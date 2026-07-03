News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
4h

People with dementia have a better grip on reality than those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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HorizonD7
3h

The Hopkins psychiatrist claims about Trump sound extreme - "Donald Trump is the ‘sickest patient’ he has seen in four decades of practice . . ." If he had said "There is reason for some concern . . .", I would believe it. But . . . Trump is the worst ever!!

Johns Hopkins was very active promoting the whole Covid hoax. "The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019 . . . "

I think Johns Hopkins motives should be questioned.

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