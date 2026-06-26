News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
18h

Moshe Kasher [46] has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, the comedian revealed on Instagram.

Tonsil cancer? This is one you don’t expect…

But then extremely rare seems to becoming extremely frequent nowadays.

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includeMeOut
17h

“…Kasher encouraged his followers to get checked and to vaccinate their kids, writing, “HPV positive toncil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55.”

Have they come up with a vaccine for ‘clueless’?

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