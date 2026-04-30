News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
10h

The Covid vaccine slogan: "We can beat it" has turned into "I can beat this".

Of course, we all know that they are not beating anything. They can never get rid of what is causing them to get cancer. It's vaccine rolette with 5 bullets in the chamber.

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
5h

We need a Covidcutioner.

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