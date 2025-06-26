Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Victor Willis, the leader of Village People, taken to hospital during a concert

June 23, 2025

Village People leader Victor Willis fell ill on stage during a concert in Palermo and rushed to the hospital. Show suspended and fans worried. The singer was performing at the Teatro di Verdura for the Sicilia Jazz Festival [Italy] when he fell ill and collapsed on stage. Immediately treated by the organization's health workers, he was taken by ambulance to the nearby emergency room of the Villa Sofia hospital where doctors gave him first aid. The concert was suspended. Willis' wife was also present. After the first medical checks and tests, the Village People leader asked to voluntarily sign the resignation, to return to America as scheduled. "The singer - we read in a note from the organization - during the two days of rehearsals appeared in excellent shape, showing great enthusiasm for the project carried out with the Sicilian Jazz Orchestra".

Linkin Park cancel Bern concert due to emergency medical issue

June 20, 2025

Linkin Park have cancelled a show in Bern, Switzerland, citing a “medical issue in the band”. The concert was due to take place on June 20th. Taking to their Instagram Stories, the band released a statement announcing the cancellation. The message began, “It is with great sadness that we have had to cancel tonight’s show. We’ve had a medical issue in the band, and are unfortunately not at a spot to be able to perform tonight.” Linkin Park did not provide information on which member of the band has suffered the medical issue. Their next scheduled concert is set to take place at Hellfest in France on June 22nd, and as it stands, their set will still go ahead. They are also set to play a headline show in Milan on June 24th, and perform in the Netherlands on June 26th.

Hatebreed guitarist diagnosed with brain tumour amidst European tour

June 18, 2025

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak has been diagnosed with a brain tumour amidst the band’s ongoing European tour. The metal band took to social media on Tuesday (June 17) to break the news, sharing that Lozinak began “experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke” while performing at Download Festival on Saturday (June 14). After arriving in France the following day, he underwent a CT scan, where doctors “discovered a brain tumour, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.” The tumour has been classified as a non-cancerous, benign meningioma, “a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years.” Hatebreed added that while they’re “immensely relieved that Wayne’s diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances”, the guitarist has returned home to the US to prepare for emergency surgery.

Prayers and love pouring in for Ron Washington with Los Angeles Angels manager out indefinitely over health concerns

June 21, 2025

Prayers and love have been pouring in for Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington. It has been announced the MLB boss will be out indefinitely over health concerns. The 73-year-old has suffered from shortness of breath. He appeared fatigued towards the end of a four-game series against the New York Yankees. After suffering from fatigue, Washington was checked over by Yankees doctors. He was cleared to fly home with the team on Thursday night. The veteran then underwent a series of medical tests on Friday. It is not known exactly what has caused the health concerns. “Wash has not felt great the last couple of days,” said Angels general manager Perry Minasian.

Researcher's Note – MLB requires managers and coaches to be ‘up to date’ with COVID-19 vaccines [sic] in spring training

Longtime radio host diagnosed with throat cancer, temporarily off the air

June 17, 2025

Boston, MA - Longtime WERS radio host George Knight has taken a leave and is expected to be off the air until at least the end of June while he’s being treated for throat cancer. Knight said he is hoping to be back at the Emerson College radio station, at 88.9 FM, before next month. But he said chemotherapy and radiation have been taxing on his body since he started undergoing treatment in late April. Knight shared his diagnosis in a message to his listeners on the station’s website last week. One of his reasons for publishing this, he said, was to help listeners who may be going through a similar situation to feel less alone. Knight has been with WERS since 2013, and his show has aired every weekday since then, according to the station’s website.

Researcher's Note – As of May 15, 2023, [Emerson] College will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for students, staff, and faculty. We strongly recommend Emerson community members to vaccinate [sic] with the most updated bivalent COVID-19 booster available

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Kate Middleton Suffers Devastating Setback as She Faces ‘Major Shifts’ Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

June 18, 2025

Just months after she returned to her royal duties following her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton [43] is back to taking a break from her public engagements as well-wishers worry about her health. Kate was scheduled to attend the second day of the Royal Ascot, an annual horse-racing event, with her husband, Prince William, on June 18, 2025. However, news broke at the last minute that she would no longer be attending. As for why, People reported that Kate—who recently attended the 2025 Trooping the Colour celebration with William and their three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—is still struggling to balance her return to work while recovering from her cancer treatment. Kate’s missing appearance from the 2025 Royal Ascot also comes as a source told People in June 2025 that “major shifts” are coming for Kate and William amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. “There are some major shifts coming behind the scenes,” the insider said. “They are really finessing what works and what doesn’t.”

Researcher's Note – Kate Middleton Receives First Covid Vaccine [sic] at the Science Museum

Music festival halted after band member 'collapses on stage' in front of horrified crowd

June 22, 2025

A music festival had to be halted tonight after a band member collapsed on stage in front of thousands of horrified fans. British band The Christians were performing on the last night of On The Waterfront Festival in Liverpool when 58-year-old drummer Lionel Duke suffered a cardiac arrest. Medics quickly rushed onto the stage at Liverpool Pier Head and had to do four rounds of CPR after devastated lead singer Garry Christian shouted for help. A privacy screen was put up on stage with a message on a large LED screen reading: 'We appreciate your patience and understanding. Medical staff are with the performer, and we will provide an update as soon as we can.' Mr Duke, who has been with the band for 17 years, was stretchered out of the arena and placed in an ambulance before being blue-lighted to Broadgreen hospital in the city. The band's manager, Emma Roberts, and wife of lead singer Garry, told MailOnline Mr Duke had had a lifesaving operation and was now in an induced coma.

NEW ZEALAND

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs, opts for casual contract

June 17, 2025

Auckland - White Ferns ODI captain Sophie Devine will retire from the format at the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup, and will opt for a casual playing contract moving forward. The all-rounder has amassed 152 appearances in the 50-over format since making her debut in 2006, scoring 3990 runs, with eight centuries, and taking 107 wickets. Devine made the call ahead of the announcement of the 17 centrally contracted White Ferns on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has been captain of the Ferns since 2020 and led the side to victory in last year’s T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, Devine took a break from cricket to prioritise her wellbeing.

