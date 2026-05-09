A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Celebs

UNITED STATES

April 29, 2026

“Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames suffered a medical scare--collapsing inside a Los Angeles restaurant , TMZ has learned. A diner at the scene tells TMZ Rhames was eating with his family on Wednesday when he collapsed at his table. We’re told the 66-year-old appeared to be in and out of consciousness--and paramedics rushed him to the hospital. A rep for Ving tells TMZ he just spoke with the star, and it’s believed he got “overheated” but will be fine. He’s currently being hospitalized for observation. UPDATE 5:39 PM PT—Ving’s rep tells TMZ he’s been released from the hospital and is heading home. We’re told he feels fine and was making jokes leaving the hospital.

Researcher’s note – Ving Rhames was working in Hollywood in 2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

April 30, 2025

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. [52], known for roles in several 1990s films, is on life support after being diagnosed with MRSA pneumonia. According to TMZ, Monroe’s wife, Shawna Stewart, said he was hospitalized after being repeatedly misdiagnosed. She clarified the meningitis went untreated for months due to repeated misdiagnoses, allowing the infection to spread to his spine and brain. He was diagnosed April 28 with MRSA. She said that by the time the infection was rightfully identified, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.” Joyce Patton, Monroe’s mother, took to Facebook to ask for prayers for her son. Monroe has been seen in various films in the 1990s, including Menace II Society, Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, What Goes Around Comes Around, and The Players Club.

Two rock bassists:

May 2, 2026

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of Dean Delray’s “Let There Be Talk” podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted opened up about a health scare he had last year when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. After Delray noted that Newsted was invited to take part in the final edition of Dean’s legendary Bon Scott/AC/DC tribute show this past February, the 63-year-old Newsted, who recently announced that he will embark on the first-ever North American headlining tour with his THE CHOPHOUSE BAND this summer, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET from video clip provided by Dean Delray): “So, let’s see - in one week, it’s gonna be a year. So one week from today, it’ll be a year. May 8th of 2025, I underwent a procedure for throat cancer. And so they took a bunch of shit outta here and then they went in with lasers this way and took a bunch of shit out. So the cavern inside my head is different than it was, but we got it early. And I got my ‘free and clear’ about three weeks ago. So I beat it.”

April 29, 2026

Dynamic rock band Swim The Current have released their new single ‘Already Dead’ via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. However, the title has taken on a deeper and very real meaning following a frightening event involving bassist George Pond. Pond recently travelled overseas to perform shows in Japan with Mass Punishment, but during the run, he suddenly fell ill and suffered a massive heart attack far from home, away from friends and family. The band are relieved to share that George is now making a strong recovery and is expected to return to the US soon. In a powerful coincidence, ‘Already Dead’ arrives as a harsh wake up call and a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, showing how resilience can rise from even the darkest moments.

No age reported.

May 2, 2026

Posting from a hospital bed Saturday morning, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar [62] told fans he was having a procedure. While Kosar didn’t give details of the procedure or what led to his hospitalization, it does come after the legendary QB underwent a life-saving liver transplant in November of 2025. He’s been hospitalized at least twice since then. In early December 2025 he was hospitalized with E. coli blood poisoning. Then, in January of 2026, Kosar said his body had a “small rejection” to the liver which, again, landed him in the hospital. In 2024, Kosar said he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Kosar’s liver transplant was made possible after 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, of North Olmsted, died from a medical emergency.

April 28, 2026

On April 24, it was reported that Giants legend and NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor arrived at a New Jersey emergency room after he experienced a medical emergency. Per a TMZ story at the time, he was later transferred to a different section of the hospital, and those close to Taylor believed he would be discharged soon. Fast forward to April 28, and TMZ is now reporting that Taylor is being treated for pancreatitis. Thankfully for Taylor, sources close to him are saying he’s getting better. As more information becomes available, we can pass along updates. But for now, we sincerely hope he gets better. The 67-year-old is once more an NFL legend, and he’s meant a great deal to the sport for both players and fans.

May 1, 2026

AEW star Rebel has shared a very unfortunate update on her health. The wrestling veteran, real name Tanea Brooks [47], has been battling numerous issues over the past few years, which have kept her off television since 2022. Brooks tearfully announced this past November that doctors diagnosed her with Primary Pulmonary Lymphoma, a very rare form of lung cancer. She was hospitalized in the spring of 2024 when masses in her lungs were discovered, and was initially prescribed anti-fungal medication. More than a year later, she received her cancer diagnosis. Several months after that, Brooks was getting ready to undergo surgery when another discovery was made. “First, I want to say thank you for all of your prayers because for those who know, it’s been a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong and finally, our prayers have been answered. The thing is, sometimes, we don’t want to hear that answer to our prayers,” Rebel said at the start of her latest video statement Friday. “While I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors finally found what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS and we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking. All of my functions will soon decline.” Brooks went on to say that now is the time for prayer and she went out of her way to thank AEW President Tony Khan for his help over these past few years.

Researcher’s Note – Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/11/tony-khan-confirms-he-does-not-require-aew-wrestlers-to-be-vaccinated/

May 1, 2026

Andie Summers, host of “The Andie Summers Show” on Beasley Media Group country “92-5 XTU” WXTU, is opening up to listeners about a recent breast cancer diagnosis, sharing the news in an emotional on-air announcement that underscored both the personal and family impact of the disease. Summers told listeners she learned of the diagnosis just days earlier, describing it as “a really scary thing for anyone,” while emphasizing that her first thoughts immediately turned to her family. “I’m a mom,” she said. “This diagnosis… it’s not just about me… it’s about everyone in my circle.” The veteran host has long been a familiar voice to country listeners in the market. Known for her candid, relatable style on-air, Summers brought that same openness to the announcement, acknowledging both her fear and her resolve. She referenced personal loss as part of what makes the diagnosis especially difficult, noting that cancer has affected multiple members of her family, including her sister and father. At the same time, she expressed concern for her husband and young children, saying they are “too young to be thinking about this and worrying about this.” By sharing the diagnosis publicly, Summers joins a number of radio personalities who have used their platforms to document personal health battles in real time, often strengthening audience bonds in the process.

No age reported.

May 3, 2026

BATON ROUGE, LA - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon. “Senator Larry Selders is currently hospitalized following a serious medical emergency involving his heart. He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by loved ones,” a social media post said. The post said he will be temporarily unavailable, but his office remains open. Selders was elected in 2025 and represents Dist. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish.