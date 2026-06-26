celebs:

UNITED STATES

June 21, 2026

A moment of genuine alarm for Rod Stewart [a U.S. resident and citizen since 1975]. During the concert held Friday evening at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, the 81-year-old rock legend was forced to stop abruptly after suffering a health issue. As shown in videos that went viral within hours, the British singer suddenly faltered, prompting his staff to rush onto the stage and administer oxygen via a mask. Despite the scare, Rod Stewart demonstrated his legendary resilience. Visibly leaning on instruments and stage structures to steady himself, he addressed the audience with a sincerity that moved those present: “I almost fainted,” he admitted, before asking for permission to continue the set while seated: “Do you mind if I sit down for this song?” The crowd responded with prolonged, warm applause, allowing the rocker to complete the performance in a more intimate setting that was safer for his condition.

June 17, 2026

New Found Glory guitarist and vocalist Chad Gilbert fought back tears as he returned to the stage in a wheelchair amid his fight against rare adrenal cancer. The rock star, 45, hit the stage in Nashville and got emotional as he was able to reunite onstage with his band after his shocking medical battle with the rare cancer, which saw him being rushed to the emergency room in March after suddenly losing control of his limbs. But the beloved musician triumphed and returned to the stage last week, and was overcome with emotion in a video obtained by The Daily Mail. Four years ago, Gilbert received the diagnosis of a rare cancer called pheochromocytoma. However, the star wasn’t sure what hit him when he started losing control of his limbs onstage during a gig back in February. “On February 20th, I played a show in Nashville and was struggling to control the movements of my left hand. My left leg was getting weaker by the day and I started stumbling and falling at times. On the 23rd, I was taken to the ER,” Gilbert shared in an Instagram post in March, adding that a CT scan revealed to doctors that he had three tumors in his brain. Gilbert underwent surgery in February to remove the tumors, and it was a success. Since that nightmare, he’s been actively recovering.

Researcher’s note – New Found Glory confirmed in August 2021 that all band members were “vaccinated” against COVID-19: https://www.simpleplan.cz/en/index.php/simple-plan-pull-u-s-tour-new-found-glory-safety-reasons/#:~:text=New

June 22, 2026

Moshe Kasher [46] has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, the comedian revealed on Instagram. “Three months ago … I found a bump on my tonsil,” Kasher posted on Sunday. “It was cancer, which did not rule so hard.” Kasher, a stand-up comic who recently appeared in “The Pitt,” was in Savannah, Georgia, at the time, working on the new Judd Apatow and Glen Powell movie “The Comeback King.” On Friday, Kasher underwent a procedure in Los Angeles, joking that “a Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me.” Kasher said his tongue was “clamped and yanked” out of his mouth. It’s “so swollen and bruised, I sound like ‘I Am Sam,’” he said, referencing the Sean Penn character. Attaching photos of himself in the hospital, Kasher wrote, “This has been the most terrifying and consciousness consuming experience of my life. My life has been terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning (oh and 12 hour days on set pitching jokes).” Kasher said while “I am in pain,” the “good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone).” He is waiting to hear whether he needs radiation, “but regardless I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP,” Kasher wrote. Joking that the “good news” is that he was diagnosed with the type of “cancer you get from sex,” Kasher encouraged his followers to get checked and to vaccinate their kids, writing, “HPV positive toncil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55.”

June 17, 2026

On Tuesday evening, while completing pacing duties at a Sir Walter Running Pop Up Miles event in Raleigh, N.C., American 2011 world 1,500m champion Jenny Simpson collapsed after suffering a cardiac event. Responders could not find a pulse and reportedly administered CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to revive her. Simpson was then rushed to a local hospital, where she currently remains under observation. The 39-year-old retired from competition in 2024, following the New York City Marathon.

ARGENTINA

June 20, 2026

Fernando Gago sparked alarm bells in South American football after being rushed to hospital in Chile and undergoing surgery due to a cardiovascular issue. The Argentine coach, currently in charge of Universidad de Chile, remains under medical observation while specialists monitor his recovery. Former Real Madrid, Roma and Argentina midfielder Fernando Gago suffered a shocking heart attack during a post-match press conference. Real Madrid jerseys Gago is currently the head coach of Universidad de Chile and was speaking after a 2-0 win over O’Higgins when he started clutching his chest. The 40-year-old drank some water before abandoning his media duties. His club later reported he’d suffered a minor heart attack in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

June 18, 2026

Television host Jeremy Clarkson has disclosed that he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. He shared the news on the two June 17 episodes of his Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm. In one episode, the 66-year-old told costars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, “I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early.” He added that he had known of his diagnosis “since May.” Clarkson did not specify the stage of his cancer but said he was likely to undergo surgery in the coming weeks and would be “slightly out of action” during his recovery, per The Independent. In the following episode, the TV personality told Cooper that the cancer was located in his prostate, noting, “The prostate, 10% of it is dead - the 10% where the cancer is.” The two new episodes, which marked the season finale, concluded with Clarkson addressing the audience from a hospital bed following treatment. “We started Season 5 with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of Season 5 and I’m back in the hospital bed,” he said. He admitted that parts of the treatment did not go entirely as planned, adding, “I’m going to be here for a little while. I’m nil by mouth. I don’t know what’s going to happen. … If this is all successful, I’ll see you for Season 6. … Take care, everyone.” Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm opened with the TV host speaking about a heart procedure he underwent in October 2024. Writing in his column for The Sunday Times at the time, Clarkson revealed, “Of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way.” He had a stent fitted to restore blood flow.

Researcher’s note: Clarkson publically supported “vaccination.” On August 3, 2021, he tweeted, “If you really want to know what I think: get vaccinated [sic]. It’s not a government plot [sic]. Governments can’t even mend pot holes”: https://www.rt.com/news/531128-covid19-clarkson-vaccine-twitter/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

June 17, 2026

The 58-year-old comedian revealed the “bad news” about having the blood cancer, which causes the bone marrow to make excessive abnormal white blood cells that cannot fight the disease, in an essay posted on Substack on Tuesday (16.06.26). He penned: “I have cancer again. Not ball cancer this time, I can’t afford to lose another one of those (though I will be doing my show ‘The Male Eunuch’ if it does happen). This time I have blood cancer.” Richard quipped: “And God is determined to make sure I get the funniest cancers possible, and this one is called hairy cell leukaemia.” The stand-up comic added: “The other bad news is that it is incurable.” The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2026 contestant wrote: “The good news is that it’s entirely treatable and will not kill me (the treatment has a tiny chance of killing me, but so has loading the dishwasher, so don’t worry about it). Richard confirmed that his leukaemia is “not linked” to the testicular cancer, the latter of which he was diagnosed with at the age of 53, and had a testicle removed. Richard detailed his first chemotherapy appointment at Lister Hospital, and spoke of his “huge admiration for the NHS and their brilliant and funny staff”.