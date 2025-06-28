That COVID “vaccination,” far from “keeping people safe,” has killed or crippled them (us) in awful numbers, all around the world, is (as faithful readers of this Substack know) a fact that we’ve been working hard, these past three years, to get across as vividly as possible, since it’s been completely blacked out by the government (federal, state and municipal), nearly all of “our free press” and most of what we call the medical profession.

We make this weekly effort not by spotlighting the grim statistics of mortality and injury—crucial information, certainly, but in itself far too abstract to move the needle (so to speak). While we do often post such numbers, our primary purpose is to show that they are not just numbers, but an ever-growing multitude of other people—babies included—whose names and faces, and survivors, give us a uniquely harrowing sense of “those we’ve lost,” even though the daily toll is vastly greater than our compilations, even at their longest, can convey. In short, our work here is a necessary illustration of the staggering losses dryly noted in the (honest) scientific studies of what COVID “vaccination” really does, is doing, and will keep on doing for some time.

Thus we’ve shed some urgent light on “vaccination” as a sure destroyer of countless individual minds and bodies—a bioweapon crafted to pick us off one at a time, with months, or years, between injection and collapse, the “vaccinated” either dropping dead (for no given reason) or falling gravely ill. That delay, and the criminal assurances of “safety” and “effectiveness” (after the global terror of “the pandemic”) have made this unprecedented mass annihilation quite invisible to most of us, and, therefore, as many have observed, a perfect crime.

And yet, horrendous though it is, that’s not the least of it, nor the worst of it; for “vaccination” doesn’t merely kill us one by one, nor does it ravage just the body and/or mind. No less catastrophic, if not more so, is the dire impact of “vaccination” on the soul—that is, the moral sense, whereby we live together, in observance of the Golden Rule. That effect, on whole societies, or all society, has been far more spectacular than the countless isolated deaths and illnesses induced by “vaccination”; and yet, blatant, and bizarre—indeed, grotesque—though it may be, that larger impact also is peculiarly invisible, since, just like all the individual “adverse events” post-“vaccination,” the larger social/civic impact of the jab is something most of us don’t want to see, although it’s obvious, and all around us, every day; and the longer it goes on, the less we’re able to perceive it.

First, here are two recent studies, one in the U.S. and one in Italy, evidencing this disastrous larger impact of “vaccination”:

Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Alarming’ Surge in Violent Behavior, Homicidal Ideation

April 15, 2025

An “alarming” new study has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” triggered serious neuropsychiatric conditions, causing suicidal thoughts, violent behavior, and homicidal ideation to skyrocket.

The study also found massive surges in brain injury, cerebral hemorrhage, brain clots, and dementia among those who received the injections.

In total, the study identifies 86 serious neuropsychiatric safety signals linked to Covid shots.

Link

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Personality Changes’: ‘Pineal Gland Was Completely Destroyed’

April 21, 2025

A world-renowned Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes.”

The pathologist’s discovery was revealed by Fabio Zoffi, the founder of Zero Spike.

Zero Spike is an organization researching the toxicity and detoxification of spike proteins, as found in mRNA “vaccines.”

Zoffi described an Italian pathologist’s discovery showing spike proteins damage the pineal gland.

The pineal gland is a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood, and hormones.

Link

Now, let’s look at some of the apparent evidence that this is really happening, incessantly and all around the world.

“Altercations”

You would have to have your eyes wide shut not to see that people have been barbarously misbehaving since they started getting jabbed (though other factors also are at play, as we will note in more detail). This recent scene is just the latest (and among the most shocking) of such incidents: