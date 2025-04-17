Further indications of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

MEXICO

Netflix star Manuel Masalva, 43, in a coma after contracting 'aggressive' bacterial infection

April 4, 2025

Netflix star Manuel Masalva has been placed into an induced coma after contracting a bacterial infection. The actor - who is known for his role in Narcos: Mexico - was on vacation when he became unwell and had to be hospitalized. The 43-year-old remains in a serious condition and is currently undergoing intensive treatment on antibiotics. Mario Morán, an actor who is friends with Manuel, confirmed the severity of his condition in a video shared on April 2. In the TikTok (@mariomoran_), which was viewed 1.5 million times, he stated that Manuel was in an 'induced coma.' It is not known exactly what type of infection Manuel contracted, and how he became unwell with this.

UNITED KINGDOM

Duchess of Rutland, 61, reveals shock cancer diagnosis - and warns the disease 'doesn't care who you are'

April 1, 2025

The Duchess of Rutland has revealed she's in remission from cancer after a shock diagnosis. In an interview for The Telegraph at the weekend, Emma Manners, 61, said a mammogram found 'three shadows' in her left breast last July, a month after a finding a lump she had dismissed as a 'pimple or cyst'. Born Emma Watkins and raised on a farm in France, the Duchess lives in the 356-room Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire with her ex-husband David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland. Opening up about her stage two diagnosis, Emma revealed she'd had her left breast removed after she was told it couldn't be saved, though luckily a biopsy showed the cancer hadn't spread further. After five days of precautionary radiation treatment, she was then told she was in remission - and admitted she also sought help from 'alternative therapies', such as changes to her diet and meditation. In the personal and intimate piece, she warned cancer 'doesn't care who you are', adding: 'Cancer is a hideous disease and the ultimate leveller. No one is immune – not the King of England, the Princess of Wales and certainly not me.”

A&E DASH McFly star rushed to hospital after health emergency leaves him ‘looking smashed up’

April 2, 2025

MCFLY star Tom Fletcher was rushed to hospital in a medical emergency earlier this week. The 39-year-old hitmaker from the beloved band was left looking "smashed up" and was forced to make an emergency visit to A&E. Tom, who suffers from a rare eye condition, endured an agonising flare-up that left him so worried he took himself to the eye hospital. The boyband hunk suffers from uveitis, an eye condition that causes inflammation inside part of the eye. When a flare up of uveitis happens, it needs to be treated immediately otherwise further complications could arise. Taking to Instagram on Monday to share how he had suffered a relapse of the condition, Tom posted a selfie and updated his fans. In the selfie, Tom's face was drooping due to the condition, and he could be seen looking a little annoyed. "Not the day I had planned," he penned. "Uveitis sucks!”

BELGIUM

Mayor of Ninove Guy D'haeseleer must undergo urgent liver transplant due to hepatitis

April 3, 2025

The mayor of Ninove was admitted to hospital yesterday evening. Because his condition worsened, he was transferred to the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Ghent this afternoon. According to his stepdaughter Malika Sclacmender, his condition is still critical, but stable. In the meantime, it has been decided that alderman Ilse Malfroot will temporarily take over the mayor's powers. The day before yesterday, mayor Guy D'haeseleer (Forza Ninove) announced that he would recover for a week. On Monday evening, he was already ill during the municipal council. Alderman Ilse Malfroot: "I could already see then that he was not doing well. At the end of the evening I saw that he started to sweat profusely and suffer." On Tuesday, on the advice of his family, he had blood taken. "It turned out to be hepatitis, a serious inflammation of the liver," says his stepdaughter and alderman in Ninove, Malika Sclacmender. "He had to go straight to the emergency room and has been in the intensive care unit in Aalst since 10pm yesterday evening." He was then transferred to Ghent.

SWEDEN

Ex-Arsenal star leaves club after being diagnosed with rare brain condition

April 1, 2025

Former Arsenal youth star Kristoffer Olsson has terminated his contract with Danish side FC Midtjylland following a rare brain condition diagnosis. In February last year, the Swedish midfielder was rushed to hospital after collapsing at home. Olsson was put on a ventilator after doctors had found blood clots on both sides of his brain due to a rare blood-vessel inflammation. The 29-year-old has been focusing on overcoming mental and physical challenges in the past year. Now, Olsson is ready to return to football with his boyhood club, IFK Norrköping, which he joined at the age of 10 and subsequently left to join Arsenal.

DENMARK

Sad news: Jeff from 'Oops, we're adults' urgently hospitalized

April 3, 2025

On Wednesday night, Jeff from 'Oops, we're adults' was hospitalized. It was with joy and reunion when the TV 2 program Ups, we're adults returned with a new season – and viewers were once again able to follow the young participants and their lives filled with friendships, laughter and big dreams. But amidst the joy, one important person was missing. Jeff Pitzner [35], who has won many hearts on the series, had to watch the season premiere from a hospital bed. On Wednesday night, he was urgently admitted with severe pneumonia – and although he is now recovering, his absence was noticeable when the team gathered in front of the screen.

ITALY

Nanni Moretti hit by a heart attack. Emergency surgery, he is in intensive care

April 2, 2025

The sudden illness in the afternoon, the intervention of the emergency services and the immediate transport to the hospital, to the San Camillo in Rome where Nanni Moretti [71] ended up after being hit by a heart attack. The doctors subjected the director and actor to surgery, then transferred him to coronary intensive care. His conditions are serious but are defined, at the moment, as stable. Nanni Moretti had already had a heart attack in Naples in 2024. He had to give up the presentation of his film 'Vittoria', but on that occasion he had managed to send a video message to all his fans in which he apologized and reassured the public about his condition. 'I'll be better,’ he had said in a recorded video. ‘I'll be back soon'. On that occasion, after being hospitalized at the San Camillo in Rome and undergoing checks by the same medical team, he had been discharged. However, on October 3 of last year, after a few days, he had reappeared at the Nuovo Sacher cinema, to attend the screening of a film. And today, Moretti was expected at the Sacher in Rome to participate in the premiere of the film 'L'attachement' by Carine Tardieu with Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, as part of the French Film Festival. Tomorrow, the hospital will give information on Moretti's health conditions. The prognosis remains reserved.

Bobby Solo, sick on stage during the concert: “Cold sweat, I fainted”

March 21, 2025

Bobby Solo felt ill during the concert held yesterday, Thursday, March 20, at the Capitol Pordenone. The singer-songwriter was on stage to celebrate his 80th birthday when, 50 minutes into the show, he had to stop due to a sudden illness. Bobby Solo took to social media to reassure fans. “Bobby Solo’s concert was interrupted due to the artist’s illness, but we want to reassure you about his health. While he was still on stage, as soon as he recovered, he told us that he wanted to continue the concert,” we read on Capitol Records’ profile. Then, the artist’s updates. “Dear friends, I wanted to reassure you. I took ten days of antibiotics for my flu and I didn’t eat for a day and a half because I wasn’t hungry,” Bobby Solo explained the reason why he felt ill. And again: “After 50 minutes of concert I got hypoglycemia, my blood sugar dropped, I felt a cold sweat and I fainted,” the singer-songwriter said in the video posted on social media. Bobby Solo thanked the medical staff who immediately took care of him: “They said my oxygen was at 99, my blood pressure was 120, they told me I should eat before going on stage.” Then, he thanks and reassures his fans: “We will do the concert again in Pordenone, ROCK’N’ROLL always.”

CHINA

Popular Female Idol Collapses On Stage, Has To Be Carried Out While Unconscious

April 2, 2025

A former member of a popular K-Pop girl group recently collapsed on stage while practicing for a performance and was seen getting carried off stage by multiple staff members while unconscious in a leaked video. The idol in question is Wu Xuanyi [30], a member of the now-disbanded K-Pop group WJSN. On April 2, a clip featuring Wu emerged on social media in which she was seen in an unconscious state during the stage rehearsal of Sisters Who Make Waves 2025, a popular Chinese reality show. The incident caused major concern among fans in China, and it became the second most searched topic on Weibo. In another clip from the same day, Wu Xuanyi appeared visibly unwell, hunched over as if she was on the verge of fainting. The clips left netizens confused over what had actually caused her to be this sick. Some sources claimed that she had practiced until 3 AM before attending the rehearsal, which took a significant toll on her health. Later, Wu’s agency confirmed that she had indeed collapsed during the rehearsal of the show. According to her representative, she had fainted due to complete exhaustion caused by overwork and harsh weather conditions. But the idol is reportedly recovering well under medical care. Her agency and staff are said to be closely monitoring her condition.

SOUTH KOREA

Mister Hwang reveals blood cancer diagnosis and uncertainty in health update

April 1, 2025

Mr. Hwang, who appeared in 'Nasol Saga,' reported the unfortunate news of being diagnosed with blood cancer. On the 31st, Mr. Hwang [36] stated on his social account, "Recently, many unexpected events have occurred, so I shaved my head with the help of 10th season Yeoengja. I had a lump near my collarbone for the past two years, and it suddenly began to grow larger, so I wanted to remove it. However, the ultrasound showed that the shape was not good, and they advised me to prepare for chemotherapy, so I went to a higher-level hospital" to inform about his health issues. He noted, "During the consultation at the higher-level hospital, it seems certain that I have blood cancer, and I must quickly start chemotherapy pre-tests and begin chemotherapy immediately, which is why I shaved my head. Although various doctors suggested it was blood cancer, the comprehensive tissue test came back normal, and I will undergo surgery for a tissue sample to remove the tumor area."

AUSTRALIA

Virginia Giuffre breaks silence after alarming health scare and reveals truth behind ‘four days to live’ post

April 6, 2025

Virginia Giuffre has spoken publicly for the first time since sparking alarm with a social media post claiming she had just "four days to live." Giuffre — who has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was a teenager, a claim the royal denies — shared the disturbing update last Sunday, writing: "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. Now, the 40-year-old has broken her silence about her health battle, telling US publication People the issues began following a serious episode earlier this year. “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein who abused and trafficked me… I can no longer stay silent,” she said in a statement. “Again, I thank everyone for their support.” Giuffre’s condition is said to have worsened after a bus crash in rural Western Australia on March 24. However, police, the bus driver, and several witnesses have since said the collision was not as severe as she had suggested online. Her brother, Sky Roberts, later clarified the viral post, saying doctors had warned Giuffre she could have died within four days without treatment. “Let’s be clear, she never stated in the bus accident the cause of all her other injuries,” he told People. “Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that. We still don’t know if it is, I’m not a medical professional. That’s up to her doctor to determine.” Giuffre remains in a Perth hospital, where a spokeswoman said she is "marginally better but still in serious condition" after undergoing treatment.

