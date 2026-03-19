A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES

March 3, 2026

Monaleo is rescheduling some of her upcoming tour dates after she suffered from a medical emergency. On Tuesday, March 3, the Houston native shared a message to her fans regarding her tour stops in Memphis and New Orleans. In it, she confirmed that she experienced a “sudden medical emergency that required surgery.” “I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” she wrote. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it’s honestly going to be a day-by-day process.” “I’m listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time,” she continued. “My main priority is getting better. We’ll communicate any changes as soon as possible.” Monaleo has been on the road for her “Who Did The Body Tour” since the top of February. The 24-year-old artist has traveled to multiple major cities across the U.S. “The surgery went well and I’ll be taking some time away while I’m recovering,” she explained. “To everyone who’s been at the shows screaming every word, wearing the merch, posting the videos, and making this the most incredible chapter of my career so far, I love you.”

March 13, 2026

Iowa Sen. Julian Garrett, a Republican from Indianola, is the latest member of the Iowa Legislature to announce a cancer diagnosis. Garrett announced in a statement Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that he is undergoing treatment, and that he is not seeking re-election to the Senate in this fall’s election. Garrett, 85, has not been at the Iowa Capitol during this 2026 legislative session, which started in January. Garrett is at least the fifth person in the 50-member Iowa Senate to deal with cancer since 2024. In 2024, then-Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Grimes was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He has been receiving treatments since then. He stepped down as leader but is finishing out his term, which ends this year. He is not seeking re-election. Last June, former Sen. Rocky De Witt of Sioux City died at age 66 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. De Witt’s successor, Sen. Catelin Drey of Sioux City, announced her uterine cancer diagnosis in January. Drey recently said she has no signs of cancer after undergoing a hysterectomy. And Sen. Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake announced his tonsil cancer diagnosis in February. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband, Kevin Reynolds, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 and underwent treatment.

CANADA

March 11, 2026

A HOCKEY game in Austria came to a horrifying stop after a medical emergency. Canadian hockey star Jordan Murray collapsed without warning during the quarter-final game. The 33-year-old was tended to by paramedics before being taken out of the arena. He was reportedly resuscitated for multiple minutes using CPR. “The match was abandoned in the 18th minute due to a medical emergency,” Klagenfurt wrote in a statement. “The health of Jordan Murray is currently the top priority.” Murray spent time in the American Hockey League before moving overseas to play after not making it to the NHL. His current condition is not known.

Researcher’s note - As of early 2022, over 90% of elite footballers in Germany, along with players in other top leagues, were fully vaccinated [sic], reflecting high compliance in professional sports, according to The Lancet: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(22)00022-4/fulltext

DENMARK

March 10, 2026

Morten Kirkskov has been diagnosed with the chronic disease Parkinson’s. It actually happened three years ago when he was diagnosed. The second thing is about Morten Kirkskov’s job. Because in the wake of the illness, he has decided to step down as acting director at the Royal Theatre. This means he will stop when his current contract expires next summer. By then he will have had the job for 12 years. At the moment, Morten Kirkskov, who will soon be 63, does not know what the future holds – but his husband Kaan Alpagut has emphasized that he will “take the plunge” and support them both. “But above all, I have to change it. Practice standing up a little and just being myself. And see if I can’t come to terms with it,” he says in the interview with Politiken. And then Morten Kirkskov will also have finished writing a novel and will appear in planned films and plays.

NEW ZEALAND

March 13, 2026

Auckland - Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is in a US hospital after being forced to withdraw from the Players Championship. Fox, of Auckland, pulled out of the unofficial fifth major in Florida just before the opening round due to illness. The 39-year-old has since revealed that he is in hospital after suffering from kidney stones.