: https://thehockeynews.com/news/news/nhl-announces-covid-19-policy-for-2022-23-season

GREECE

May 22, 2026

An unexpected incident was recorded today in the premises of the Greek Parliament, where Deputy Minister Eirini Agapidaki [46] felt unwell during her stay at the institution. According to Greek media reports, Agapidaki has shown breathing problems and shortness of breath, while a low level of oxygen in her blood has also been detected. She was immediately taken to the Parliament’s infirmary to receive first aid, while an EKAB emergency service ambulance later arrived at the scene to transport her to the hospital. Her condition has not yet been officially announced, while authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Researcher’s note – Eirini Agapidaki is Greece’s Alternate Minister of Health, spearheading national vaccination [sic] and preventive public health initiatives. Her work focuses on increasing adult immunization coverage, expanding preventive health registries, and launching government initiatives to scientifically refute anti-vaccination: https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1284348/eody-to-launch-office-to-combat-fake-health-news/

INDIA

Another 90 Day Fiancé reality star:

May 19, 2026

Jenny Slatten has been diagnosed with ALS. The 90 Day Fiancé star, 68, and her husband Sumit Singh, 38, revealed her diagnosis in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of their appearance on season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premieres June 1. The couple - who live in India and have been franchise favorites since they first appeared on The Other Way in 2019 - learned of Jenny’s diagnosis in December 2025, one year after she started experiencing symptoms. Now, Jenny and Sumit are opening up about dealing with the diagnosis, supporting each other and navigating their new reality. “We’re doing what we can,” Jenny says.

Researcher’s note – Slatten and Singh tested positive on the same day they were supposed to receive the COVID-19 “vaccine”: https://www.soapoperaspy.com/2021/90-day-fiance-alum-jenny-slatten-looking-great-following-covid-19-recovery/amp/

VIETNAM

May 21, 2026

Đan Thy, a Vietnamese beauty influencer with over 11 million TikTok followers, disclosed her leukaemia diagnosis following months of severe exhaustion. The 23-year-old shared her condition in a video posted on 18 May, explaining that her habit of drinking five bubble teas a day instead of water may have contributed to her health issues. Living in Ho Chi Minh City, Đan admitted to unhealthy routines developed over three years as a content creator, including staying awake until 6 or 7am, taking late-night showers, and consuming mainly sugary drinks such as bubble tea and matcha lattes rather than fresh water. Medical experts at the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital confirmed her leukaemia diagnosis after she became severely ill. Đan reflected on her lifestyle, stating, “I thought, as I don’t smoke or drink alcohol, that my body would be fine.” She acknowledged now regretting ignoring early warning signs and urged young people to take their health seriously, emphasizing that youth does not guarantee immunity from serious illnesses. The influencer’s video quickly gained over 24 million views on TikTok and sparked widespread discussion in Vietnam about the risks of irregular sleep, poor hydration, and excessive sugar intake among young content creators. She has paused her work commitments to prepare for intensive chemotherapy sessions but has not disclosed further medical details regarding the type or stage of her leukaemia. Despite Đan attributing her illness to her past habits, medical professionals have clarified that factors like sleep deprivation and sugary drink consumption are not recognized causes of leukaemia.

AUSTRALIA

May 20, 2026

Kylie Minogue has revealed how she kept her second breast cancer diagnosis private while embarked on a huge career comeback. In a new Kylie documentary released on Wednesday, the Australian pop superstar said the diagnosis came more than 15 years after her first highly public battle with breast cancer in 2005. “My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself… Not like the first time,” she said. Minogue said she recovered but struggled with whether-and when-to tell people. Minogue added that a routine check-up led to the diagnosis and urged others not to skip their own screenings: “Early detection was very helpful.”

Researcher’s note -Kylie Minogue was one of the celebrities who participated in the 2021 Global Citizen Festival. Among the objectives of Global Citizen was to increase COVID “vaccine” uptake, and “vaccine” access: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/global-citizen-live-everything-to-know/

May 22, 2026

A Brisbane stylist is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support after sharing her two-year-old son’s devastating diagnosis with a rare, degenerative disease. Sarah﻿ Strozkiy, who uses the handle @shessoseasonal on Instagram, was in tears as she told her 129,000 followers that her two-year-old son, Sonny, has a progressive condition called Batten disease. Batten disease ﻿is a terminal genetic disorder that prevents cells from clearing waste. “﻿It starts with speech delay, seizures, and being off-balance, which is what he currently has right now,” Strozkiy said. “The next phase of that is blindness, not able to swallow, not able to move, and then ... you know. And there is no cure.” Strozkiy said the life expectancy was between six and 12. Sonny, who turns three in July, was just one of three children in Queensland and one of 16 in all of Australia living with the disease, his mother said. Next week, Sonny will undergo brain surgery to insert a port in his head﻿, followed by fortnightly infusions. “I think the hardest part of this is that there have been zero cases of survivors,” Strozkiy said.