UNITED STATES

Driver speaks about medical emergency after crash injures Franklin Co. family

April 26, 2024

Franklin County, Va. – Joshua Wright [32] doesn’t remember much about the crash that sent a Franklin County family to the hospital Tuesday night. From his hospital bed on Friday, Wright talked to 10 News about what happened that tragic evening when he was behind the wheel. “I was mowing the yard. I got done mowing at my dad’s and so I decided to go to Dollar General and get some snacks,” said Wright. “My mentor, he called me and I put him on the phone. And we were talking and I said, you know, I’m going to have to pull over, I’m getting a little lightheaded.” Wright said he felt a pain under his left rib cage, but attributed it to a kidney stone. Wright said at that point he had trouble with his vision. “And then I got this foul odor like fingernail polish remover in my nose. So I told him I needed to get off the phone. I’d hate to guess, but it was seconds and I was out,” said Wright. Wright said his phone log shows he made a call to 911 for his medical emergency at 8:48 p.m., three minutes before the crash. When Wright regained consciousness, he said he turned around and saw that the car had gone through the house. ”I heard screaming. I originally went the wrong way, then I crawled up around the house. I heard the man saying ‘Where’s the baby?’” recalled Wright. “Hearing those babies’ screams, I’m never gonna get that sound out of my head. It’s the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m just bruised up. That’s what hurts the most,” said Wright. Doctors said Wright had a seizure. “With the smell in my nose and everything, they’ve come to the conclusion that it was epilepsy. And they’ve started me on a few medications which have helped.”



Here’s a list of the residents’ conditions as of Wednesday afternoon, according to VSP:

28-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries

69-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries

8-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries

8-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries

2-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries

The driver of the Mustang, a 32-year-old man, was injured as well and was transported to a hospital.

Driver that slammed SUV into woman's Lauderhill home suffered medical emergency: Police

April 22, 2024

The driver of an SUV that slammed into a woman's Lauderhill [FL] home Sunday evening suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police confirmed to NBC6. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on NW 16th Street in Lauderhill. The homeowner, Mary Jackson, described the scary moments a silver SUV plowed into her home and burst into flames. “We ran outside to see what was going on, and it was a car in front of the house on fire,” Jackson said. “Then we look, and there’s a big hole in the wall in our house.” She said she called 911. When crews got there, they pulled the driver out. According to Lauderhill Police, the preliminary investigation found that the driver, an elderly woman, suffered a medical emergency while she was driving. Police said she lost control of the vehicle, and it collided with the home. After the crash, she was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson said the SUV crashed into the closet inside her bedroom. “Everything came flying, all the cement,” she said. Jackson said in the 50 years she’s been living there, nothing like this has ever happened.

Police assist driver after traffic crash in Santa Cruz

April 26, 2024

Santa Cruz, CA - First responders gently load a motorist onto a gurney Friday morning. The driver had been suffering a medical emergency and crashed Friday on Mission Street near Green Street after reportedly careening back and forth across streets leading from the Eastside. A concerned citizen began following the swerving vehicle and called in a report to police around 11:17 a.m. with initial concerns that the driver may have been operating under the influence. Santa Cruz police reported no citations or arrests in the incident.

Glendale student parks bus safely, driver had medical emergency

April 25, 2024

Glendale, Wis. - A Glen Hills Middle School student came to the rescue on Wednesday night after his bus driver passed out behind the wheel. In a statement to families, the Glendale-River Hills School District said the bus driver experienced a medical emergency and temporarily lost consciousness – causing the bus to begin to veer into oncoming traffic. That's when Acie Holland, an eighth grader, sprung into action. The school district said Holland rushed to get the bus driver's foot off the gas and applied the brakes, safely bringing the bus to a stop. He then called 911 and made sure the younger students were OK, telling them to contact their parents. The driver regained consciousness and called Riteway dispatch, which sent a safety team and alternate bus driver to finish the route.

No age reported.

Plainview Rural Cemetery damage allegedly caused by driver’s medical emergency

April 24, 2024

Lysander, N.Y. — Charles Bratt is the Plainville Rural Cemetery Association president. He also has multiple relatives laid to rest here which made the news even harder to take. “You think some of the bigger cemeteries in Syracuse have had some vandalisms,” he said. “You don’t think something like this would happen to a cemetery like this.” He says it happened sometime Saturday afternoon, April 20. “We thought it was a vandalism, but then I received information this morning that supposedly the person who did this had a medical condition, and then he was taken to the hospital,” Bratt said. Though it doesn’t appear intentional, 16 headstones were knocked over or destroyed. A wrought-iron fence has stood at the cemetery for over 100 years. It was flattened by vehicle.

Driver experiences medical emergency, swerves into crash scene on Highway 36

April 24, 2024

Roseville, Minn. — Authorities say a Minnesota state trooper was responding to a minor crash in Roseville Wednesday evening when another car swerved over the median and into the original crash. A trooper was at the scene of a crash on eastbound Highway 36 at Snelling Avenue around 6 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle driving erratically coming up behind them, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicle, a Ford Escape driven by a 35-year-old woman, then struck both vehicles involved in the original crash. No one involved in the crash reported any injuries, the state patrol says, though the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital due to a "suspected medical issue."

Man hospitalized after crashing into utility pole on Oleander Drive

April 20, 2024

Wilmington, N.C. - One man was hospitalized after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a utility pole on Oleander Drive. That utility pole then fell into the street. Duke Energy was on the scene and said no one’s power was impacted by the crash into the pole. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

BRAZIL

School Van with 15 students falls into ravine in Nova Lima and leaves injured

April 19, 2024

A school van with 15 students between 12 and 14 years old, fell into a ravine late on Friday morning (19th), in the Quintas de Nova Lima neighborhood. The accident happened about 30 yards from the school. Despite the scare, all the students had only minor injuries. The driver had a sudden illness after the incident and was taken to the nearest hospital by paramedics. According to the Fire Department, she was in a state of shock and was very emotionally shaken.

GERMANY

Coach carrying 75 students overturns on highway: eight teenagers injured

April 21, 2024

It should have been a school trip to London. But instead of seeing the sights of the British capital, eight students have to spend the next few days in the hospital. The coach with a total of 75 people on board – three school classes from Marburg and their carers – suddenly veered off the road at about 6.30 am on the A45 motorway in the direction of Dortmund for a previously unclear cause and overturned on the driver's side.

DENMARK

Car crashes through supermarket window

April 22, 2024

A car crashed through the window of the Netto store on Nyborgvej at noon on Wednesday, and stopped after the dramatic entrance next to checkout lines 1 and 2 in the store. On the way, the car also damaged an electrical cabinet, so the light rail was briefly out of service. However, no one was injured in the unusual solo accident, which happened during the supermarket's opening hours, according to Mads Boel from the Funen Police. The store has however been exposed to major damage, and will probably remain closed for a few days, as much of the electronics around the cash registers have been destroyed, says Sebastian Vinther, regional manager of Netto on Funen and Southern Jutland. “But that is not our focus right now. We focus on staff, customers and a driver who has experienced something very violent,” he says.'

ITALY

Car crashes into a wall, driver rescued by ambulance

April 26, 2024

A man of around 60 years of age is in serious condition after he ended up with his car against the wall of a building during an independent exit from the road. This is what happened around 10.30 today, Friday, in Meldola, in via Giordano Bruno. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The 118 helicopter was brought to the scene to transport the driver of the car to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. Given the dynamics of the accident, it is hypothesized that a sudden illness that struck the man driving may have caused the man to go off the road. The impact, given the limited damage reported to the car, occurred at moderate speed. The motorist, in a confused state, was rescued by 118 personnel and by a fire brigade team that arrived from Forlì to help free him from the vehicle.

Man falls ill while driving, stops in middle of road

April 19, 2024

A sudden illness struck a motorist while he was traveling along State Road 16 in San Benedetto. It all happened right at the Concordia Theatre, near Largo Mazzini, while the man was traveling south. The driver suddenly felt unwell which almost made him lose consciousness. The car stopped abruptly in the middle of the road. His inability to restart required the timely intervention of those nearby. Fortunately, passers-by and other motorists quickly rushed to help the man in difficulty. With the help of some present, it was possible to secure the area and guarantee assistance to the unfortunate victim until official help arrived. 118 was immediately alerted to the critical situation, considering that the man also had obvious difficulties in moving independently. Coordinated interventions followed one another at the site of the accident: first the arrival of the Green Cross ambulance of San Benedetto, followed by the hospital's Potes medical team.

NEW ZEALAND

Truck crashes through Octagon

April 20, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - A truck crashed through the Octagon yesterday morning, leaving one person injured and a trail of destruction in the central city. Police say they were called to the scene shortly after 7.30 am. The Pioneer Energy truck, which was carrying a load of woodchips, appeared to have been travelling down Stuart St before missing the turn into the Octagon, narrowly skirting the Robbie Burns statue. It then continued off the raised area around the statue and across the grassed area before hitting a tree, knocking the roof off the truck's bed. It finally came to a stop after hitting the covered walkway in the lower part of the Octagon, leaving woodchips and debris in its wake. At least nine police were at the scene, along with 2 fire trucks and an ambulance. One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Police said the driver had possibly suffered a medical event.

