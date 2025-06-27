A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

NEW ZEALAND

One dead in water-related incident at beach

March 9, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Body [60-70] found in Wellington Harbour

April 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

One body recovered from water in search for missing Whangārei fishermen

May 3, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Person found dead in Henderson, West Auckland, body located in Riverpark Reserve

May 5, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

NZ woman [49] drowns in Cook Islands

May 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body found after man vanishes in Whanganui River

June 15, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Body of missing snorkeller found

September 29, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Milford Sound kayak death: Police name Daymon Nuhaj, 23, as water incident victim

October 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Water-related incident in Maraetai: Woman in 40s dies at Auckland beach after CPR attempts

October 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Swimmer pulled from rip at Auckland beach dies

November 12, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Snorkeller dies at popular Northland beach

December 31, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies in water-related incident at Omaio, Bay of Plenty

January 1, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Mount Maunganui water death: Person pulled unresponsive from Pilot Bay

January 9, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

NORWAY

UNN surgeon Petter (46) died suddenly on family holiday [pool]

January 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Death of a 60-year-old man in pool

January 16, 2024

PANAMA

Young man [19] dies of drowning after suffering cardiac arrest

26 January 2023

PHILIPPINES

Scuba diver [57] drowns after suffering cardiac arrest in Sipalay City

11 January 2023

Ironman 70.3 organizers confirm death of triathlete [49] in Davao race [swim coach, during the swimming course]

27 March 2023

IRONMAN 70.3 confirmed the death of one of its triathletes on Sunday in its Davao event. In a media statement, organizers identified the casualty as Jerry Kasim, a swim coach who it said succumbed to a heart attack during the swim course. He was 49. Kasim's younger sister Sanita Kasim Soreny, a former national dragon boat team member now based in the United Kingdom, said the family was stunned by his untimely passing since they were not aware of any heart-related disease he might have had.

Woman [66] dies due to heart attack while at beach in Sorsogon

April 2, 2024

Fisherman from Alcoy, Cebu dies of heart attack while at sea

May 14, 2024

No age reported.

Man [44] dies after Elbow Beach [Bermuda] medical emergency

October 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Silesia: Sudden death of a woman [67] at the swimming pool. "Her heart stopped beating"

August 4, 2023

Link

Death of a Pole [52] in Germany. Suddenly he felt ill [diving]

September 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

Man [56] dies on board vessel off Armação de Pêra

October 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Portuguese Tourist [27] Dies from Cardiac Arrest [tubing] on Pai River

December 6, 2024

ROMANIA

Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Mysterious Drowning of Bodybuilding Champion Catalin Stefanescu [30]

12 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Man [47] dies in a Swimming Pool in Moscow Fitness Club

29 March 2023

Prosecutor [57] of Chuvashia Fomin died during a swim along the Volga

1 July 2023

SAUDI ARABIA

Fisherman [46] dies 'suddenly'

23 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

CrossFit Games: Lazar Dukic [28] drowns in Fort Worth lake during swimming event

August 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

Slovak coach Dayana [28] died suddenly [bathtub] : First words of a devastated mother!

August 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

Former EC journalist [55] dies while surfing in Port Alfred

February 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Tremors Suffered by Cape Town Family as Surfing Enthusiast [30] Passes Away Post Recent Trip

January 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

SOUTH KOREA

Fishing Boat Tragedy Claims Lives Off South Korea's Coast [all seven dead crew members were found inside the boat and exhibited signs of cardiac arrest when pulled from the water]

December 9, 2024

No age reported.

Captain found dead after car ferry capsizes off southwestern coast [found in cardiac arrest on the second floor of the ship]

December 31, 2024

No age reported.

SPAIN

Moroccan actor Noureddine El Attab suddenly passed away age 39 [fell off boat]

30 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

A user [68] of the Moaña swimming pool dies after suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming

23 March 2023

Link

Man in his 50s dies at Cortadura beach in Cadiz

4 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Gijón mourns loss of Iñigo González-Posada [53, swimming], a professional diver who dedicated his life to the sea

6 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Tourist [56] from Navarre dies on the beach of Santa Teresa in Menorca

11 June 2023

Holidays in Mallorca: drama on the beach! The German tourist [61] is dead

19 June 2023

Swimmer [47] dies on the shore of Las Canteras beach

29 June 2023

Woman dies in front of her husband on Lires beach in Cee

1 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

A 52-year-old cyclist dies after falling off his bicycle [along river]

3 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

L.A.V.G [40, triathlete, collapsed after swimming segment] has passed away after 10 days in an induced coma

5 July 2023

It is not known why he collapsed, and he is the second known victim this year, 2023, of sudden death in triathletes.

No cause of death reported.

The 49-year-old triathlete who fainted in the Northwest Triman dies [after swimming segment]

6 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

72-year-old man drowns in Formentera while trying to free his sailboat's anchor

09 July 2023

Two children [4 and 8] drown in swimming pools in Oropesa (Toledo) and Zaragoza

9 July 2023

The last few days have been especially dramatic, in terms of drowning in the Valencian Community, where six people have lost their lives and another four have been treated with symptoms of drowning, according to data from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU). The deceased in the Valencian Community are five men and one woman: a 67-year-old man who drowned on the beach of Xilxes (Castellón); a 44-year-old woman who died in Cala Fustera in Benissa (Alicante); an 89-year-old man, on the beach of Alcossebre (Castellón); another 67-year-old man, on the beach in Gandia (Valencia); an 82-year-old man, on the beach of El Perellonet and another 78-year-old man treated in the pool of an urbanization in Alicante. Four other people were treated in the region over the weekend with symptoms of drowning: a 22-month-old boy and three men ages 19, 22 and 27.

A corpse [man, about 50] appears floating in the water in Cala Llonga

9 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

30-year-old man dies on the beach of La Malagueta

10 July 2023

Link

Man [73] dies on the beach of La Espasa

11 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

55-year-old man drowns on Cullera beach

12 July 2023

The death makes up a dark week of drownings in Spain, with 18 people losing their lives in this manner over the past week.

Councilor's mother [72] drowns in pool at her house in Torrevieja

13 July 2023

Link

Man [48] dies in swimming pool in Dos Hermanas [Seville]

13 July 2023

A total of 112 people have died from drowning in Spanish aquatic areas in the first five months of this year, 29 more than in the same period of 2022, representing an increase of 35 percent, according to the report of the Royal Spanish Rescue and First Aid Federation. The month of May this 2023 recorded the most fatal drownings for seven years, with 33 deaths, six more than the previous month, which was placed as the second in the historical series since the federation began to compile these statistics in 2015.

70-year-old man drowns on beach in Canary Islands

15 July 2023

Link

Swimmer dies on the beach of Matalascañas [heart attack]

20 July 2023

No age reported.

68-year-old Argentine tourist drowns on beach of Cala Galdana [heart attack]

21 July 2023

Man [70] drowns and two children rescued in just 24 hours in Alicante

21 July 2023

74-year-old man dies on Los Narejos beach after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest

25 July 2023

Man [68] dies on La Griega beach after collapsing near the shore

August 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

40-year-old woman dies while swimming at beach in Mazarrón

August 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Man dies by drowning at Las Cámaras beach in Celorio

August 9, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after fainting while swimming at Magdalena Beach in Cabanas

August 9, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Man [45] drowns in Murcia fountain after attempting to cool off

August 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Man [72] sailing on recreational boat drowns at Barcelona Forum area

August 11, 2023

This death makes 20 people who have died on Catalan beaches since the summer season began on June 15.

Swimmer who emergency services tried to help on La Bota beach dies

August 19, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Tourist [59] drowns at Palma beach

August 24, 2023

Man dies while spearfishing in Platja d'Aro (Girona)

August 26, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Swimmer dies on Cuberris beach in Ajo

September 6, 2023

Santander - A man died this afternoon on Cuberris beach, in the town of Ajo, for unknown reasons. When other bathers saw him floating in the water and pulled him out, he was already in cardiorespiratory arrest.

No age or cause of death reported.

Galician seaman [66] dies after falling in the water from a boat in Biscay

November 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

She was preparing a synchronized swimming show for Christmas: at the age of 46, a famous Catalan actress dies in the swimming pool of Lloret de Mar [heart attack]

December 8, 2023

Link

Toño Cinto [67] from Castellón dies while canoe training in Almassora [heart attack]

March 7, 2024

A 16-year-old player of the Aldebaran volleyball team dies suddenly [pool]

May 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Cameraman [55] dies doing scuba diving to record a documentary

July 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

A young man of about 25 years old dies in a swimming pool in Sotogrande (Cádiz) from unknown causes

September 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Scuba diver [70] collapses and dies just after exiting the water in Lanzarote [heart attack]

October 15, 2024

Man dies after being rescued from sea in cardiac arrest in Fuerteventura

November 8, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

SWEDEN

Swedish tourist [75] dies while on vacation in Italy

10 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Fatal ice diving accident in Vouvry VS. A 48-year-old Italian resident in Geneva had an accident during an excursion of his ice diving club. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, as the Valais cantonal police wrote in a press release.

13 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

After three bathing dramas [20, 36 and 14] in the canton of St.Gallen: this is what an expert says about the danger in the water

12 June 2023

Three tragic swimming accidents in one weekend. How do relatives deal with such a blow of fate? Could something have been prevented, helped, saved someone? Reto Abächerli is the Managing Director of the Swiss Life Saving Society (SLRG) and responsible for drowning prevention. In this capacity, he also advises the World Health Organization (WHO). He says: "What exactly leads to an emergency situation in the water in each case often remains unclear.”

No cause of death reported.

Swiss tourist [75] dies on Italian beach

5 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Swiss tourist [63] dies on the beach in Italy [heart attack]

September 5, 2023

Man [61] drifted lifeless in the pool of wellness bath

June 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

THAILAND

The famous female singer suddenly died at age 30 after she fell into a 2m deep swimming pool

11 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Swedish man, 52, dies from heart attack at Bang Tao

December 30, 2023

TONGA

Jackson James Rice, Kite Foil Racer, Dead At 18 Weeks Before Olympic Debut [diving]

June 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY

Türkiye's ambassador to Portugal dies after heart attack [swimming]

30 June 2023

No age reported.

28-year-old suffered a heart attack at sea

June 24, 2024

UGANDA

Mystery surrounds fisherman's [50] sudden death on Lake Victoria

9 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

In the Kirovohrad region, a man [48] suddenly died while resting by the water [heart attack]

August 29, 2023

UNITED KINGDOM

Greek soccer player George Baldock [31] found dead in home swimming pool

October 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Michael Mosley's [67] Cause of Death After Greek Island Incident [on beach]

December 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Brit female scuba diver [63] dies off the coast of Tenerife after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’

20 February 2023

Veteran rower [51] dies after race

20 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Woman [59] drowned off Porthcurnick beach after possible heart attack

20 March 2023

Watering Hole Pub, Perranporth [beachside] sudden death of man in 30s

20 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Athlete dies while swimming in Swansea Triathlon, organisers say

28 May 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddleboarder [70s] dies after being pulled from the sea off Sussex coast

29 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Man's body found on Fleetwood beach near lifeboat station and ferry terminal

12 June 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Bodybuilding champion, 28, dies unexpectedly while fishing with friend in shallow lake

11 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Family's anguish as 'amazing' Alfreton dad [60] dies suddenly on holiday in USA [water park]

August 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Walker [70] suddenly collapsed and died on valley near Coniston [along water]

August 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Coroner: Coal Township man [64] suffered cardiac arrest, died while fishing

August 24, 2023

Man [40s] dies after medical emergency at UK’s largest outdoor water park

August 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Fundraiser in memory of Southend teen who died in the sea

August 27, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Ragusa - English tourist [70] dies suddenly on Italian beach

September 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Woman [39] dies diving into cold water [cardiac arrhythmia]

September 26, 2023

Mystery as Brit backpacker, 27, is found dead on paradise beach on Portuguese island 'hours after he was seen eating at local restaurant'

October 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Loving mum [52] dies suddenly after feeling unwell during regular morning swim

November 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Police probe 'unexplained' death after man's body found in Bradford [in water]

December 29, 2023

No age reported.

Mystery woman [50 to 70] found dead on beach in Cornwall

January 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

‘Unexpected’ death under police investigation after body found in Orpington river

January 9, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy as woman's body pulled from Lytham estuary after major emergency service presence

January 9, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Body of man found in water at Devon's Brixham marina

January 20, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden death of man [37] in Ogwr Fawr River, Ogmore Vale

January 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Isle of Wight police confirm death of man in 20s in Alverstone river

February 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after being rescued from sea off Whitley Bay

February 2, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

British man [54] found dead during charity row across Atlantic

February 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Women [29] dies from heart attack whilst swimming in pool at Lancaster University

March 21, 2024

Brit tourist, 73, dies from heart attack after jumping into Red Sea to cool off during sightseeing boat trip in Turkey

April 17, 2024

Lake District tragedy as runner dies after cardiac arrest in woods

April 24, 2024

No age reported.

Brit, 40, collapses and dies while walking his pet dog on beach in Spain

May 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Teenage girl [13] dies on family holiday in Florida [pool]

June 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body found in river identified as missing grandmother [71, died November 2022)

June 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [45] dies after being rescued from river

June 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Brit [52] among two men who died trying to save children struggling in sea [encephalic anoxia and mechanical asphyxia due to submersion]

July 1, 2024

Dad [51] drowns at Florida theme park Discovery Cove on dream holiday with family [snorkeling]

July 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [60] dies after being pulled from water at ferry terminal

July 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man in his 60s dies in Island seaside medical emergency

August 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man died after falling into canal during medical episode

September 2, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Teenager [16] found dead in river was 'full of light'

September 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [60s] dies after 'medical episode' on the Broads

September 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

British tourist, 71, collapses and dies on Greek beach after 'feeling unwell during a swim'

September 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

British tourist, 72, drowns in Costa Blanca after suffering heart attack in water

October 3, 2024

66-Year-Old Diver Dies After Feeling Unwell At Ċirkewwa

October 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Heartbreak as adored Humberston dad-of-two [38] tragically dies suddenly on family holiday [“He was so fit and well and we'd been in the swimming pool hours before he died and literally within minutes, everything changed”]

January 8, 2025

No cause of death reported.

UNITED STATES

Surprising new details about Ryan Mallett’s [35] death as harrowing body cam video released [swimming]

29 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Paul Mitchell's Son Angus Mitchell Dies Suddenly at 53 [pool drowning]

January 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Veteran Nick Mavar Dies Suddenly of ‘Natural Causes’ at 59 [“suddenly” at a boat yard]

June 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Ken Hoffman, popular CultureMap Houston columnist, dies at lake house on Lake Conroe

July 14, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniela Larreal, the Venezuelan Olympic athlete who denounced Maduro’s dictatorship, dies [possible drowning in Las Vegas]

August 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Surfing photographer Andrew Blauschild [53] dies after heart attack [after surfing]

August 20, 2024

Mystery as billionaire investor Daniel Reiner, 72, is found dead in his private lake in sprawling Washington estate

September 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Triathlete Who Died During Indian Wells Ironman ID'd As Tech Executive [57, swimming]

December 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Empty boat found floating near CA marina weeks ago. Now missing angler’s body [32] is found

13 January 2023

Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says

14 January 2023

No age or cause of death reported

Young, Stand-Out Dana Point Surfer [21] Passes Away At Salt Creek

19 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Missing college student [21] ‘just starting their journey’ found dead in creek, officials say

31 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Florida firefighter continues to save lives after sudden death [surfing]: 'Helping people was a central part of him'

05 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

13 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Person dies after suffering cardiac arrest while surfing in Santa Barbara County [cardiac arrest]

13 March 2023

No age reported.

Man dies after being pulled from water at Farmington golf course

03 April 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Amesbury mourning sudden death of city employee [58, working at lake’s dam]

12 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Texas serial killer fears rise as lake deaths climb to 4

17 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Wisconsin state archaeologist [63] dies after being found unresponsive during diving training

18 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Students At Harvard-Westlake Grieve The Tragic Passing Of A 16-Year-Old Swimmer [cardiac arrest in pool]

21 April 2023

Man [69] found dead in Caddo Lake Sunday evening; Sheriff's office says no foul play

24 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Possible Heart Attack Leads To Man's Death During Westfield River Race: Police

25 April 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacksonville woman [65] drowns in Westside retention pond, no foul play suspected

27 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

US visitor [48] dies while scuba diving

27 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Teenage swimmer [17] dies after medical emergency at swim meet

14 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Coroner: 15-year-old student drowned as a result of seizure at Whiteland Community High School pool

31 May 2023

Arkansas woman [55] died after suffering medical incident at OK lake

04 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Boone County Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite dies [pool]

06 June 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Iowa Man [61] Dies Snorkeling In Florida, Autopsy Results Pending

10 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

‘Will truly be missed’: Lake Bluff police officer [55], father remembered following unexpected death while off-duty [fishing]

11 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Woman [54] dies after suffering medical emergency at Lake Sara

27 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Goldman Sachs Analyst [27] Found Dead in Creek May Have Died From Peanut Allergy: Dad

August 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Three Tahoe drownings prompt safety warning [37, 32, and a dive instructor]

August 12, 2023

Man drowns in Merrimack River after ‘apparent medical emergency,’ DA says

August 13, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

14-year-old from Encinitas dies while paddleboarding in Minnesota [cardiac arrest]

August 15, 2023

The coroner has identified a 62-year-old man who died after he collapsed while water skiing

August 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Bystanders try to save 16-year-old who vanished during swim with family, Texas cops say

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Fargo native [66] dies in half ironman race in Finland

August 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Scuba diver who died [44] had heart attack off La Jolla Cove, officials say

September 8, 2023

Northwest Arkansas banker Patrick Woodruff dies unexpectedly at 42 [pond]

September 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Atlantic Beach officials believe man [49] who drowned Saturday in ocean had a medical emergency

September 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Police investigate Carbondale man [29] found dead [near pool] on cruise ship near Bahamas

September 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

San Jose: Two children die, one injured after falling into swimming pool at residential daycare

October 2, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

American tourist [67] dies in Cagliari [after a swim]

October 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Remembering Oaklynn; sudden death of 1-year-old [seizure in bathtub]

October 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Lehigh Valley Corrections Officer Dies Suddenly, 49 [fishing]

October 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Man [50s] dead after falling off boat during medical emergency at Lake Blackshear

December 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Family of DPR lifeguard [21] demands answers after death [pool]

January 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Police find body in water near Norfolk airport, identify man [64]

January 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Police investigating undetermined death after body found in Willoughby Bay

January 8, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Police recover body [in river] of missing UMass Dartmouth student-athlete [21]

January 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Air Force: Airman [33] drowned after ‘cardiac event’ on Jet Ski

January 18, 2024

Man [59] found dead in Raccourci Old River; may have had medical emergency, sources say

February 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Texas High School BASS Association identifies East Texas teen who died following fishing tournament

February 19, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing Florida Doctor, 49, Identified as Paddleboarder Found Dead Near Marina

February 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Elderly woman [70] dies after being found Box Elder Creek

February 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes recovered from Versailles Lake in Ripley County

March 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

West Point cadet [21] from San Francisco Bay Area found drowned after going missing during Spring Break in Florida

March 28, 2024

GEA President Chuck Bowlin [56] Died Unexpectedly Thursday [snorkeling]

April 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man, 54, pronounced dead at Mokuleia Beach Park [in water]

April 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

APD investigating after body found near Lamar Street Bridge at Lady Bird Lake

April 9, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Heart condition caused hospital patient [66] to drown - inquest

April 15, 2024

Mo. police chief dies following medical emergency [after investigating trespassers at a dam]

April 15, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

US traveler [64] dies suddenly on Cayman stop [fishing vessel]

April 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Missing man [43] found dead in Hudson River near Poughkeepsie

May 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Woman [43] dies after medical emergency while diving at Utah Crater

May 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Family kayaking day ‘turned into a tragedy,’ parents say. Son, 20, found dead in lake

May 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency at Lake Murray

May 28, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency in water at Fort Myers Beach

May 29, 2024

No age reported.

Glencoe drowning death [73] ruled cardiac event by coroner

June 4, 2024

State police: 53-year-old man found dead on boat in Raritan Bay

June 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Lancaster Co. kayaker [44] found dead in Swatara Creek, coroner reports

June 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [25] dies at Quarry Lake Park in Racine after medical incident [fishing]

June 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Swimmer's death at Pope's Ferry marks third Ocmulgee drowning in a week

June 25, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy as California mom [34] and her boyfriend [35] found dead at picturesque waterfall

June 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

California firefighter [25] dies at San Diego beach after disappearing during swim

June 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

‘He passed away out of nowhere.' Chino High School athlete dies after near drowning [pool]

July 1, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Out-of-town fisherman [mid-70s] dies on the water after medical emergency in Meigs County Friday

July 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Baldwin County teen identified as missing swimmer [17] found dead

July 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [50s] found unresponsive in Discovery Cove Orlando pool, deputies say

July 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Baby dies from suspected heat-related illness after boating trip on Lake Havasu

July 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [50s] dies swimming at Lake Piru after medical incident, officials say

July 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Northern Wisconsin Fisherman [71] Dies On Red Lake, Possible Medical Event Suspected

July 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

57-year-old swimmer passes away in Surf City

July 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body Of Missing College Football Player Found In Lake

July 21, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Massachusetts man [71] killed by wave likely suffered from medical issue

July 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

KCFD: Man pronounced dead after being pulled from Brush Creek Monday night

July 23, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing Saint John boater, 75, found dead

July 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Ironman athlete dies following medical emergency in Willamette River

July 25, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Dad [69] dies near Arizona trailhead after hiking in over 100-degree temperatures [after swimming]

July 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

A woman [58] drowns in a Las Vegas pool’s shallow end while holding the handrail as other swimmers pass by her

July 31, 2024

Sonic Drive-In franchisee owner [59] found dead in Lake of the Ozarks

August 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Brandon man [62] found dead in the Ross Barnett Reservoir

August 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [25] dies after possible medical emergency in pool at Wichita apartment complex

August 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Woman [55] found dead in pond after visiting Lake County Fair

August 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Smithson Valley wrestling and water polo coach, economics teacher passes away suddenly at age 57 [water polo]

August 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Battle Creek woman [37] dies while hiking in Isle Royale National Park [near lake]

August 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Death investigation on Hilton Head Island after man found in the water

August 16, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man [60] found dead in creek in Manitou identified

August 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Dover Air Force Base Airman found dead in NYC [in Hudson River]

August 16, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man [31] Drowns In Hudson Valley Lake During Outing With Family

August 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Boater dies after apparent medical emergency at Hopkinton reservoir

August 22, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man [40s] dead after paddleboarding accident at Quail Creek State Park

August 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [65] found dead in pool named by Caddo coroner

August 23, 2024

Man [37] who went missing at Diamond Lake found dead after week-long search

8/23/2024

No cause of death reported.

San Antonio man [41] found dead in backyard pool at Northside home

August 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

‘He was special’: 11-year-old boy collapses at Visalia Adventure Park [near water slides]

August 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body of Missing 50-Year-Old Diver Recovered Off East Oahu's Alan Davis Beach

August 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

N.J. fisherman [64] found dead in water identified

August 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [21] drowns in Texas lake just moments after being baptized in it

August 30, 2024

Deadly Update: For the Third Time in Three Months, Unresponsive Guest [60s] Found in Central Florida Theme Park Pool Dies

September 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

North Carolina hiker [60] dies at Grand Canyon National Park during solo trek [along river], believed to be 6th fatality in weeks

September 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body Found [along river] in Search for Missing Runner Arielle Valdes [21] 5 Days After She Disappeared in Florida

September 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [43] jumps in pond to flee cops, then collapses on shore and dies, Florida cops say

September 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

66-year-old man dies after boat capsizes in Newaygo County

September 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

California student [14] found dead in school pool as LAPD launch investigation into tragedy

September 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Body of woman visiting from Washington state pulled from water near Wailua Beach

October 2, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Friends reveal US mom [68] of 2 may have died from ‘medical issue’ before being eaten by shark in Indonesia

October 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Kiteboarder dead, two officers hospitalized after medical emergency prompts emergency response

October 13, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing SpaceX employee found dead on shoreline of Texas beach: Sheriff

October 22, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Fort Worth Man, 66, Found Dead In Trinity River

October 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Missing Navy sailor [25] last seen at Atlanta airport found dead [in river], GBI asks for help

November 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Florida Waters. His Grandma Says Police 'Have No Clue' How He Died

November 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in Bear Creek in Merced, police say

November 22, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead in central Phoenix canal

November 23, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing airman’s body [24] found near Guam beach after daylong search

November 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Green Lake County sheriff investigating after man, 75, found dead outside vehicle in Fox River

December 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

23-year-old Indiana man found dead in Tippecanoe River; DNR investigating

December 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Authorities identify Northampton man [29] found dead [in river] in Gill

December 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Missing Wayne County woman [59] found dead in creek

December 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Man [43] found dead in White County [kayaking]

December 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Woman [31] found dead near Reserve Township creek identified

December 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

High School Freshman, 14, Dies After Having Stroke During Swim Practice

December 23, 2024

Daniel Leibensperger [34] Found Dead In Jordan Creek: Coroner

December 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Missing Kalispell man [58] found dead near Stillwater River

December 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Navy vet dad [52] found dead near resort while at popular vacation destination with family [river]

January 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Tampa police identify man who was found dead in McKay Bay

January 8, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

SCSO identifies man [58] found dead in Myakka River

January 13, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Man’s body [late 30s] discovered on shoreline at Kalihiwai Beach

January 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Retired NYPD Officer [54] Dies from Apparent Drowning in Frigid Waters

January 21, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Alpine Sheriff releases identity in drowning case [66, bathtub]

January 22, 2025

URUGUAY

Surgeon [55] tried to swim across the Río de La Plata but died 1500 meters from arriving

February 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

