Those blinded by the COVID propaganda can’t put two and two together, even when it’s happening right before their eyes. This blindness is due partly to the “politics” through which they view the world, and partly to their inability to face the awful truth about the shots they couldn’t wait to get (and that over 30 million Americans are still getting).

What, if anything, can finally wake them up? If this can’t do it, maybe nothing can.

Medical Experts Declare President Trump Too Unstable to Remain in Office, Cite Nuclear Weapons Risks

May 5, 2026

by IPPNW

On April 30, 2026, a group of 36 leading physicians and other doctors with expertise in mental health issued a statement calling for President Donald J. Trump’s immediate, lawful removal from office for medical reasons. His mental instability, coupled with his sole, unchecked authority to launch nuclear weapons, makes him a clear and present danger to the safety of all Americans, they declared. The U.S. Senate offices of Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jack Reed (D-RI) entered the experts’ statement into the Congressional Record, Vol. 172, No. 76.

Read the statement in full here and below.

Medical Concerns about President Donald J. Trump and His Fitness for Office

The following is not a political statement. It is a medical one, made by individuals holding both conservative and liberal ideologies, identifying as both Republicans and Democrats, from different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and religions.

We are a group of neurologists, forensic psychiatrists, general psychiatrists, and other physicians, along with other mental health professionals, experienced in the diagnosis of cognitive disorders and in evaluating dangerousness to self and others. Among us are professionals whom the courts and criminal justice system regularly turn to for our expert opinion in these matters. We are also consulted by governments in matters related to national security and the psychological profiles of world leaders. Prior to the presidential election in the Fall of 2024, a statement assessing Donald J. Trump’s mental fitness for the presidency was issued. At that time, serious signs of cognitive decline were identified, and in our expert opinion, these signs warranted disqualification from office.

It is our professional opinion, based on previous and ongoing assessments, that Donald Trump’s mental state since our 2024 statement has deteriorated even further. In keeping with our professional ethics, and for those of us who are physicians, with the Declaration of Geneva—the successor to the Hippocratic Oath that binds us to the humanitarian principles of medicine since the Nuremberg trials—we are compelled to warn of a President of the United States who is increasingly a danger to the public.

We do not take our statement, and the responsibility that comes with making it, lightly.

The President was not examined face to face, and he is not a patient of any member of our group. Rendering a formal diagnosis in this case is not our role. We have closely followed his behavior and his statements over the past year.

For the “objectively observable signs of serious medical concern,” go here:

https://peaceandhealthblog.com/2026/05/05/medical-experts-declare-president-trump-too-unstable-to-remain-in-office-cite-nuclear-weapons-risks/

July 17, 2025

President Donald Trump underwent medical testing after he had been seen with deep bruises on his hand and swollen legs in recent days, and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

Leavitt said Trump noted “mild swelling in his lower legs,” which prompted the White House medical team to evaluate him. They concluded that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency -- a condition in which there isn’t adequate blood flow in the veins in the legs. This can cause the blood to pool, causing swelling in the lower legs.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: Donald Trump is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He and his wife, Melania Trump, privately received their doses in January 2021 while he was still in office, though they did not publicly disclose this until March 2021. Trump has specifically stated that he received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Booster #1, December, 2021:

Booster #2, October, 2025:

Trump Admits He Got Jabbed With Multiple Vaccines That His Allies Say Are Poison

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

https://futurism.com/future-society/trump-vaccinated-rfk

May 27, 2026

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Department of Justice last month, according to a report. Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering.

Axios disclosed the health update while reporting that Bondi has been appointed by President Donald Trump to an advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence policy.

Researcher’s note: On June 1, 2021, Bondi told Fox News, “I have been vaccinated [sic], that was my choice.” https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=481463896413837

May 22, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard is stepping away to be with her husband. The Director of National Intelligence, 45, announced her resignationFriday, May 22, 2026, in a letter to President Donald Trump that she posted to social media. Effective June 30, she will step down from her role to care for her husband, Abraham Williams.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Gabbard wrote in the letter. “He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.” She added: “I must step away from public service to be by his side.”

Williams, a Hawaii-based cinematographer and surfer, volunteered as a photographer on Gabbard’s 2012 congressional campaign for Hawaii’s 2nd District seat, shooting many of the images that helped introduce her to voters.

The two met in person after she won the race. He is seven years younger than Gabbard and has continued to work in cinematography throughout her political career.

Gabbard, a former U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii who ran for president in 2020, had served as Director of National Intelligence for 15 months at the time of Friday’s letter. Her resignation takes effect June 30, 2026, after which she said she will focus on supporting Abraham through his treatment.

Researcher’s note: Abraham Williams has not publicly commented about the COVID “vaccines,” but in December 2021, Tulsi Gabbard expressed her intention to get “vaccinated” after the elderly were able to, saying, “I had planned to get the vaccine [sic] but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can.”

March 16, 2026

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will continue working during her treatment, retaining her place as one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides during a period of political turbulence. Wiles, 68, announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed over the previous week.

In a social media post, Trump described Wiles as “one of the strongest people I know” and said her prognosis is “excellent.” “During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “She will soon be better than ever!”

It comes as the Republican president confronts mounting challenges on global and national fronts, from the war in Iran and soaring oil prices to this fall’s midterm elections and Americans’ concerns over affordability.

Wiles is a longtime Trump ally who rose from his campaign co-chair to his closest adviser and counsel. She spent decades as a lobbyist and political operative in Florida and led his 2016 effort in the state.

Researcher’s note - Wiles is a close friend of Big Pharma, having worked for Ballard Partners and Mercury Public Affairs, lobbyists whose clients include pesticide manufacturers, GAVI (The Vaccine Alliance), and Pfizer. She is known as a major obstacle to the substantive changes RFK, Jr wants to make at HHS: https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/when-rfk-jr-was-put-in-chargeof-hhs?utm_source=publication-search

May 20, 2026

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and mother of five, announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Trump posted on Instagram Wednesday. She said she underwent a medical procedure earlier this week and asked for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

Vanessa Trump and the eldest son of President Donald Trump divorced in 2018 after twelve years of marriage. The two have five children together, including Kai Trump, 19, who boasts a large following on social media and is often seen with her grandfather at the White House.

November 20, 2025

Former President Joe Biden has sparked dementia fears after he appeared “confused” at ex-Vice President Dick Cheney‘s funeral in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal. Biden spent his 83rd birthday attending the prominent Republican’s funeral on Thursday, November 20. The ex-president, who is currently battling cancer, stiffly walked into the National Cathedral holding his wife Jill’s hand as she led him to their seats.

Instead of following the former first lady down their row, Biden shuffled past her and greeted a row of guests seated behind them, including Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao. After exchanging handshakes and pleasantries, Biden returned to Jill and extended a hand to his former Vice President Kamala Harris, as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, filed in next to him.

Viewers took to social media to call out how disoriented Biden appeared before the service started. A critic on X remarked he looked “around like a lost, demented fool trying to figure out how to sit in his chair.” Others cruelly mocked Biden “might think it’s his funeral,” while others claimed he “didn’t know where he is.”

“Am I in the casket, or do I sit here? – Joe Biden,” wrote an X user as another said, “Biden looks like he is about to clobber someone or smelling something?”

June 1, 2026

Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is sharing a health update following her husband, former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. Jill, 74, spoke about Joe’s current condition during an appearance on the Today show on Monday, June 1. In May 2025, the Bidens shared that Joe, 83, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

“You know, he’s doing OK,” Jill told the show’s co-host Craig Melvin. “Craig, you’ve been through this with your brother, you know how tough it is. And I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing, because that can be cured, but the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story.”

Ultimately, Jill said of her husband, “I think Joe will live with cancer till the rest of his life.”

January 11, 2023

US First Lady Jill Biden has undergone surgery to remove two cancerous skin lesions, the president’s doctor has said. Both were consistent with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, Dr Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo on Wednesday. All cancerous tissue was fully removed from the lesions in a procedure known as Mohs surgery, it said. Mrs Biden is “in good spirits and is feeling well”, Dr O’Connor said.

Following a routine skin cancer screening earlier this month, doctors recommended that a small lesion above Mrs Biden’s right eye should be excised out of “an abundance of caution”. The Wednesday morning procedure confirmed the lesion was basal cell carcinoma (BCC). A second lesion, on the first lady’s left eyelid, and a third lesion, on the left side of her chest, were also excised. The latter had an appearance consistent with potential BCC.

Oct 16, 2021

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.

“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” according to a joint statement Thursday evening from Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the kind of antibiotic needed to treat Clinton’s type of infection has to be administered via IV and not orally, which is why he’s remaining in the hospital.

Clinton, who was in California for a private event for his foundation, had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday and was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Hillary Clinton went to the event on Thursday evening to “represent both of them” and then went to the hospital to be with the former President, a Clinton spokesman told CNN.

Researcher’s note – In March of 2021, Bill Clinton joined former presidents Carter, Obama, and George W. Bush in a video promoting COVID vaccination [sic]. In December of 2022, Bill Clinton confirmed that he was vaccinated [sic] and boosted. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/11/watch-obama-bush-clinton-and-carter-team-up-for-coronavirus-vaccine-promotion/?utm_source=chatgpt.com https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bill-clinton-covid-former-president-says-mild-case-thanks-to-vaccine/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Dec 29, 2022

Savage, Md. — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who rose to national prominence through his work on the Jan. 6 committee and as House Democrats twice impeached former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday he’s going through his own personal trial: He’s battling cancer. The Democrat representing Maryland’s 8th District announced a series of tests found he has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, but that his prognosis is good.

Raskin said he’s about to begin four months of treatment and he intends to keep working throughout. Dr. Aaron Rapoport, an oncologist who is the director of transplant and cellular therapy at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, said this type of cancer needs to be treated right away.

“Those aggressive, diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, which is what Congressman Raskin has and also what the governor had, those are on the more aggressive side of the spectrum and do require urgent treatment,” Rapoport said. Even so, of the roughly 50,000 new cases in the U.S. each year, response to treatment can be good.

“The likelihood of achieving a complete response with initial treatment is well above 80%, even for aggressive lymphoma. And, the majority of patients who have a complete response stay in remission long term,” Rapoport said.

In his statement, Raskin said: “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.”

Raskin’s work in Congress now includes a big, new role as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. He was sworn into his third term at the start of the 117th Congress in 2021.

Researcher’s note – Rep Raskin strongly promoted the COVID “vaccines,” saying he felt “reborn” after getting the shot. And he was boosted, as he confirmed in a statement on March 1, 2022. https://raskin.house.gov/2020/12/raskin-i-felt-reborn-after-getting-covid-vaccine?utm_source=chatgpt.com Raskin Statement on Breakthrough Case of COVID-19 | Press Releases | Congressman Jamie Raskin Also, Rep. Raskin opposed to investigating “vaccine” injuries, calling a proposed Florida grand jury an “Orwellian” development: https://www.yahoo.com/news/de-santis-blasted-for-orwellian-vaccine-investigation-142726510.html

Nov 13, 2025

Harrisburg, Pa. — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman had what his office says was a “ventricular fibrillation flare-up“ that caused him to feel light-headed and fall during an early morning walk Thursday. Fetterman was doing well and hospitalized in Pittsburgh, his office said. He sustained minor injuries to his face and was under “routine observation” at the hospital while doctors fine-tune his medication regimen, his office said.

Ventricular fibrillation is the most serious form of abnormal heartbeat and can lead to cardiac arrest — when the heart suddenly stops beating — and sudden cardiac death, according to the American Heart Association.

Ventricular fibrillation occurs in the heart’s lower chambers, and the heart association says its causes include cardiomyopathy, which Fetterman was diagnosed with in 2022. Cardiomyopathy can impede blood flow and potentially cause heartbeats so irregular they can be fatal.

Fetterman, 56, disclosed that he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and another type of abnormal heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, after he suffered a stroke on the 2022 campaign trail. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a blood clot triggered by atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, which affects the heart’s upper chambers. Fetterman underwent surgery after the stroke to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage the condition.

The lingering effects of his stroke include diminished auditory processing speed, called auditory processing disorder, which makes it harder to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

Weeks after joining the Senate in 2023, Fetterman checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression. He was released six weeks later and has since urged people who are depressed to get professional help. Post-stroke depression is common and treatable through medication and talk therapy, doctors say.

Researcher’s note – Fetterman consistently encouraged COVID “vaccination.” He said in May 2021, while Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, “I myself and the governor both got our second shots about a week ago and the vaccination [sic] continues to go at a very strong clip here in Pennsylvania.” Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman Says He’s Encourages By Vaccination Rates - CBS Pittsburgh

September 12, 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she has been diagnosed with skin cancer and is scheduled to undergo a removal procedure this week. The governor told reporters her doctor discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose during a routine checkup a few weeks ago, describing it as a “tiny, tiny speck on my nose.” Hochul, 66, said she is set to have a removal procedure on Friday morning. Hochul urged people to get regular medical checkups.

Researcher’s note – Governor Hochul was “vaccinated,” boosted, and an extreme COVID “vaccine” proponent. She defended, continued, and expanded the mandates begun under Governor Andrew Cuomo, even trying to eliminate the religious exemption for healthcare worker mandates. In September 2021, speaking at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, Hochul famously said that the “vaccine” was “from God to us”, that the unvaccinated were “not listening to God”, and asked the congregation to promote the “vaccine,” saying, “I need you to be my apostles”.

March 13, 2025

Washington — Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona died Thursday morning after “a long and brave battle” against cancer, according to his office. “He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments,” his office said in a statement.

Grijalva, who was 77, announced in April that he had cancer after seeking medical treatment for a persistent cough, which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. He said his diagnosis has been “difficult to process.” In July, Grijalva said he had finished his cancer treatment “for now” and was working to regain his physical strength so that he could return to work in Washington, D.C.

The longtime congressman, who has served in Congress since 2003, has been absent for votes all of this year. “Serving Southern Arizona was the honor of Raúl M. Grijalva’s life,” his office said.

He is the second Democratic House member to die this month. Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas died in early March, weeks after taking office.

Researcher’s note – Rep. Grijalva was “vaccinated,” boosted, and encouraged “vaccination” and “access” to the shots. In January 2022 he said, “I am vaccinated [sic], boosted. I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations [sic], booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.” And more: Congressman Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

March 6, 2025

Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, died Wednesday at 70 after suffering a medical emergency. Turner was elected to Congress in November after serving two terms as the mayor of Houston beginning in 2015. He also previously served in the Texas House of Representatives for 27 years.

Turner’s office has not shared the exact cause of his death, but noted in a statement he “died peacefully” on March 5. The previous day, a Democratic lawmaker saw Turner near the Capitol building and said it appeared Turner was having a medical emergency. He was then assisted by Capitol police, NBC News reported.

Later on March 4, Turner attended President Trump’s joint address to Congress. During this event, Turner “was taken to a hospital and later released,” the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from Turner’s family.

The AP also reported that according to Turner’s family, the lawmaker died “at his home from enduring health complications” at 5:45 am on Wednesday. Turner was active at work until just before his passing. On the evening of March 4, he posted a video to his official X account introducing his guest for Trump’s joint address: Angela Hernandez, a constituent from his Congressional district advocating for her daughter, who has a rare genetic disorder.

Turner revealed in November 2022 that he had undergone treatment for bone cancer earlier that year. Turner said he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma after a tumor was discovered growing in his jaw. He said the affected part of his jaw was removed and replaced with bone from his right leg, according to the Texas Tribune.

Turner kept his cancer diagnosis private from his colleagues and even close family, and continued to work while undergoing a course of radiation treatment. According to the Texas Tribune, his doctors “would chastise Turner after seeing him on TV on days he was undergoing treatment.”

Osteosarcoma is a type of cancer that may grow in bones, cartilage or muscle. It commonly affects long bones, such as arm or leg bones, but it can also develop in the jaw, pelvis, skull, or soft tissues, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In 2022, Turner told the Texas Tribune he was “cancer-free.”

Researcher’s note – Turner was “vaccinated” and boosted. As mayor of Houston, TX, Turner strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination.” On January 4th, 2021, at a media event where city workers and officials - including Turner - received their shots, Turner said, “I want everyone to know, especially people of color in this diverse community, that this is not the Tuskegee Project [sic]. This is not the time for people of color to stay away from the vaccine [sic].” Link

Feb. 1, 2022

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue, according to his chief of staff.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, said the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation. “Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” the statement released Tuesday said. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

His office added that Luján is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery. It was initially unclear when Lujan would return to the Senate and what impact his absence would have. The surgery Luján underwent is a decompressive craniectomy, which temporarily removes a piece of the skull to allow a swelling brain room to expand.

Researcher’s note – Senator Lujan was a strong supporter of COVID “vaccination,” and critical of information that diverged from the official narrative. In April 2021, he led a Senate Subcommittee hearing called “Shot of Truth: Communicating Trusted Vaccine [sic] Information.” Link

December 27, 2023

Tipton, Ind. — Tom Dolezal, the mayor of Tipton, Indiana, is recovering after a recent heart attack. According to a statement posted on Dolezal’s Facebook page, he had a heart attack Christmas morning and underwent successful surgery. “He is currently recovering and is progressing well,” the statement said. Dolezal’s family has requested privacy while he recovers.

No age reported.

January 9, 2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was treated for prostate cancer, which was identified last month, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said in a statement, and complications from that procedure led to his hospitalization on New Year’s Day. The White House said President Biden was only informed that Austin had prostate cancer Tuesday morning.

The Walter Reed statement provided a timeline of the events that led to Austin’s hospitalization. “Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer which required treatment,” the statement said. “On December 22, 2023, after consultation with his medical team, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and underwent a minimally invasive surgical procedure called a prostatectomy to treat and cure prostate cancer.”

Austin was under general anesthesia during this procedure, which the White House was not aware of at the time. He recovered from his surgery and returned home the next morning, the statement said, adding: “His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent.”

But on Jan. 1, Austin was admitted to Walter Reed with complications from the Dec. 22 procedure, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip and leg pain. Initial evaluation revealed a urinary tract infection, the statement said. The following day, Austin was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he was found to have abdominal fluid collections that impaired the function of his small intestines, according to the statement.

“This resulted in the back up of his intestinal contents which was treated by placing a tube through his nose to drain his stomach. The abdominal fluid collections were drained by non-surgical drain placement,” the statement said. “He has progressed steadily throughout his stay. His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process. During this stay, Secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia.”

Kirby said Biden didn’t learn Austin was in the hospital until late Thursday, Jan. 4, shortly after Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and Zients learned about it. Austin remains in the hospital, though he has returned to his full duties.

Researcher’s note – Secretary Austin was “vaccinated,” and was an exceptionally strong “vaccine” pusher. In August 2021 he said, “I have determined that mandatory vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people.” He then mandated all military servicemembers to take the COVID “vaccine,” with no option to test – leading to increases in chronic illness, disabilities, and deaths within the military. Link

Oct 25, 2022

Ash Carter, who as defense secretary in the final two years of the Obama administration opened military combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68.

Carter died after suffering a heart attack on Monday evening, according a statement Tuesday from Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard University’s Kennedy School. Carter had served as director of the school’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

Before Carter was named the Defense Department secretary, he served in President Barack Obama’s administration as its top procurement officer and oversaw the department’s effort to speed more than 24,000 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles to Iraq and Afghanistan. At the time, thousands of U.S. troops were being maimed or killed by roadside bombs because there was not adequate protection in the vehicles they were operating. Carter frequently mentioned the rapid development and procurement of those vehicles as one of his proudest accomplishments.

Researcher’s note - Ash Carter was Director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs from 2017 until his death in 2022. The Belfer Center was instrumental in the COVID “vaccination” rollout, in various ways including research, and advising mayors and local leaders on messaging: https://www.belfercenter.org/event/call-arms-nyc-hh-covid-19-vaccine-experience?utm_source=copilot.com Also, from September 2021 until his passing, Carter was a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). PCAST supported broad “vaccination” distribution and booster development: Link

July 21, 2022

Kerry Donley, former Alexandria [VA] mayor and Living Legend, died on the evening of July 13 from an apparent heart attack. He was 66.

A longtime resident of the city, Donley was known for being an ardent and devoted community leader – he served multiple terms as Alexandria’s mayor and vice mayor – as well as a banker and a family man.

In the preceding hours before his death, Donley had been delivering Meals on Wheels to needy residents, and in the days and weeks prior to that he had gone on multiple long-distance bike rides. His sudden death came as a shock to many community members, who immediately began sharing memorials, condolences and love for Donley.

“I’m still, like a lot of people, not able to really comprehend something that no one saw coming,” David Speck, a former city councilor and close friend of Donley’s, said.

Speck has been working on writing a eulogy to explain just what it was that made Donley special. According to Speck, it came down to his sincere dedication to solving problems and hearing all sides.

Donley was first elected to City Council in 1988, garnering the most votes among candidates to become vice mayor in 1994. He was then elected mayor in 1996 and served two terms in that post before stepping down in 2003. Donley wasn’t done with politics yet, however, and ran again for City Council in 2009, for the second time receiving the most votes to become vice mayor, a post he held for one term.

He received a lifetime achievement award from Volunteer Alexandria in 2016 and was named to Carpenter’s Shelter Wall of Honor in 2015. In 2017, Donley was named an Alexandria Living Legend for his contributions and achievements.

December 30, 2025

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died shortly after announcing she had a terminal cancer diagnosis, the JFK Library Foundation said Tuesday.

Schlossberg, 35, wrote in an essay published by The New Yorker last month that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024, shortly after the birth of her second child. She underwent grueling treatment, including chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants and a clinical trial for a type of immunotherapy, but the cancer returned and she was eventually given a prognosis of one year to live, she wrote. Schlossberg was the second of Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and Edwin Schlossberg’s three children.

Tatiana Schlossberg published the essay announcing her diagnosis 62 years to the day after President Kennedy’s assassination. She wrote that she struggled with the impact of her diagnosis on her family.

She had a career as an environmental journalist and author. In 2020, her book “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have,” won the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Rachel Carson Environment Book Award. The judging panel said its readers “will find solace, humor and a route to feeling empowered with possibilities for positive change.”

Schlossberg said she had another project in mind before cancer derailed her plans. “My plan, had I not gotten sick, was to write a book about the oceans — their destruction, but also the possibilities they offer,” she wrote in her essay. “During treatment, I learned that one of my chemotherapy drugs, cytarabine, owes its existence to an ocean animal: a sponge that lives in the Caribbean Sea, Tectitethya crypta. This discovery was made by scientists at the University of California Berkeley, who first synthesized the drug in 1959, and who almost certainly relied on government funding, the very thing that Bobby” — her cousin, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — “has already cut.”