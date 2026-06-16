News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
8hEdited

Try fasting to treat and/prevent cancer.

The body, given no food, performs surgery on itself, and the surgery is more precise than any external scalpel because the body knows what to keep.

FASTING is the most paradigm-coherent fact in the entire cancer literature, and almost no patient diagnosed with cancer is ever told about it.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/fasting-the-foundation-of-cancer

The Body Is Its Own Surgeon

Herbert Shelton supervised more than thirty thousand fasts at his Natural Hygiene centers across four decades of clinical practice. What he documented across those decades has no place in conventional oncology and is therefore not discussed in oncology offices. When a person stops eating, the body selectively dismantles its own tissue, and it begins with the tissue it does not need. Fat reserves are consumed first. The body then begins to clear what it has been carrying without anatomical purpose: cysts, fibroids, tumors, arterial deposits, scar accumulations. Vital organs are protected until the very end. The body, given no food, performs surgery on itself, and the surgery is more precise than any external scalpel because the body knows what to keep.¹

The implications run in one direction. If the body, given no food, dissolves diseased tissue and protects healthy tissue, then the body is not the cause of its own disease but the agent of its own repair. What is needed is an intervention that creates the conditions under which that intelligence can operate, not one that overrides it. Fasting creates those conditions more completely than any other modality available.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
8h

Forgive me but I can’t resist doing this post.

Bill Cody [71], the longtime announcer at the Grand Ole Opry, is in need of some help. “Does anyone have a heart and a kidney they are not using?”

Liver donor from “Monty Python”

https://youtu.be/EqBNIh-Lx1c?is=doYvmnfayw5M7N3k

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