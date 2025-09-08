Goodbye to All That

Let me start these mordant observations with the news that I have now formally agreed to retire next year from NYU, where I taught from 1997 through 2020 (after which I went on sick leave for the next 4+ years).

Thus I’m retiring not just from the faculty of that vast university, but from a long career in academia, starting with my undergraduate studies at Northwestern (majoring in English), then moving straight to grad school at Johns Hopkins (MA, PhD in English), before employment at Penn, in English (1977-82), then in the Writing Seminars at JHU (1982-97), and then at NYU, where the late, great Neil Postman recruited me to join the faculty of what was then his program in “media ecology” (which I called “media studies,” and which, after his death in 2003, was rebranded, vaguely, as “Media, Culture & Communication”).

So I’ve spent all my adult life in academia (where I’d never planned to be, or stay); but, while in it for well over 50 years, I was never really of it, since, as many of my readers know, while still in grad school, in the Seventies, I branched out into film studies, then media studies overall, without having taken any courses in those subjects. Thus I was an atypical professor, and not just because of that broader focus, adopted wholly on my own, but, no less, because I had no interest in writing just for other academics, but sought to reach a larger, public readership, in hopes (which drive me still) of urging people toward a deeper and more gratifying experience of film (and TV at its best), and then to a more critical awareness of the media in general, and its dire impact on American democracy, society and culture (among other things).

And so, while I worked hard at my literary studies—writing a dissertation on courtliness in the English Renaissance (concerning mainly Shakespeare and Castiglione), and an essay on Milton’s Paradise Lost (“Beelzebub and Adam and ‘the worst that can be’”), which was published in Milton Studies in 1977—I was also writing articles on cinema, TV, rock, advertising and (increasingly) politics for magazines like The New York Review of Books, The Nation and The New Republic, and close readings of such rich (and then-underrated) films as Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (for the Georgia Review) and Sam Peckinpah’s Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (for Film Quarterly).

There are a number of such pieces in my first book, Boxed In: The Culture of TV (Northwestern U.P., 1988); and I kept up such writing through the Nineties, and well into the new millennium, while also writing op eds for the New York Times, and doing many interviews on NPR, PBS, CBS and CNN, among other channels on TV and radio; and whenever I was asked to lecture, whether publicly or at some other school, I did so readily. Thus I (and, I hope, my auditors and readers) benefited from my rather edgy reputation as a public intellectual, often controversial but still acceptable to reasonable people—a standing that I lost completely in 2005, when my book Fooled Again came out, showing how Bush/Cheney’s “re-election” in 2004 had been a fraud (much like their “election” four years earlier, and, of course, like Biden’s “victory” in 2020).

Not only was that book, in spite of its meticulous research and major publisher (Basic Books), blacked out almost completely by (what we call, mistakenly) the mainstream media (it was reviewed by a total of two second-string US newspapers, one of which dumped on it, and some rightist pundits had me on for feisty interviews), but it was vigorously slammed throughout the left press—the same press for which I’d often written, with some of those attacks penned by people whom I knew, and even had considered friends. Meanwhile, I was no longer asked to write op eds (except for one in the Wall Street Journal), or speak on national TV or radio programs (except for Amy Goodman’s and Bill Moyers’); nor were any major publishers, or magazines, receptive to my work, as I had been abruptly classed with all those other kooks reflexively blown off as “conspiracy theorists.” (To get a sense of my new status, see how the spooks at Wikipedia describe me.)

In short, my name had now been added to the ever-growing shit-list maintained by the CIA (and God knows what other covert powers), which has, in effect, been running “our free press” almost from the moment that the Agency was formed in 1947. This is why you’re reading me on Substack; and also—to get back to the theme of “higher education”—why my years as a dedicated teacher ended most unpleasantly (a story that I won’t tell here, since I’ve already told it, often, as some readers may recall):

“The latest on my libel suit at New York University, and why the outcome matters to us all. My case is ironclad. In order to dismiss it, a lower court has set a precedent that poses a grave threat to academic freedom and free speech in the United States” (Link)

My dinner with Lyle

The title of this post is not original with me; I got it during a candid conversation, over dinner, with a sober young man from Japan—one of my best students, an undergraduate who had come here hoping to learn all about the Western classics, but found that, by and large, his peers and teachers were less interested in studying such works, the traditions that gave rise to them, and their cultural significance, than in grimly sifting them for their apparent violations of “woke” etiquette. The talk in class, he said, was all about “white privilege,” “systemic racism,” “male supremacy” and other such “progressive” buzzwords, which, he found, were generally used against the poets, novelists, philosophers, composers and filmmakers whose works my student wanted to explore, instead of having them dismissed as artifacts of an offensive past, when Straight White Men made everybody else Feel Bad About Themselves.