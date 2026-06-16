A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

Vanessa Trump says she is beginning second stage of breast cancer treatment

June 13, 2026

Vanessa Trump said Saturday she is beginning the second stage of breast cancer treatment after spending the past four weeks recovering from surgery.

In an Instagram post, Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., said she was “grateful to be healing and moving forward.”

“Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle,” she said.

The 48-year-old mother of five first announced her breast cancer diagnosis in May, saying she was working closely with her medical team on a treatment plan.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/vanessa-trump-breast-cancer-update-rcna349948

June 4, 2026

Survivor star Ken McNickle has been diagnosed with cancer. On Monday, June 1, the 43-year-old - who was the season 33 runner-up of the reality competition series - posted a photo on Instagram of him sitting in the hospital, and shared his health news. In the caption, McNickle said that he contemplated not sharing his diagnosis publicly, but ultimately decided that it could help others. He also vowed to share more moving forward. Although McNickle didn’t provide any specifics about what type of cancer he has, he posted a follow-up video detailing some of the symptoms he experienced and the warning signs he ignored. “I waited almost a year until my skin was tearing open to get this checked. And had I gone in sooner it would have been a simple procedure, not a 3-inch hole in my chest,” he said. “I waited for almost three months seeing blood fill the stool every morning before getting it checked out and confirmed that my insides were tearing open. And I waited until that lump on my testes had grown to the size of the other two before getting it checked.”

June 6, 2026

Country music singer Ashley Cooke revealed that she has been diagnosed with Brugada syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening genetic heart rhythm condition. The 28-year-old artist shared the health news in a TikTok video following a year of major career success mixed with severe health updates. “It’s a genetic thing called Brugada syndrome,” said Cooke. “A lot of my family members have passed away unexpectedly, very healthy and very young, from it. So it’s very scary.” The singer detailed her ongoing medical management, noting that she underwent multiple electrocardiograms to secure the diagnosis. Cooke is currently collaborating with a cardiologist to gather additional information regarding her cardiac health.

June 2, 2026

Bill Cody [71], the longtime announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, is in need of some help. The Country Radio Hall of Famer was admitted to the ICU three weeks ago after being diagnosed with heart and kidney failure, according to his daughter, Hannah. WSM Radio, the radio home of the Grand Ole Opry, shared a message from Hannah on Instagram. She stated that her father’s only chance for survival is a heart and kidney transplant. Bill had passed all the necessary health tests to clear him for the transplant. But on Saturday night, his health took a turn for the worse. Doctors had to intubate Bill and place him on artificial life support. His heart’s strength has weakened severely, and he needs an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), a machine that pumps blood outside the body, adds oxygen, and returns it to the body, helping his lungs and heart function. Being on ECMO also carries risks for the Grand Ole Opry announcer. It increases the chance of stroke, blood clots, and possible infections. Despite these risks, staying on ECMO is necessary for Bill to qualify for a possible double transplant.

June 2, 2026

A week ago, John Kucko was looking forward to the wedding of his younger daughter, Caroline, 25. Two days later, like a bolt out of the blue, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. This week, he’ll undergo more tests at the University of Rochester [NY] Medical Center and sometime after that, surgery. The 61-year-old explained that early on May 26, after capturing images of “one of the most beautiful rainbows I’ve ever seen at Letchworth State Park, I left home for the Rochester area. And in the blink of an eye, my life changed.” While on I-390 North in Henrietta, Kucko had a seizure, which led to a crash. The single-car wreck left him with fractured ribs and a bruised left shoulder, but he was otherwise OK, and no bystanders were hurt, “Thank God,” he said. There was a brief moment when Kucko could feel himself helplessly going down an embankment. “I knew the windshield was cracking, and I was going down somewhere into a green area,” he said. “Then I faded out again. I did not feel hurt.” He has only a vague memory of being extricated from his car and no memory of being in the Strong Emergency Department.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: Link

June 7, 2026

On her Instagram story, [Olympic gymnast Simone] Biles [29] shared vague details about the experience, without recounting any specifics, with the background just being a photo of her hand. “I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” Biles wrote. “This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I’ve been in bed resting this week. I’ll explain sooner or later, but [shoutout] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.”

UNITED KINGDOM

June 2, 2026

The 67-year-old comedian had no prior symptoms before a friend encouraged him to get checked out. Bobby then had a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which helps check for the disease or an enlarged prostate. Appearing on Tuesday’s (02.06.26’s) episode of ITV’s This Morning, he told hosts Ben Shephard, 51, and Cat Deeley, 49, as well as 46-year-old resident doctor Zoe Williams: “My doctor told me mine was a bit swollen, so I had the PSA test, and it was 24, which wasn’t good at all.” A couple of days later, the “fantastic” National Health Service (NHS) got Bobby to have a biopsy to “check out where it is, and it was intermediate”. The EastEnders alum added: “So I said to the urologist, ‘Does this mean it’s terminal?’, because that’s the first thing you think of when you have cancer. “And he said, ‘No, you’ll be buying Christmas presents for many years to come.’” Bobby admitted the good news “made me cry” because it was “such a relief” to hear it was not terminal.

June 2, 2026

Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The former Liverpool player and manager, now 75, said he had shared a post on social media which had mistakenly included information about his diagnosis. In a subsequent post, he wrote: “As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.”

NORWAY

June 4, 2026

Mette-Marit [52} was spotted by Norwegian media as she entered the Rikshospitalet in the capital, Oslo, accompanied by Crown Prince Haakon. The couple was driven to the hospital by their daughter, Ingrid-Alexandra. In the early evening, images were captured of the Crown Princess leaving the hospital together with her husband and daughter. They had spent several hours there. The Palace has not issued an official statement regarding the matter. The images taken at the hospital sparked concern, as it has become apparent in recent days that Mette-Marit’s health has deteriorated. Both her husband, Haakon, and her daughter, Ingrid-Alexandra, returned unexpectedly early from abroad to be by her side. Haakon was in Japan for a four-day visit but cut the trip short by one day. “It is important to be with Mette. She is not doing well,” the Crown Prince said upon his unexpectedly early departure. “She has a progressive disease, and unfortunately, her condition has worsened.”

DENMARK

June 7, 2026

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen [34] suddenly collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine. Players from both teams gathered around him, and medical assistance arrived quickly. Initial reports indicate that he is conscious. Christian Eriksen previously suffered heart problems during a match five years ago, at the European Championship. “He is doing well, considering the circumstances,” the Danish Football Association stated.

ITALY

June 8, 2026

Medical check-ups for Jannik Sinner [24]. On the morning of Monday, June 8, the tennis player went to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for scheduled examinations, following the illness he suffered at Roland Garros. The world number one is expected to leave the San Raffaele facility (IRCCS) this evening, though he may return tomorrow to continue the check-ups. The new tests aim to clarify the situation regarding the malaise he experienced during the tournament in France--an episode that led to the Italian champion’s second-round elimination by Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The Italian player had suffered from heatstroke, causing vomiting and the onset of cramps; his Argentine opponent--who was trailing by two sets and down 5-–1 in the third-managed to stage a comeback and win the match in the fifth set. Earlier last week, Sinner had visited JMedical—a facility in Turin owned by Juventus--for tests. After his defeat in Paris, Sinner flew to Nice before returning to Monte Carlo. From there, he booked a room at the JHotel for two nights, deciding to undergo immediate testing to investigate the causes of his illness. Now comes the stop in Milan. The tennis player is in the Diamante Pavilion, known for having hosted several hospital stays for Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, including the final one prior to his death at the Milanese research hospital on June 12, 2023.

NIGERIA

June 6, 2026

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State, Doris Ogala [40], has been hospitalised after reportedly losing consciousness and being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, for urgent medical attention. Reports of Ogala’s sudden collapse surfaced on Friday, with claims that the actress lost consciousness and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment. Although details surrounding the exact cause of the incident were not immediately disclosed, the actress later confirmed that she had indeed suffered a health emergency. She also assured supporters that her condition had improved considerably following medical intervention. “I was rushed to FMC Umuahia. I lost consciousness. Glory to God, I am stabilised now,” she stated.

NEW ZEALAND

June 3, 2026

Auckland - A recent osteoarthritis diagnosis means Jennie Skulander, lead singer of Hamilton metal band Devilskin, has to be stricter about her health. Skulander has spent more than two decades fronting one of New Zealand’s most successful metal acts and it has started to take a toll, she tells RNZ’s Culture 101. “I’ve just been diagnosed with osteoarthritis of my jaw. So, I’ve got to do a few things differently now, well, actually, a lot of things differently now. It’s just trying to look after yourself. And it’s also, everything’s got to be down to a T. I’ve given up drinking a lot of alcohol, I’ve cut right down on caffeine, I’ve tried to make sure that sleep is my main priority.” It’s necessary to keep her pipes in working order, she says. “The more tired you are, the worse your voice is going to sound the next day.”

No age reported.

June 3, 2026

Auckland - A promising teenage rugby league player is determined to chase his NRL dream following a remarkable return to the field, just months after being diagnosed with two rare blood disorders and undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Last August, Noah Jensen’s life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), an ultra–rare blood disorder that destroys red blood cells – New Zealand has an estimated 22 cases – as well as aplastic anaemia, a condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells and which affects about 10 Kiwis each year. The conditions are closely linked bone marrow disorders. Approximately 50% of people who have aplastic anaemia have PNH and it typically affects people in their 30s and 40s, meaning Jensen was well below the average age of diagnosis. Following the diagnosis, his dream of playing in the NRL appeared to be slipping away amid the uncertainty and severity of his condition, with no guarantee he would ever return to the field. However, after spending months in hospital, undergoing intensive treatment and a bone marrow transplant, the 19-year-old made his comeback last month for the Point Chevalier Pirates reserve side, before earning a call–up to the club’s Fox Memorial Premiership team over King’s Birthday weekend. “There was a sense of accomplishment getting back on the field,” Jensen told the Herald. “I trained for eight weeks and it felt great being back out there.” While the NRL remains the long-term goal, Jensen plans to use the remainder of the Auckland club season to continue building his fitness and refining his game. He is targeting a return for the Warriors’ Jersey Flegg side pre-season, with the hope of being ready to play in 2027.