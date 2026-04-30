Celebs

UNITED STATES

April 24, 2026

As Coal Chamber prepare to take the stage at Sick New World this weekend, drummer Mikey Cox [48] has shared he has spent the past year battling Stage 3 cancer and is now cancer-free. Cox revealed he was diagnosed on April 1, 2025, calling the experience “dark” and life-altering, not just for himself but for everyone around him. Despite grueling treatments – including radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery – he remained determined to keep moving forward. Now in recovery, he’s channeling that experience into something positive. Cox has partnered with Fxck Cancer to auction off a one-of-a-kind custom drum kit, with proceeds going toward cancer support, awareness, and research.

April 23, 2026

GWAR have revealed that founding member Chuck Varga [67], aka The Sexecutioner, is battling cancer, and the band has launched a blood donation campaign in his honor. Varga was a member of GWAR from 1986 to 1997 (occasionally making special appearances in the years that followed). He provided vocals, created special effects, sculpted set pieces and costumes, and illustrated band artwork while appearing on GWAR’s first five albums, including 1990’s seminal Scumdogs of the Universe. He left GWAR in 1997 to pursue a career in theater, film, and television in New York City.

April 25, 2026

After the PGA Tour Champions’ James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, the first week of March, Scott McCarron had a scratchy throat. So he looked inside his mouth with a flashlight to see what it was. The three-time PGA Tour winner found a little white spot about the size of an eraser and decided to call his doctor. He went in the next day to get it checked out, and his doctor would send him to an ear, nose and throat specialist, where McCarron, 60, underwent a biopsy. “[The doctor] called me and said, ‘You have cancer,’” McCarron told the PGA Tour Champions this week. “So, at that point, he didn’t know exactly what kind. And then on Tuesday, he said it was B-cell lymphoma and kind of a fast-acting, so he wanted me to come home immediately, get me with the oncologist.” A few days later, he was diagnosed with a stage two form of the cancer, and went through roughly two weeks of blood work, PET scans and an abundance of doctors’ appointments. “When you look at someone like myself who stays in shape, eats right, gets sleep, but does everything you’re supposed to be doing, doesn’t drink too much and all of a sudden gets a diagnosis of cancer, it’s kind of shocking,” he said. “So, you start thinking, ‘How? Why me?’ Those types of things, and then, then trying to put a team together to find out, ‘How can we beat this? Is it curable?’ This week, he began chemotherapy, doing six-hour treatments. And he felt good enough to play this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic (he’s T65 after the opening round). “I’m looking forward to being a little distracted on the golf course and thinking about golf instead of thinking about [the cancer],” McCarron said.

Researcher’s note – The PGA Tour is strongly encouraging its players and caddies to get COVID-19 vaccines [sic], sending a memo Monday that outlined how it will eventually stop on-site testing while also attempting to debunk some of the myths associated with the shots. In the memo obtained by ESPN, the tour said while it will not mandate vaccination [sic], it will require those who do not get the shots to still be tested each week for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arrival on-site and at their own expense. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to withdraw and be subject to contact tracing and quarantine procedures. Included was a set of talking points to assure players that the vaccines [sic] are safe: https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/31290355/pga-tour-sends-memo-encouraging-covid-19-vaccination-players-caddies

UNITED KINGDOM

April 24, 2026

Coronation Street legend Tracy Shaw has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress, who is best known for playing Maxine Peacock in the soap, took to Instagram tonight to share the news and told fans she is due to start five months of chemotherapy before potentially having surgery. Tracy, 52, wrote alongside a video: “My diagnosis of breast cancer. So the journey begins ….. Love to everyone who is also going through this journey, looking forward to hearing from you all, especially you amazing survivors.” The actress explained she was due to have surgery in two weeks but doctors at the Royal Berkshire Hospital told her she needs to undergo chemo after tests revealed she has HER2 in her cells. HER2 is a protein that promotes cancer cell growth and is found in more aggressive types of the disease. She said after the course of chemo she hopes to have surgery to remove lumps and lymph glands so more tests can be done, which could lead to further surgery before radiotherapy.

April 23, 2026

BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris has revealed to fans that his cancer has now spread from his prostate to his upper spine as he shares the “frightening news” with his followers. The radio star, 80, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007 and had managed the disease since then, but earlier this month was hospitalised after severe back pain. The star, better known as “Whispering Bob”, has now shared an update on social media with fans, revealing that he had been through a “testing time”. “I’m sorry it’s been so long since I last posted but the past few weeks have proved to be an extremely testing time. When I posted last time from hospital, we were trying to find the reason for the excruciating pain I was feeling in my back,” he began in a post on Instagram, accompanied with an image of himself walking with a stick. “Several scans later, we discovered that my prostate cancer has got into my upper spine…really frightening news. So, I immediately began a course of radiotherapy - two weeks in hospital in total - to bring things back under control.”

April 24, 2026

Former Brighton and Newcastle manager Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and underwent surgery in May. The 67-year-old has shared details of his recovery, stating he is now “in a really good place.” Hughton, who played for Tottenham, West Ham, Brentford, and the Republic of Ireland, and managed Birmingham, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, and Ghana, opted for prostate removal after medical advice. He told the Daily Mail: “I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed. He spent 14 years at Tottenham as part of the backroom staff between 1993 and 2007 before opting to take the step into management.

NIGERIA

April 24, 2026

Nigerian musician Nico Gravity [48] has appealed to the public for financial support as he deals with serious health challenges, including heart issues and complications affecting his kidneys. The singer, known for his track “Finish Timaya,” revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for the past two months but is struggling to cover the cost of further medical care. In a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Gravity described his condition and the urgency of his situation. He explained that results from earlier tests indicated serious kidney problems, which he said were linked to high blood pressure that has also affected his heart. Nico Gravity’s fellow dancehall Ajegunle music star, Innocent Michael Onyebuchi, aka Daddy Fresh [55], has been battling with kidney failure, liver issues, neuropathy, partial stroke, vision loss and prostate problems since 2023.

CHINA

April 20, 2026

Hong Kong artiste Kristal Tin Yui-lee has revealed on social media that cancer cells were found in her lymph nodes, more than a year after being diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer, drawing renewed attention to the disease. A former leading actress at TVB after starting her career at the now defunct ATV, the 48-year-old has shifted her focus in recent years to screenplays and online media. She won the best lead actress award in 2024 for her role as a wife in Big Divorce Day, a theatre production looking at a failing marriage from the perspectives of both spouses. Tin revealed that she had a persistent low fever at the end of last year and suspected it was a bacterial infection. She said she underwent a lymph node biopsy after Chinese New Year, which confirmed cancer cells in her body.

AUSTRALIA

April 21, 2026

Lynette Bolton, the wife of former high-profile AFL player Jude Bolton, has shared a raw post about the emotional toll of her battle with breast cancer. Bolton, 44, took to Instagram with a powerful post to talk about the moment she shaved her head as she battles the highly aggressive triple negative breast cancer she was diagnosed with last year. The mother of two daughters, who has been documenting her battle with the disease, shared an update with her followers yesterday in which she laid bare her sorrow over losing her hair. “I’ve only cried a handful of times during this whole cancer s--tshow,” she started the post. “I remember bawling my eyes out when I woke up in recovery after getting my port [and] when I tried cold capping.” It is just one of the many updates she has shared with her followers since announcing in December 2025 she had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous month.

NEW ZEALAND

April 25, 2026

Kate Prior and Byron Coll shared posts online earlier this month revealing that the past five months were “the hardest” they’d ever been through together following Prior’s terminal Stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis in November 2025. Prior, 44, who is known for the award-winning short film Eleven which screened at festivals in Europe and Australia, and as a documentary producer, podcast creator and writer, explained she had felt unwell for about six weeks. Following a migraine that had lasted about four weeks, she collapsed at home on November 15 and was rushed to hospital. A late-night CT scan made it clear there was a serious tumour, and Prior underwent surgery that doctors later said she may not have survived without. “If Byron and I hadn’t gone to hospital when we did, the surgeon who saved my life told me plainly that I would have had three more weeks to live,” she said. It was diagnosed as stage four terminal brain cancer and while much of the tumour was removed, Prior has been forced to stop doing the creative work she loved in the following months as she underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The couple said their shared love for theatre and creative storytelling has helped them navigate the diagnosis, and find solace following “the hardest news of my life”.

April 25, 2026

Tauranga - Singer Hollie Smith says she had a “strange awakening” after a thunderous crash outside her Tauranga home revealed a driver’s “miracle” survival, and the sad demise of her lemon tree. Smith said she was semi-awake when she heard a massive bang outside her Tauranga home shortly after 7am on Anzac Day. A car had left the road at speed on a slight bend and crashed straight through her fence, leaving a fence post impaled through the front windscreen. “No one harmed. Just my favourite lemon tree & a couple others, my fence and my bank account, which already had red numbers in it,” she wrote online.