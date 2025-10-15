I am not asking what they had in common

Let me start by saying that I know very little about Charlie Kirk, since all I know is what I’ve picked up since the horror in Utah (and most of that is highly dubious); I never followed him, or even read much about him, preoccupied, as I’ve been these past few years, with the ongoing global Holocaust. I therefore had no opinion of Kirk prior to the horror in Utah, since which I’ve been trying to learn more about him (which isn’t easy in the current propaganda fog).

Now, the question that I’ve used to introduce this post is likely to have made Kirk’s devotees furious; and, if that’s the case, and you’re one of them, I’m sorry if it angered you—but, I promise you, I am not posing it facetiously; and, after all, I didn’t ask, “What did Charlie Kirk and George Floyd have in common?” That would understandably rile those regarding Charlie as a saintly figure, and who now deeply grieve his martyrdom (as many call it). Between the patriotic Christian/GOP activist and the criminal drug addict there was no similarity at all—as Charlie himself lately indicated when he called Floyd a “scumbag,” to make the point that Floyd’s misbehavior should not have got him killed. (Here it’s relevant to note, although of interest only to astrologers, that Kirk and Floyd were both born on Oct. 14.)

Meanwhile, my title also probably offends the other tribe, which was enraged, some unto violence, by what they also often called the “martyrdom” of George Floyd, whose criminal record was blacked out in the Official Story of his fate under Derek Chauvin’s knee. In that tribe’s eyes, the very idea of Floyd’s having been like Kirk in any way would be a sacrilege, since, as far as they’re concerned, Kirk was a “white supremacist” (although he wasn’t) who worked full-time against them, openly contesting their beliefs, and thereby making them feel bad, whereas George Floyd was a black man who’d (apparently) been murdered by a trio of white cops (only one of whom was white)—an inflammatory scene of racism that, in their minds, made Floyd’s sordid past irrelevant, and anyone who mentioned it a “racist.”

All too many on the “left” think Kirk got just what he deserved (just as they think Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense was somehow “racist,” even though he shot two white men attacking him), because his views offended them, while Floyd was “martyred” just for being black—a melodrama that had many of them on the march, roaring in “moral” unity, and all too often setting fires and/or shattering windows in such cities as New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles (with no interference from police—some of whom were spotted planting piles of bricks near protest sites; and with no coverage by the media). Nor was it just the “left” that joined the outpouring over George Floyd’s martyrdom, since the protesters included such staunch longtime anti-racists as Mitt Romney, Jeff Bezos, Melinda Gates and Elon Musk.

But I did not ask what Charlie Kirk and George Floyd had in common; I’m asking what they have in common now.

The answer is not as simple as a lot of people think