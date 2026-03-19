News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Jen Young's avatar
Jen Young
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Joe edited out the part where Canadian hockey star Jordan Murray spent time in Germany [2021-2022] with Grizzlys Wolfsburg, Adler Mannheim, and the Schwenninger Wild Wings. Which is why I included the Reseracher's Note about 90% of German pro sports being jabbed...

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