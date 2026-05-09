News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
10hEdited

This genetic injection they gave everyone seems to be very good at causing cancers and normally rare hard to treat diseases. Many of these people thought they were doing the right thing. And now they’re paying the price for their mindless conformity and lack of skepticism.

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JLK's avatar
JLK
10h

I go back and forth between pity and scorn. I also thought vaccines were benign once upon a time. It was the censorship of treatments that woke me up to the scam.

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