Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reported collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Warren Beatty Reportedly Becomes Frail Recluse As His Health Starts To Deteriorate At 87

March 10, 2025

Warren Beatty, the handsome Hollywood icon, has become a recluse in recent years, avoiding public appearances and turning down offers to travel. Last year, as his wife Annette Bening was marking their youngest daughter, Ella’s Broadway debut in New York City, Beatty made the unusual decision to stay at home, fueling concern for his health. While Bening, beaming backstage with pride, took part in the special night, Beatty’s absence drew raised eyebrows, especially as the event marked a significant milestone for their daughter. It was clear that the health of the legendary actor could be more precarious than many had thought. Even though traveling is not an option for him anymore, Beatty is still mentally active and keeps up with the news. Despite his reclusive lifestyle, the actor is still in touch with his family and stays informed about the world. He continues to read major newspapers like The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times and Hollywood trade journals. He still maintains a very high passion for activism and easily becomes upset over politics and world matters. In 2022, he took a step back from the limelight entirely and focused on his private life.

'Scarily Sickly and Skeletal' Fashion King Calvin Klein 'In Decline' — 'His Dapper Days Look Numbered!'

March 4, 2025

Frail fashion icon Calvin Klein showed up to a recent event looking scarily sickly and skeletal, fueling fears the once-dapper designer is facing his final well-dressed days, RadarOnline.com can reveal "A lot of people in Calvin's world are worried about him right now," a fashion insider told us. "He's always been thin but recently that's gone to a worrying new level. You only need to look at him to get the feeling there's something terribly wrong." The once larger-than-life visionary, 82, arrived at his own fashion show in New York City on February 7 and appeared to stumble and grasp the side of his 68-year-old ex-wife, Kelly Rector, who he divorced in 2006 after a 20-year marriage. Klein's enfeebled appearance is all the more shocking considering what a force he once was in the fashion world – with insiders saying it may be a sign she has resurfaced to "say her goodbyes" to the fashion designer icon.

Sandra Bullock's Blind Side co-star Quinton Aaron, 40, 'rushed to hospital'

March 4, 2025

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron was hospitalized after coughing up blood last week. The 40-year-old actor, who is known for portraying Michael Oher in the 2009 sports drama, was taken to a medical facility in Southern California on Thursday, February 27. He was rushed to the hospital after coming down with an illness with a fever and coughing up blood as the symptoms. It is unknown what he is sick with but according to early tests administered by his doctors, he could be facing Type A flu as well as pneumonia, per TMZ. He said he is hopeful that after doctors administer a PICC line — a peripherally inserted central catheter to administer IV fluids and medications — he should be able to go home soon. 'I feel optimistic I'll be back on my feet in no time,' Aaron told the outlet. At the time he fell ill, Aaron was in Laguna Hills in Orange County to perform and present at an event.

Teen Titans Star, Greg Cipes, Shares Parkinsons Diagnosis

March 7, 2025

Greg Cipes [45] has been a true titan when it comes to giving a voice to Teen Titans’ Beast Boy since first taking on the role in 2003. Unfortunately, the voice actor had troubling news to share with fans via his social media accounts as Cipes revealed that he had been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. The new video sees Cipes in the recording booth, revealing the diagnosis to fans and discussing his past medical issues that he was able to overcome.

‘Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp's cancer has spread to her lungs

March 7, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp’s doctors discovered more tumors in her body after she underwent emergency brain surgery last month. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a health update on her social media as she announced that doctors had detected additional tumors. "Update from my scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery," she posted on Instagram. "I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma." Mellencamp added that doctors are "hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them." Mellencamp, 43, concluded her post with "f*** off, cancer!" In September, Mellencamp shared that she underwent surgery for her 16th melanoma removal. At the time, she shared that the doctors, "Unfortunately … found a spot on my ear which is now being biopsied."

Brandi Glanville says face has ‘literally melted away,’ disfigurement is ‘worse than ever’: ‘I’m f–king miserable’

March 8, 2025

Brandi Glanville is tired of “faking it.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 52, got candid about her ongoing health issues via social media, telling fans that her face has “literally melted away” as she continues treatments for her facial disfigurement. “I’ve been faking it, I’m f–king miserable,” she wrote via X Thursday. The reality TV star, who has been battling an apparent facial parasite, recently found assistance from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who conducted four biopsies in an attempt to get a better understanding of her condition.

Researcher's Note – Glanville, below right, on Instagram, May 2021: Mask mandate lifted, Vaccinated [sic] and so excited to be able to safely go out! Link

Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Claims Alternative Medicine Is Helping In His Battle Against Cancer

March 7, 2025

The former voice of Mushroomhead, Jeffrey Nothing (Jeffrey Hatrix) [61], a co-founder of the influential Cleveland band, is currently completing his alternative cancer treatment. Hatrix, two months after revealing his cancer diagnosis, took to Facebook to write: “Just wanted to give an update on my situation and say Thank You All Sincerely, so much for the caring and help. Yesterday started the 7th of my 8 week Alternative Medicine treatment journey. I am pain free since the start and I truly believe that this is Working."

After nearly 24 years, Rob Lorei is stepping down as host of WEDU’s ‘Florida This Week’

March 10, 2025

For nearly 24 years, Rob Lorei has been the face of WEDU’s primetime public affairs program “Florida This Week,” but that run comes to an end this month. Lorei, 70, shared the news with viewers in tonight’s episode, adding that he’s been proud to host a show that welcomed elected officials, reporters, scholars, consultants, activists and more—all with a wide array of viewpoints. He also told viewers that he’s stepping down to deal “with a serious health issue, cancer.” Lorei expressed solidarity with anyone in the audience who has the disease, and those with a loved one in the same situation, adding, “my heart goes out to you.”

Raleigh TV meteorologist paused on-air work for cancer treatment. Update on when he returns

March 5, 2025

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, meteorologist Lee Ringer [45] noticed a mark below his right eye. “I was just a little annoyed and kind of tried to scrape it off,” the Spectrum News 1 North Carolina meteorologist told The News & Observer in a phone call. Around the start of 2025, Ringer made an appointment with a dermatologist. The physician assistant suggested a biopsy, and he agreed to it. After receiving an answer about what the red mark was, Ringer — who has been at the Spectrum station since 2005 — took some time off the air. But he expects to be live on camera again starting Monday, March 10.

Former ESPN Anchor David Pollack Asks for ‘Prayers’ as Wife Battles Brain Cancer

March 10, 2025

Atlanta, GA - Former ESPN host David Pollack asked for support as his wife, Lindsey Pollack, prepares for brain cancer surgery. “I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different,” David, 42, wrote via X on Monday, March 10. “If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke.”

No age reported.

"Still sore" - Hunter Woodhall shares health update after emergency procedure following medical scare

March 8, 2025

Five-time Olympic medalist Hunter Woodhall [26] recently shared his health update to his fans following his appendix removal surgery. The Paralympic athlete recently experienced soreness in his lower right abdomen, which prompted him to get immediate medical help. The two-time World Championship medalist was visiting his dad, who recently had open-heart surgery in Utah.

Douglas County state Sen. Lisa Frizell shares cancer diagnosis

March 3, 2025

Douglas County [CO] state Sen. Lisa Frizell announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Frizell, a Republican representing Senate District 2, shared the news on the floor of the Colorado Senate, saying she will continue her work in the Senate. Frizell said she shared her diagnosis out of respect for her constituents and her desire to be accountable to them. “I want to be crystal clear that I will not stop fighting for the good people of Senate District 2, while I simultaneously fight this new battle,” Frizell said. “I’m not going anywhere and I’m going to be fine.”

No age reported.

