Chris Cuomo, who pushed covid jabs on CNN, admits Moderna vaccine destroyed his health

May 4, 2024

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was an advocate for the Covid mRNA vaccinations during the pandemic, encouraging his audience to get jabbed. Cuomo received two Moderna shots and felt so strongly about the vaccine rollout that he dedicated personal time to arguing with the unvaccinated on Twitter, accusing those who rejected the jabs of being “ignorant” and “scared.” Life comes at you fast. Fast forward three years and Cuomo has admitted he was injured by the Moderna mRNA vaccine and he is still suffering with the health consequences. While interviewing Nurse Practitioner Sean Barcavage who was featured in a New York Times article today about vaccine injuries, Cuomo called for a 9/11 style commission to answer questions about the vaccine rollout and why millions of people are suffering health consequences after mRNA injections. “We know vaccines can have side-effects,” said Cuomo. “But nobody is really talking about it because they are afraid of blame. They just want it to go away. People like Sean, and me, and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work and their lives and their feelings – you know, physically – are not going away.”

Latest season of Kardashians show reveals star's tumour diagnosis

May 9, 2024

Kris Jenner was diagnosed with a "little tumour" while shooting the new season of The Kardashians. The 68-year-old showbiz matriarch reveals news of her diagnosis to Kylie Jenner, her daughter, during an upcoming episode of the reality TV show. Kris shared: "I had my scan, they found a cyst and like a little tumour." However, no further details have been given about Kris' health scare, which was revealed in a trailer for season five of the reality TV series.



Admitting that he was 'getting drunk everyday' before the medical emergency, the 24-year-old rapper reveals that he 'died and came back alive' after suffering a seizure

May 10, 2024

YBN Nahmir claimed to have been brought back from the dead following a scary medical emergency. The Alabama rapper said he "died & came back to life" after suffering a seizure on Wednesday, May 8. The 24-year-old shared the shocking news of his health issue via social media. He first posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that showed him apparently being taken to ER during the medical emergency. Blaming his unhealthy lifestyle for his recent health issue, he admitted, "Been over working myself doing shows bac 2 bac.. getting drunk everyday." He then continued with the shocking detail, "Deada** died & came back alive this morning. I genuinely give a f**k about every single one of you! Thank you - Foe."

Singer Jeane Manson, victim of a heart attack, remains hospitalized in Lyon

May 9, 2024

The American artist Jeane Manson, who was the victim of “heart attack” after an appeal hearing in the defamation case between her and the daughter of actor Richard Berry, will remain hospitalized in Lyon, her manager said on Wednesday May 8. “Her vital prognosis is no longer in jeopardy. Everything was taken in time” she added to AFP, specifying that Jeane Manson “will remain hospitalized in Lyon for a few days”. The firefighters confirmed that she was taken into care at the courthouse on the evening of Tuesday, May 7 for “chest pain”. Her condition was “critical”, according to the artist’s agent.

Ave Maria Radio, EWTN personality Al Kresta announces liver cancer diagnosis

May 9, 2024

Ann Arbor, Michigan -- Longtime Detroit-area radio personality Al Kresta is seeking prayers following a diagnosis of liver cancer on May 3. Kresta, 73, host of "Kresta in the Afternoon" on Ave Maria Radio, was formerly a top-rated Christian talk radio host and Protestant pastor in the 1980s and '90s who converted to Catholicism. In 1997, Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan recruited Kresta to launch Ave Maria Communications, where Kresta serves as president and CEO in addition to his duties as a host, broadcaster, speaker and author. "In early April Al began to notice during his regular gym time working with his new prosthesis that he was growing significantly weak and his abdomen was swelling," a post on the website states. "After a month of tests on April 29th he was admitted to University of Michigan Hospital and on May 3rd he received the very difficult diagnosis of liver cancer."

GoFundMe launched for Detroit legend Rick Wilhite following neuropathy diagnosis

May 9, 2024

According to the GoFundMe page, Wilhite was diagnosed with the condition following an “unfortunate accident” which led to burns on his feet. “I'm currently recovering from my first round of treatment, including a surgical procedure," he explains. “My mobility is minimal, and I'm in substantial pain. But I'm grateful.” With the GoFundMe entitled: “Working My Way to Complete and Total Wellness” he cites, “medical expenses to day-to-day responsibilities” as reasons for the fundraiser, saying, “I have quite a road ahead of me, and I’m asking for your financial support.” Due to his diagnosis and continuing medical treatment, Wilhite has been forced to cancel his upcoming shows — with his residencies at bars Motor City Wine and Friends set to continue with “Special Guest DJs” to replace him for the foreseeable future.

Rock band cancels concert after 'medical emergency'

May 7, 2024

Boston rock band Dead Poet Society was forced to disappoint their Pennsylvania fans this week. On Monday, the band shared a statement on Instagram, explaining that they would be missing their show that night. "Unfortunately, due to medical emergency, the Philadelphia show has been canceled," the band wrote. "We are so sorry to have to do this. We will be in NJ on Thursday. Thank you for your understanding." At this time, the band has not provided any further details.



Pro wrestling legend details near-death experience

May 6, 2024

Ric Flair has always had a reputation for being a risktaker. Appearing on JAXXON PODCAST, the 75-year-old Flair discussed the 2022 tag team match he took part in during the main event of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville. And the 16-time world heavyweight champion revealed that he learned during a subsequent doctors visit that he had suffered a legitimate heart attack during the contest. “I trained (for my last match), I got in the best shape, ever since I was 20 years old, and then I had a heart attack during the match. I had a heart attack during the match,” Flair said, via POST Wrestling. “A lot of people didn’t (know). I didn’t know myself until about six months ago because I went and got a — I go to the heart doctor like every six months because I’ve got the pacemaker, right? And they put that on me when I was real sick, not because I had a problem with my heart, but because they couldn’t get over the fact that my heart rate was so low, but it was from all of those hour-long matches and all that cardio. “The guy takes me in and if you look at your heart like a round pie, there’s a piece of my heart right here, this big, it’s black, it’s gone. The guy said, ‘You’ve had a heart attack in the last two years.’ I said, ‘I never hurt.’ He said, ‘Have you passed out in the last two years?’ And during my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated.”

Susan G. Komen executive director diagnosed with breast cancer again

May 1, 2024

Milwaukee, WI - Her first diagnosis was 14 years ago. She fought it and beat it. Now, the Nikki Panico, the executive director of Susan G. Komen Wisconsin, has breast cancer again. "I thought it was dead scar tissue, infected scar tissue," Panico said. Panico said at first, she thought nothing of it – the irritated skin beneath her breast. She was more than a decade in remission, had five years of hormone therapy and both breasts removed. Panico had every reason to believe her breast cancer fight was behind her. But when the scabbing and pain symptoms did not go away, Panico called her doctor to get them checked out. "I think it's every cancer survivor's worst nightmare to hear the words for a second time; that your cancer has returned. I wasn't expecting to hear that," Panico said. A biopsy confirmed a familiar foe was back. Right after Panico was diagnosed on Oct. 31, 2023, she had left breast tissue removed for a second time. She also just finished radiation. Panico said she is filled with gratitude and hope – and ready to beat cancer once again.

43-year-old fitness influencer ignored her GI symptoms for a year. Then she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer: ‘It could happen to anyone’

May 10, 2024

Archbishop of Cincinnati diagnosed with stage 3 cancer

May 8, 2024

Rep. Jennifer Wexton uses voice app to address House after degenerative condition diagnosis

May 8, 2024

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton [55] of Virginia stepped into the House to speak about one of her latest pieces of legislation Monday, but this time was different. Wexton used a text-to-voice application to deliver her speech. This comes about a year after she was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition. "Mr. Speaker, last year I was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP. PSP makes it very difficult for me to speak and I use an assistive app so that you and our colleagues can understand me," Wexton began while using the app. Wexton was first elected to the House back in 2018 and announced last September that she would not run for reelection. She had initially been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease before receiving a modified diagnosis of PSP.

Wexton on “vaccination” in 2021:

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton sees mass-vaccination clinic at Shenandoah in action

Feb. 18, 2021

Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was impressed by her visit to the mass-vaccination clinic at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics and Events Center. She calls it a model for similar inoculation efforts nationwide to combat COVID-19.

Pottsville councilman says he's lucky to be alive after sudden illness

May 3, 2024

Pottsville, PA — Andy Wollyung said he’s lucky to be alive. The 40-year-old first-term city councilman is still rehabbing at home more than two months after, in a matter of days, he went from healthy to kidney failure and three weeks of hospitalization, part of which was spent in a coma. “It’s crazy to think about this journey I was on,” he said from his city home on Tuesday. Wollyung still doesn’t know why his kidneys malfunctioned, but he has no long-term damage from the illness. He was discharged from Stine on April 17 and continues daily home therapy that includes leg and step exercises. In about two weeks, he will go to outpatient therapy to continue to monitor his progress.

Victor Torres treated after cardiac episode at Maxwell Frost event

May 3, 2024

Orlando, FL - State Sen. Vic Torres is recovering after collapsing and requiring medical attention at U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost’s re-election campaign launch. Daughter Amy Mercado, Orange County’s Property Appraiser, confirmed online that Torres after being taken to the hospital was at home recovering. The 76-year-old Democrat fell to the floor at the IBEW Union Hall in Orlando. He had stood by Frost as several local officials gave speeches about the freshman Congressman. As Frost neared the end of his speech, Torres fainted and abruptly brought the event to a temporary halt. Staff at the event called 911. Torres regained consciousness quickly and briefly was sitting up, but then laid on the ground near a rear entrance to the hall before paramedics arrived. They checked his condition, and ultimately transported Torres from the hall on a gurney. A former marine and law enforcement officer, Torres has been one of the most prominent Democratic leaders in Central Florida for more than a decade.

