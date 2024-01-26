Why did Ursula van der Leyden, the foremost Eurocrat, just tell the WEF that their “main concern” these next two years is NOT climate change, or “conflict,” but DISINFORMATION?

Why did the WHO’s top dog, “Dr.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, just warn that its “global pandemic agreement” is now “at risk of falling apart,” because of the disinformation—“fake news, lies and conspiracy theories” —warning of its dangers?

From Agence France-Presse (AFP), printed in The Guardian:

Global pandemic agreement at risk of falling apart, WHO warns

The accord, aimed at preventing another health catastrophe, is losing momentum due to ‘lies and conspiracy theories’

January 22, 2024

Plans for a global pandemic preparedness agreement risk falling apart amid wrangling and disinformation, according to the chief of the World Health Organization, who has warned that future generations “may not forgive us”.

Shaken by the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO’s 194 member states decided more than two years ago to start negotiating an international accord aimed at ensuring countries are better equipped to deal with the next health catastrophe, or to prevent it altogether.

The plan was to seal the agreement at the 2024 World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, which convenes on 27 May.

However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, said the momentum had been slowed down by entrenched positions and “a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories”.

And why is “our free press” asserting that “disinformation poses an unprecedented threated in 2024”?

From NBC News (i.e., Comcast Corp. and “defense” contractor General Electric):

Disinformation poses an unprecedented threat in 2024 — and the U.S. is less ready than ever

January 18, 2024

Disinformation poses an unprecedented threat to democracy in the United States in 2024, according to researchers, technologists and political scientists.

As the presidential election approaches, experts warn that a convergence of events at home and abroad, on traditional and social media — and amid an environment of rising authoritarianism, deep distrust, and political and social unrest — makes the dangers from propaganda, falsehoods and conspiracy theories more dire than ever.

The U.S. presidential election comes during a historic year, with billions of people voting in other elections in more than 50 countries, including in Europe, India, Mexico and South Africa. And it comes at a time of ideal circumstances for disinformation and the people who spread it.

An increasing number of voters have proven susceptible to disinformation from former President Donald Trump and his allies; artificial intelligence technology is ubiquitous; social media companies have slashed efforts to rein in misinformation on their platforms; and attacks on the work and reputation of academics tracking disinformation have chilled research.

The globalists are doubling down against “disinformation,” because that word, as they use it, means the opposite of what they say it is. What has their hair on fire is not “disinformation,” but the truth that they’ve been struggling to black out for the last four years—which is another way of saying that they’re worried above all about the ever-growing resistance to their murderous agenda.

One sign of the resistance:

Vaccination Rates in The US Could Be Close to a Dangerous Tipping Point

January 16, 2024

Experts from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US are warning that the country is close to a vaccination tipping point: a point where there aren't enough vaccinated people to protect the unvaccinated [sic!], leading to deaths that would otherwise have been prevented.

Another, related sign of the resistance (noted not by “our free press,” but on Substack):

Public Has Lost Trust in Scientific Manuscripts from Vaccinated Authors or Institutions that Promote or Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination

Hundreds of US military officers demand “accountability” for the DoD’s “criminal activity” around “the virus” and the “vaccination” mandates—news also blacked out by “our free press,” but reported on Substack.

Military Officers Seek Accountability

Florida’s Attorney General, Joseph A. Ladapo, is “calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 ‘vaccines’”—news blacked out by “our free press,” but reported on Substack:

States are joining Texas, in resistance to the vast influx of “migrants” at the southern border—an operation detrimental to the civic, economic and political well-being of We the People, all across the board (and yet reported not by “our free press,” but on Substack, and by InfoWars):

Update – VA, FL, SD Governors Join Oklahoma Supporting Lone Star State in Border Standoff with Feds

January 24, 2024

One judicial stroke of justice for a mask-refuser:

Judge Reinstates Nebraska Teacher Who Was Fired for Refusing to Wear Mask During COVID

January 6, 2024

A Nebraska school board member who was removed from her seat in 2021 for refusing to wear a mask during COVID has been reinstated in the new year.

Following a two-day trial in August 2023, Kearney County District Judge Morgan Farquhar last week ordered that Katherine Sinsel be reinstated to the Minden School Board while her replacement, Darcie Reed, be removed. The order took effect this week.

Over two-thirds of the German people support the farmers’ protest in their country (as reported on Substack, not by “our free press”):

GERMANY

The German people also don’t want any further “vaccinations”:

Snowy Open Thread: Expiring Unwanted Expensive Covid Vaccine Edition

December 2, 2024

Today, southern Bavaria is covered in snow. No trains are running, the Munich airport is closed, many shops have not opened, and children are enjoying fierce snowball fights before the offices of the plague chronicle. The trees bend under the weight of their white blankets; one of them (thankfully not very big) leans gently against my house. Early this morning, our eager snow clearers were hard at work with their miniature shovelling machines, but they seem to have given up, so it is hard even to walk anywhere. I had big plans for a weekend in the city, accompanied perhaps by a brief post with photographs of the Christmas markets, but they are closed and it is impossible to travel. For the moment I will enjoy a glass of red wine and wait for the press to explain to me how this all due to global warming.

In the meantime, I offer you choice extracts from Die Zeit, where reporters have just noticed, as they periodically do, that our government has wasted billions of Euros on unneeded vaccine doses, which will now have to be binned because nobody wants them….

As he’s reported on his Substack (while “our free press” hasn’t mentioned it), C.J. Hopkins has now been acquitted, by a German court, of the idiotic charge that he spread “Nazi propaganda,” which is—as usual—the opposite of what he did:

One third of British teens have seen the light about the propaganda over “over change”:

UNITED KINGDOM

Third of UK teenagers believe climate change exaggerated, report shows

YouTube criticised for amplifying lies [sic] about the climate with disinformation videos watched by young people

January 16, 2024

